Connections Online Showcase Registration Open

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 5 October 2022

Registration is now open for the Connections Online Showcase being held on 19 October 2022

October 19th will be a one-day, all-day Connections Online project showcase for professional/practitioner game design. Each presentation will run 90-120 minutes and focus on a single use case of a game designed or adapted to professional military/natsec usage, including deep dives into the objectives/purposes, designs, mechanics, execution, and lessons learned from both the prep and conduct of the games.

Details This event is currently projected to run over 12 hours, as it’ll all be single-threaded (ie, no sessions overlapping with each other)

Sessions will be broadcast through YouTube live for registered participants to interact with the presenters

Sessions will be made public for viewing after the completion of the showcase and an editorial review by the staff Confirmed Presentations Brian Train’s urban Kriegspiel for the 40th ID Urban Warfare Planners’ Course

GUWS member Matt Kirchman on A Splendid Failure (Reconstruction in post-ACW US)

GUWS alum Andrew Olson on the Malign wargame design

CGSC Student Dan Hauser on Decisive Operations and incorporating that into the curriculum there

The UK Fight Club’s Take That Hill training game (nailing down formal titles with the presenters on the rest)

