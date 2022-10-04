Pre-Orders and Pre-Registrations – #TuesdayNewsday 10/4/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday is here to keep you abreast of what matters in the strategy gaming world

There’s a bunch of pre-orders this week that we’ve been watching/tracking and waiting for them to finally launch, so scroll down for links to Captaincy, and Iron Thunder, and Heroscape and see what’s up

THIS WEEK’S OTHER HEADLINE

Registration is open for the Connections Online Showcase

October 19th will be a one-day, all-day Connections Online project showcase for professional/practitioner game design. Each presentation will run 90-120 minutes and focus on a single use case of a game designed or adapted to professional military/natsec usage, including deep dives into the objectives/purposes, designs, mechanics, execution, and lessons learned from both the prep and conduct of the games.

Details This event is currently projected to run over 12 hours, as it’ll all be single-threaded (ie, no sessions overlapping with each other)

Registration is open!

Sessions will be broadcast through YouTube live for registered participants to interact with the presenters

Sessions will be made public for viewing after the completion of the showcase and an editorial review by the staff Confirmed Presentations Brian Train’s urban Kriegspiel for the 40th ID Urban Warfare Planners’ Course

GUWS member Matt Kirchman on A Splendid Failure (Reconstruction in post-ACW US)

GUWS member Andrew Olson on the Malign wargame design

CGSC Student Dan Hauser on Decisive Operations and incorporating that into the curriculum there

SAMS instructor Eric Price on integrating ROOT into professional military curricula

UKFC’s Take That Hill There are more presenters planned, but not yet hard-&-fast ‘confirmed’ so stay tuned!

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...