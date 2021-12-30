TheACDC – First Look at the January 2022 Event Schedule

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 30 December 2021
Here’s the first look at the schedule for the upcoming January 2022 ACDC
Note that although it is later than originally planned, registration should open on 2 January 2022. Apologies for the delay, but locking down the events with GMs who were on holiday proved challenging.
The currently-confirmed schedule for The ACDC. Note that there are at least 8-10 more game sessions, and over a half-dozen seminars still awaiting confirmation. All times are US EST, and the tabletop.events site should adjust to your local time zone when registering for events.
|Event Name
|Max Seats
|Date & Time
|Duration (mins)
|Platform
|Welcome Happy Hour with Moe's Game Table
|500
|1/14 (FRI) 18:00
|120
|YouTube
|Newton's Cradle
|6
|1/14 (FRI) 19:00
|240
|ASCIBI
|OCS Bootcamp
|8
|1/14 (FRI) 20:00
|240
|VASSAL
|Lock ’n Load Tactical
|4
|1/14 (FRI) 20:00
|180
|VASSAL
|Song for War
|4
|1/14 (FRI) 20:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Designer Interview: Robotech Reconstruction
|500
|1/14 (FRI) 20:00
|120
|YouTube
|Designer Interview: Blue Panther Games
|500
|1/14 (FRI) 22:00
|120
|YouTube
|Where Eagles Dare ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 1)
|6
|1/15 (SAT) 06:00
|240
|Discord
|Robotech Reconstruction
|4
|1/15 (SAT) 10:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future ThNever Was
|6
|1/15 (SAT) 10:00
|360
|VTT
|Designer Interview: Song For War
|500
|1/15 (SAT) 10:00
|120
|YouTube
|Shores of Tripoli
|4
|1/15 (SAT) 11:00
|120
|VASSAL
|Eagles Nest ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 2)
|6
|1/15 (SAT) 11:00
|240
|Discord
|A Chance Encounter
|4
|1/15 (SAT) 11:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Designer Interview: Purple Haze
|500
|1/15 (SAT) 12:00
|60
|YouTube
|Romance of the 7 Realms
|6
|1/15 (SAT) 13:00
|240
|ASCIBI
|Designer Interview: Global War 1985
|500
|1/15 (SAT) 13:00
|120
|YouTube
|Song for War
|4
|1/15 (SAT) 14:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Designer Interview: Catastrophe Games / Tim Densham
|500
|1/15 (SAT) 15:00
|120
|YouTube
|Lanzerath Ridge
|4
|1/15 (SAT) 16:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Lock ’n Load Tactical
|4
|1/15 (SAT) 16:00
|180
|VASSAL
|Battle Of Quiberon Bay
|8
|1/15 (SAT) 16:00
|360
|Discord
|White Eagle Defiant
|4
|1/15 (SAT) 17:00
|120
|VASSAL
|Designer Interview: Air & Armor / Bruce Maxwell
|500
|1/15 (SAT) 17:00
|120
|YouTube
|Falling Sky
|4
|1/15 (SAT) 18:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Newton's Cradle
|6
|1/15 (SAT) 19:00
|240
|ASCIBI
|Lock ’n Load Tactical
|4
|1/16 (SUN) 10:00
|180
|VASSAL
|The Battle of the Mincio River
|2
|1/16 (SUN) 10:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Battle of Guadalcanal
|12
|1/16 (SUN) 10:00
|360
|Discord
|Shores of Tripoli
|4
|1/16 (SUN) 11:00
|120
|VASSAL
|Eagles Clash ("Strife of Eagles” Kriegsspiel pt 3)
|12
|1/16 (SUN) 11:00
|240
|Discord
|Last One Standing
|4
|1/16 (SUN) 12:00
|120
|VASSAL
|Lanzerath Ridge
|4
|1/16 (SUN) 12:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Robotech Reconstruction
|4
|1/16 (SUN) 12:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Falling Sky
|4
|1/16 (SUN) 13:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Happy Hour with Ardwulf's Lair
|500
|1/16 (SUN) 17:00
|120
|YouTube
We are still accepting submissions for game sessions through the tabletop.events site.
