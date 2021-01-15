Livestreaming The ACDC

Livestreams for #TheACDC will be consolidated on this page, and updated throughout the weekend.

Event Name Starts Duration (mins) Livestream Link Wargame Bootcamp FRI 1800 120 World War '85 - Storming the Gap FRI 1900 120 https://www.twitch.tv/lnlp Attack Vector: Tactical (learning game) FRI 2000 240 Happy Hour & Convention Welcome with Moe & Brant FRI 2000 90 Breakfast wakeup & Welcome SAT 0900 90 Wargame Bootcamp SAT 1000 120 ESR Napoleonics: Perspective Based Design SAT 1000 60 Russian Roulette: A Game of Control SAT 1100 60 The Battle of Abu Klea (Men Who Would Be Kings system) SAT 1100 240 Shores of Tripoli SAT 1100 120 Last One Standing (pre-pub) SAT 1200 120 Why You Don't Want Realistic Logistics in Wargames SAT 1200 60 By Stealth & Sea SAT 1300 120 LNLT: Heroes of Normandy SAT 1300 180 Three Armies: Troop Quality in Defense of the Philippines SAT 1300 60 A Hot Dry Season SAT 1300 240 Et Sans Résultat SAT 1400 180 Brian Train Interview with No Enemies Here SAT 1400 60 Pacific Tide SAT 1400 120 Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game (Squadron Strike) SAT 1500 240 World War '85 - Storming the Gap SAT 1500 180 Conflict of Heroes - France 1940 SAT 1500 120 Naval Metaphors & Science Fiction SAT 1500 90 DGS Games Interview, hosted by Moe's Game Table SAT 1600 60 White Eagle Defiant SAT 1700 120 Freeblades! (demo/learning game) SAT 1800 120 Bruce Maxwell Interview with Moe's Game Table SAT 1800 90 Epic Battle of Bastogne for Memoir '44 SAT 1900 240 LNLT: Day of Heroes SAT 2000 180 Lock 'n Load Interview with No Enemies Here SAT 2000 60 OCS Bootcamp featuring Smolensk: Barbarossa Derailed SAT 2000 240 Wargame Bootcamp SUN 1000 120 This War Without An Enemy SUN 1000 180 Forlorn Hope - Song of Drums and Shakos SUN 1200 120 Et Sans Résultat SUN 1200 180 Squadron Strike / Battle of Axanar SUN 1200 240 World War '85 - Storming the Gap SUN 1300 120 Conflict of Heroes - France 1940 SUN 1300 120 The Great War - Q & A & Game Design with Dana Lombardy SUN 1300 60 300: Earth & Water SUN 1400 60 White Eagle Defiant SUN 1400 120 Pacific Tide SUN 1400 120 LNLT: Heroes of the 'Nam SUN 1500 180 Shores of Tripoli SUN 1500 120 Freeblades! (demo/learning game) SUN 1600 120 Happy Hour with Brant & Ardwulf SUN 1700 90

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...