Registration Is Now Open for Connections Online 2022

Registration is now open and can be found through tabletop.events here

There is a help guide on how to create an account and finish registration available here

The currently-confirmed schedule is

Event Name Event Type Date & Time (EDT) Duration (mins) Orientation to Professional Wargaming Extended Seminar 04-18 1600 120 Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Game Session 04-18 2000 180 Welcome & Keynote Core Seminar 04-19 1400 60 Innovations in Hobby Wargaming Core Seminar 04-19 1500 120 Hiring New Wargamers Core Seminar 04-19 1700 120 Wargaming Practitioner Certification: Necessary or not? Core Seminar 04-19 1900 60 Connections Happy Hour & Social Extended Seminar 04-19 2000 60 Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS Game Session 04-19 2000 180 Cyber-wargaming Using Merlin Core Seminar 04-20 1400 60 How do you Design a Professional Wargame? Core Seminar 04-20 1500 120 Space Wargaming Essentials Panel Core Seminar 04-20 1700 120 Western Approaches Tactical Unit, Revisited Core Seminar 04-20 1900 60 The Falklands War ~ 40 Years Later, Panel Discussion Extended Seminar 04-20 2000 120 Why Politics Matters ~ Wargaming Politics Extended Seminar 04-20 2300 120 Resources for Professional Development of Wargamers Core Seminar 04-21 1400 60 Wargaming Other Than War Core Seminar 04-21 1500 120 Wargaming Outside the National Security Space Core Seminar 04-21 1700 120 The Essential Wargaming Library Core Seminar 04-21 1900 60 The Falklands War ~ A Seminar Game Game Session 04-21 2200 180 Game-Based Learning & Student Involvement (HMGS) Extended Seminar 04-21 2300 120 Benefits of Wargames ~ The Dietz Foundation Extended Seminar 04-22 1900 120 NSDM Design-a-Game Workshop Extended Seminar 04-23 1400 180 Kriegsspiel Game Session 04-23 1500 360

Event schedule as of 3/30 1900 EDT.



Core events will be broadcast live exclusively to registered participants, but will be available to view afterwards approx 1 week later. Extended events may not be broadcast at all.

