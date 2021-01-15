Livestreaming The ACDC

January 15, 2021
Livestreams for #TheACDC will be consolidated on this page, and updated throughout the weekend.

Event NameStartsDuration (mins)Livestream Link
Wargame BootcampFRI 1800120
World War '85 - Storming the GapFRI 1900120https://www.twitch.tv/lnlp
Attack Vector: Tactical (learning game)FRI 2000240
Happy Hour & Convention Welcome with Moe & BrantFRI 200090
Breakfast wakeup & WelcomeSAT 090090
Wargame BootcampSAT 1000120
ESR Napoleonics: Perspective Based DesignSAT 100060
Russian Roulette: A Game of ControlSAT 110060
The Battle of Abu Klea (Men Who Would Be Kings system)SAT 1100240
Shores of TripoliSAT 1100120
Last One Standing (pre-pub)SAT 1200120
Why You Don't Want Realistic Logistics in WargamesSAT 120060
By Stealth & SeaSAT 1300120
LNLT: Heroes of NormandySAT 1300180
Three Armies: Troop Quality in Defense of the PhilippinesSAT 130060
A Hot Dry SeasonSAT 1300240
Et Sans RésultatSAT 1400180
Brian Train Interview with No Enemies HereSAT 140060
Pacific TideSAT 1400120
Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game (Squadron Strike)SAT 1500240
World War '85 - Storming the GapSAT 1500180
Conflict of Heroes - France 1940SAT 1500120
Naval Metaphors & Science FictionSAT 150090
DGS Games Interview, hosted by Moe's Game TableSAT 160060
White Eagle DefiantSAT 1700120
Freeblades! (demo/learning game)SAT 1800120
Bruce Maxwell Interview with Moe's Game TableSAT 180090
Epic Battle of Bastogne for Memoir '44SAT 1900240
LNLT: Day of HeroesSAT 2000180
Lock 'n Load Interview with No Enemies HereSAT 200060
OCS Bootcamp featuring Smolensk: Barbarossa DerailedSAT 2000240
Wargame BootcampSUN 1000120
This War Without An EnemySUN 1000180
Forlorn Hope - Song of Drums and ShakosSUN 1200120
Et Sans RésultatSUN 1200180
Squadron Strike / Battle of AxanarSUN 1200240
World War '85 - Storming the GapSUN 1300120
Conflict of Heroes - France 1940SUN 1300120
The Great War - Q & A & Game Design with Dana LombardySUN 130060
300: Earth & WaterSUN 140060
White Eagle DefiantSUN 1400120
Pacific TideSUN 1400120
LNLT: Heroes of the 'NamSUN 1500180
Shores of TripoliSUN 1500120
Freeblades! (demo/learning game)SUN 1600120
Happy Hour with Brant & ArdwulfSUN 170090

 

