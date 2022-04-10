Song For War Interview at Buckeye Game Fest

Brant Guillory, 10 April 2022

We met the guys from Invicta Rex Games as Origins 2021 when we got a chance to ogle their upcoming game Song For War. They joined us at the January ACDC for an interview with Ardwulf, and also a designer seminar. They’ll also be a part of the Wargame HQ at Origins this Summer.

We took the time to play a full session of the ’43 scenario on Friday at BGF, and late Saturday, we all slowed down long enough to have a chat about the game, their production plans, and what’s next.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and saddling up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...