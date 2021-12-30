TheACDC – First Look at the January 2022 Event Schedule

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 30 December 2021

Here’s the first look at the schedule for the upcoming January 2022 ACDC

Note that although it is later than originally planned, registration should open on 2 January 2022. Apologies for the delay, but locking down the events with GMs who were on holiday proved challenging.

The currently-confirmed schedule for The ACDC. Note that there are at least 8-10 more game sessions, and over a half-dozen seminars still awaiting confirmation. All times are US EST, and the tabletop.events site should adjust to your local time zone when registering for events.

Event Name Max Seats Date & Time Duration (mins) Platform Welcome Happy Hour with Moe's Game Table 500 1/14 (FRI) 18:00 120 YouTube Newton's Cradle 6 1/14 (FRI) 19:00 240 ASCIBI OCS Bootcamp 8 1/14 (FRI) 20:00 240 VASSAL Lock ’n Load Tactical 4 1/14 (FRI) 20:00 180 VASSAL Song for War 4 1/14 (FRI) 20:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Designer Interview: Robotech Reconstruction 500 1/14 (FRI) 20:00 120 YouTube Designer Interview: Blue Panther Games 500 1/14 (FRI) 22:00 120 YouTube Where Eagles Dare ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 1) 6 1/15 (SAT) 06:00 240 Discord Robotech Reconstruction 4 1/15 (SAT) 10:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future ThNever Was 6 1/15 (SAT) 10:00 360 VTT Designer Interview: Song For War 500 1/15 (SAT) 10:00 120 YouTube Shores of Tripoli 4 1/15 (SAT) 11:00 120 VASSAL Eagles Nest ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 2) 6 1/15 (SAT) 11:00 240 Discord A Chance Encounter 4 1/15 (SAT) 11:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Designer Interview: Purple Haze 500 1/15 (SAT) 12:00 60 YouTube Romance of the 7 Realms 6 1/15 (SAT) 13:00 240 ASCIBI Designer Interview: Global War 1985 500 1/15 (SAT) 13:00 120 YouTube Song for War 4 1/15 (SAT) 14:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Designer Interview: Catastrophe Games / Tim Densham 500 1/15 (SAT) 15:00 120 YouTube Lanzerath Ridge 4 1/15 (SAT) 16:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Lock ’n Load Tactical 4 1/15 (SAT) 16:00 180 VASSAL Battle Of Quiberon Bay 8 1/15 (SAT) 16:00 360 Discord White Eagle Defiant 4 1/15 (SAT) 17:00 120 VASSAL Designer Interview: Air & Armor / Bruce Maxwell 500 1/15 (SAT) 17:00 120 YouTube Falling Sky 4 1/15 (SAT) 18:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Newton's Cradle 6 1/15 (SAT) 19:00 240 ASCIBI Lock ’n Load Tactical 4 1/16 (SUN) 10:00 180 VASSAL The Battle of the Mincio River 2 1/16 (SUN) 10:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Battle of Guadalcanal 12 1/16 (SUN) 10:00 360 Discord Shores of Tripoli 4 1/16 (SUN) 11:00 120 VASSAL Eagles Clash ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 3) 12 1/16 (SUN) 11:00 240 Discord Last One Standing 4 1/16 (SUN) 12:00 120 VASSAL Lanzerath Ridge 4 1/16 (SUN) 12:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Robotech Reconstruction 4 1/16 (SUN) 12:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Falling Sky 4 1/16 (SUN) 13:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Happy Hour with Ardwulf's Lair 500 1/16 (SUN) 17:00 120 YouTube

We are still accepting submissions for game sessions through the tabletop.events site.

