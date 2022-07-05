Your Local Wargame Day – #TuesdayNewsday 7/5/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday digs into the strategy gaming headlines for you

The first “Wargame Day” in over 3 years was held at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary NC (suburban Raleigh) this weekend. During the livestream Monday night we asked folks what sorts of regular public meetups they had in their local areas for wargamers to help build that community. There were some mentioned in DC, the Shenandoah Valley, Pasadena, and others

Tell us about your local public gaming get-togethers so we can get them on the event calendar. Drop them below in the comments, or in our forums.

Human Wave, Washington DC 8-10 July

Southern Fried Gaming Expo, Atlanta GA 15-17 July

Historicon, Lancaster PA 20-24 July

WBC, Seven Springs PA 23-31 July

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

Creative Assembly has released the 1.3 update for Warhammer III (read the full patch notes here, watch/listen to the condensed version here). The update adds a ton of improvements, re-balance work, and bug-fixes, along with more “Regiments of Renown” for each playable faction.

Hooded Horse announced it will be publishing Nebulous: Fleet Command, the sci-fi fleet combat game by developer Eridanus Industries (trailer). The game is already available for purchase on Steam Early-Access.

Developer Lavapotion has revealed their Early-Access development roadmap for Songs of Conquest, their "HoMM-like" turn-based fantasy strategy title. Plans for Early Access in 2022 include (but are not limited to): numerous/significant improvements to multiplayer, more language translations (Korean, Turkish, traditional Chinese, Japanese), a new campaign, and a random map generator.

, the sci-fi fleet combat game by developer Eridanus Industries (trailer). The game is already available for purchase on Steam Early-Access. Developer Lavapotion has revealed their Early-Access development roadmap for Songs of Conquest , their “HoMM-like” turn-based fantasy strategy title. Plans for Early Access in 2022 include (but are not limited to): numerous/significant improvements to multiplayer, more language translations (Korean, Turkish, traditional Chinese, Japanese), a new campaign, and a random map generator.

, their “HoMM-like” turn-based fantasy strategy title. Plans for Early Access in 2022 include (but are not limited to): numerous/significant improvements to multiplayer, more language translations (Korean, Turkish, traditional Chinese, Japanese), a new campaign, and a random map generator. Publisher Slitherine and developer Codeforce released v1.0.4.9 for Distant Worlds 2 . This update is a smaller patch, largely addressing bugs and other certain specific issues with fleets, intelligence missions, space creatures, and a few other areas.

. This update is a smaller patch, largely addressing bugs and other certain specific issues with fleets, intelligence missions, space creatures, and a few other areas. Following the release of the previous week’s 3.4.4 update for Stellaris , Paradox Interactive dropped a small follow-up hotfix patch (version 3.4.5). The patch addresses a few nagging issues that were plaguing some people’s multiplayer games.

, Paradox Interactive dropped a small follow-up hotfix patch (version 3.4.5). The patch addresses a few nagging issues that were plaguing some people’s multiplayer games. Illwinter Game Design released a major update (version 5.21) for Conquest of Elysium 5, their light fantasy 4x. In addition to adding a new playable class (the Raksharaja), new magic items, and new battle maps, this update also comes with a ton of other new features, improvements, balance changes, bug-fixes, and more.

Here’s a look inside Avalanche’s IDF:Israel Defense Forces book that expands their PG:Modern series

Ah yes, the boneheadedness of the non-loggie trying to tell former professional loggies how ‘easy’ their job is and why it doesn’t need to be wargamed out

So here’s a fun conversation sparked by Harold Buchanon over on the twit-box

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

This is huge. I've heard it anecdotally for years but this is the Modern War Institute. Gamers with no military training are outperforming military officers with years of experience due to their use of computer wargames. Go #FightClub! Go #CombatMission! https://t.co/Kx96iLDfjw — Iain McNeil (@Iain_Slitherine) July 1, 2022

