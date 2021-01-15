Livestreaming The ACDC

Livestreams for #TheACDC will be consolidated on this page, and updated throughout the weekend.
|Event Name
|Starts
|Duration (mins)
|Livestream Link
|Wargame Bootcamp
|FRI 1800
|120
|World War '85 - Storming the Gap
|FRI 1900
|120
|https://www.twitch.tv/lnlp
|Attack Vector: Tactical (learning game)
|FRI 2000
|240
|Happy Hour & Convention Welcome with Moe & Brant
|FRI 2000
|90
|Breakfast wakeup & Welcome
|SAT 0900
|90
|Wargame Bootcamp
|SAT 1000
|120
|ESR Napoleonics: Perspective Based Design
|SAT 1000
|60
|Russian Roulette: A Game of Control
|SAT 1100
|60
|The Battle of Abu Klea (Men Who Would Be Kings system)
|SAT 1100
|240
|Shores of Tripoli
|SAT 1100
|120
|Last One Standing (pre-pub)
|SAT 1200
|120
|Why You Don't Want Realistic Logistics in Wargames
|SAT 1200
|60
|By Stealth & Sea
|SAT 1300
|120
|LNLT: Heroes of Normandy
|SAT 1300
|180
|Three Armies: Troop Quality in Defense of the Philippines
|SAT 1300
|60
|A Hot Dry Season
|SAT 1300
|240
|Et Sans Résultat
|SAT 1400
|180
|Brian Train Interview with No Enemies Here
|SAT 1400
|60
|Pacific Tide
|SAT 1400
|120
|Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game (Squadron Strike)
|SAT 1500
|240
|World War '85 - Storming the Gap
|SAT 1500
|180
|Conflict of Heroes - France 1940
|SAT 1500
|120
|Naval Metaphors & Science Fiction
|SAT 1500
|90
|DGS Games Interview, hosted by Moe's Game Table
|SAT 1600
|60
|White Eagle Defiant
|SAT 1700
|120
|Freeblades! (demo/learning game)
|SAT 1800
|120
|Bruce Maxwell Interview with Moe's Game Table
|SAT 1800
|90
|Epic Battle of Bastogne for Memoir '44
|SAT 1900
|240
|LNLT: Day of Heroes
|SAT 2000
|180
|Lock 'n Load Interview with No Enemies Here
|SAT 2000
|60
|OCS Bootcamp featuring Smolensk: Barbarossa Derailed
|SAT 2000
|240
|Wargame Bootcamp
|SUN 1000
|120
|This War Without An Enemy
|SUN 1000
|180
|Forlorn Hope - Song of Drums and Shakos
|SUN 1200
|120
|Et Sans Résultat
|SUN 1200
|180
|Squadron Strike / Battle of Axanar
|SUN 1200
|240
|World War '85 - Storming the Gap
|SUN 1300
|120
|Conflict of Heroes - France 1940
|SUN 1300
|120
|The Great War - Q & A & Game Design with Dana Lombardy
|SUN 1300
|60
|300: Earth & Water
|SUN 1400
|60
|White Eagle Defiant
|SUN 1400
|120
|Pacific Tide
|SUN 1400
|120
|LNLT: Heroes of the 'Nam
|SUN 1500
|180
|Shores of Tripoli
|SUN 1500
|120
|Freeblades! (demo/learning game)
|SUN 1600
|120
|Happy Hour with Brant & Ardwulf
|SUN 1700
|90
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.