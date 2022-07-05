July 4, 2022
Impromptu Monday Night Livestream

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 4 July 2022

While Ardwulf’s ISP is busy forgetting what the “P” stands for, he’s off the air tonight, so we’re going to step into the breach in his stead, and give you a Monday night livestream to keep the show going.

 

 

