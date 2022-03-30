Registration Is Now Open for Connections Online 2022

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 20 March 2022
The currently-confirmed schedule is
|Event Name
|Event Type
|Date & Time (EDT)
|Duration (mins)
|Orientation to Professional Wargaming
|Extended Seminar
|04-18 1600
|120
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Game Session
|04-18 2000
|180
|Welcome & Keynote
|Core Seminar
|04-19 1400
|60
|Innovations in Hobby Wargaming
|Core Seminar
|04-19 1500
|120
|Hiring New Wargamers
|Core Seminar
|04-19 1700
|120
|Wargaming Practitioner Certification: Necessary or not?
|Core Seminar
|04-19 1900
|60
|Connections Happy Hour & Social
|Extended Seminar
|04-19 2000
|60
|Wargame Bootcamp - Learn to Use Discord, VASSAL, TTS
|Game Session
|04-19 2000
|180
|Cyber-wargaming Using Merlin
|Core Seminar
|04-20 1400
|60
|How do you Design a Professional Wargame?
|Core Seminar
|04-20 1500
|120
|Space Wargaming Essentials Panel
|Core Seminar
|04-20 1700
|120
|Western Approaches Tactical Unit, Revisited
|Core Seminar
|04-20 1900
|60
|The Falklands War ~ 40 Years Later, Panel Discussion
|Extended Seminar
|04-20 2000
|120
|Why Politics Matters ~ Wargaming Politics
|Extended Seminar
|04-20 2300
|120
|Resources for Professional Development of Wargamers
|Core Seminar
|04-21 1400
|60
|Wargaming Other Than War
|Core Seminar
|04-21 1500
|120
|Wargaming Outside the National Security Space
|Core Seminar
|04-21 1700
|120
|The Essential Wargaming Library
|Core Seminar
|04-21 1900
|60
|The Falklands War ~ A Seminar Game
|Game Session
|04-21 2200
|180
|Game-Based Learning & Student Involvement (HMGS)
|Extended Seminar
|04-21 2300
|120
|Benefits of Wargames ~ The Dietz Foundation
|Extended Seminar
|04-22 1900
|120
|NSDM Design-a-Game Workshop
|Extended Seminar
|04-23 1400
|180
|Kriegsspiel
|Game Session
|04-23 1500
|360
Core events will be broadcast live exclusively to registered participants, but will be available to view afterwards approx 1 week later. Extended events may not be broadcast at all.
Additional information on Connections Online can be found on our Connections page here
Additional information on our digital conventions can be found on our conventions page here
