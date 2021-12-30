December 31, 2021
#TheACDC – First Look at the January 2022 Event Schedule

Brant G

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 30 December 2021

Here’s the first look at the schedule for the upcoming January 2022 ACDC

Note that although it is later than originally planned, registration should open on 2 January 2022.  Apologies for the delay, but locking down the events with GMs who were on holiday proved challenging.

The currently-confirmed schedule for The ACDC.  Note that there are at least 8-10 more game sessions, and over a half-dozen seminars still awaiting confirmation.  All times are US EST, and the tabletop.events site should adjust to your local time zone when registering for events.

Event NameMax SeatsDate & TimeDuration (mins)Platform
Welcome Happy Hour with Moe's Game Table5001/14 (FRI) 18:00120YouTube
Newton's Cradle61/14 (FRI) 19:00240ASCIBI
OCS Bootcamp81/14 (FRI) 20:00240VASSAL
Lock ’n Load Tactical41/14 (FRI) 20:00180VASSAL
Song for War41/14 (FRI) 20:00240Tabletop Simulator
Designer Interview: Robotech Reconstruction5001/14 (FRI) 20:00120YouTube
Designer Interview: Blue Panther Games5001/14 (FRI) 22:00120YouTube
Where Eagles Dare ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 1)61/15 (SAT) 06:00240Discord
Robotech Reconstruction41/15 (SAT) 10:00180Tabletop Simulator
Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future ThNever Was61/15 (SAT) 10:00360VTT
Designer Interview: Song For War5001/15 (SAT) 10:00120YouTube
Shores of Tripoli41/15 (SAT) 11:00120VASSAL
Eagles Nest ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 2)61/15 (SAT) 11:00240Discord
A Chance Encounter41/15 (SAT) 11:00240Tabletop Simulator
Designer Interview: Purple Haze5001/15 (SAT) 12:0060YouTube
Romance of the 7 Realms61/15 (SAT) 13:00240ASCIBI
Designer Interview: Global War 19855001/15 (SAT) 13:00120YouTube
Song for War41/15 (SAT) 14:00240Tabletop Simulator
Designer Interview: Catastrophe Games / Tim Densham5001/15 (SAT) 15:00120YouTube
Lanzerath Ridge41/15 (SAT) 16:00120Tabletop Simulator
Lock ’n Load Tactical41/15 (SAT) 16:00180VASSAL
Battle Of Quiberon Bay81/15 (SAT) 16:00360Discord
White Eagle Defiant41/15 (SAT) 17:00120VASSAL
Designer Interview: Air & Armor / Bruce Maxwell5001/15 (SAT) 17:00120YouTube
Falling Sky41/15 (SAT) 18:00240Tabletop Simulator
Newton's Cradle61/15 (SAT) 19:00240ASCIBI
Lock ’n Load Tactical41/16 (SUN) 10:00180VASSAL
The Battle of the Mincio River21/16 (SUN) 10:00240Tabletop Simulator
Battle of Guadalcanal121/16 (SUN) 10:00360Discord
Shores of Tripoli41/16 (SUN) 11:00120VASSAL
Eagles Clash ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 3)121/16 (SUN) 11:00240Discord
Last One Standing41/16 (SUN) 12:00120VASSAL
Lanzerath Ridge41/16 (SUN) 12:00120Tabletop Simulator
Robotech Reconstruction41/16 (SUN) 12:00180Tabletop Simulator
Falling Sky41/16 (SUN) 13:00240Tabletop Simulator
Happy Hour with Ardwulf's Lair5001/16 (SUN) 17:00120YouTube

We are still accepting submissions for game sessions through the tabletop.events site.

 

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and saddling up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.  (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.)  We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Brant G

Editor-in-chief at Armchair Dragoons

