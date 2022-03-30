March 31, 2022
Registration Is Now Open for Connections Online 2022

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 20 March 2022

Registration is now open and can be found through tabletop.events here
There is a help guide on how to create an account and finish registration available here

ConnexFlyer-2022

The currently-confirmed schedule is

Event NameEvent TypeDate & Time (EDT)Duration (mins)
Orientation to Professional WargamingExtended Seminar04-18 1600120
Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTSGame Session04-18 2000180
Welcome & KeynoteCore Seminar04-19 140060
Innovations in Hobby WargamingCore Seminar04-19 1500120
Hiring New WargamersCore Seminar04-19 1700120
Wargaming Practitioner Certification: Necessary or not?Core Seminar04-19 190060
Connections Happy Hour & SocialExtended Seminar04-19 200060
Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTSGame Session04-19 2000180
Cyber-wargaming Using MerlinCore Seminar04-20 140060
How do you Design a Professional Wargame?Core Seminar04-20 1500120
Space Wargaming Essentials PanelCore Seminar04-20 1700120
Western Approaches Tactical Unit, RevisitedCore Seminar04-20 190060
The Falklands War ~ 40 Years Later, Panel DiscussionExtended Seminar04-20 2000120
Why Politics Matters ~ Wargaming PoliticsExtended Seminar04-20 2300120
Resources for Professional Development of WargamersCore Seminar04-21 140060
Wargaming Other Than WarCore Seminar04-21 1500120
Wargaming Outside the National Security SpaceCore Seminar04-21 1700120
The Essential Wargaming LibraryCore Seminar04-21 190060
The Falklands War ~ A Seminar GameGame Session04-21 2200180
Game-Based Learning & Student Involvement (HMGS)Extended Seminar04-21 2300120
Benefits of Wargames ~ The Dietz FoundationExtended Seminar04-22 1900120
NSDM Design-a-Game WorkshopExtended Seminar04-23 1400180
KriegsspielGame Session04-23 1500360
Event schedule as of 3/30 1900 EDT.

Core events will be broadcast live exclusively to registered participants, but will be available to view afterwards approx 1 week later. Extended events may not be broadcast at all.

Additional information on Connections Online can be found on our Connections page here
Additional information on our digital conventions can be found on our conventions page here

 

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and saddling up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment's social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.  (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.)  We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

