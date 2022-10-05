Connections Online Showcase Registration Open

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 5 October 2022
Registration is now open for the Connections Online Showcase being held on 19 October 2022
October 19th will be a one-day, all-day Connections Online project showcase for professional/practitioner game design. Each presentation will run 90-120 minutes and focus on a single use case of a game designed or adapted to professional military/natsec usage, including deep dives into the objectives/purposes, designs, mechanics, execution, and lessons learned from both the prep and conduct of the games.
|Details
|Confirmed Presentations
(nailing down formal titles with the presenters on the rest)
