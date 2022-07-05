Your Local Wargame Day – #TuesdayNewsday 7/5/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday digs into the strategy gaming headlines for you
The first “Wargame Day” in over 3 years was held at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary NC (suburban Raleigh) this weekend. During the livestream Monday night we asked folks what sorts of regular public meetups they had in their local areas for wargamers to help build that community. There were some mentioned in DC, the Shenandoah Valley, Pasadena, and others
We're here and getting started.
If you're in the area, c'mon down!
If not, plan to join us first Sunday of next month 🤠 https://t.co/mdDM5YC1Ra pic.twitter.com/dByCRwlZEU
— The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) July 3, 2022
Tell us about your local public gaming get-togethers so we can get them on the event calendar. Drop them below in the comments, or in our forums.
- Test of Faith – the latest OSS game – is now shipping from Compass Games
- Revolution Games launched a new game for the second straight month, with Death on an Army: Ypres, 1914 now available in boxed and ziploc versions
- Legion Wargames released Fire on the Mountain covering the battles around Turner’s Gap and Fox’s Gap in 1862
- S&T Press are now shipping World At War #85 to subscribers, and others can go order; it includes The Budapest Campaign, 1944-45
- Against The Odds Magazine has released #56, with Hitler’s Stalingrad: Breslau 1945 and subscriber copies are in the mail now
- Warlord Games released A Dark & Bloody Ground expansion for Black Powder that’s $16 for the PDF
- GMT are now shipping Flashpoint: South China Sea, Fall of Saigon: A Fire in the Lake Expansion, and Empire of the Sun.
- Hey now, when did Operation Praying Mantis sneak out of High Flying Dice’s workshop?
- Both a “new release” and a “sale” – you can get Ukraine Defense Force Tactics at a special launch price of $2 on Steam right now
- FlickFleet: Xeno Wars is on Gamefound, and it’s a cool-looking dexterity game of space combat, if that’s your thing
- The War of Orcs & Dwarves is a set of rules for fantasy minis battles that’s on Kickstarter right now
- Journey Adventure Quest JAQ looks like a light one-session quest game with a bunch of card stacks and a solo mode
- The Knowledge Company is back with pre-orders for their new WW1 series games
- Home By Christmas
- Armistice
- Bundle with both that, no shit, costs more than monthly rent at an apartment in Houston, TX
- LNLP has the core set of their Lock ‘n Load Tactical digital version on sale thru Steam for 99¢
- Skirmisher Publishing has a big sale on DTRPG this week, where you can get a 10-game bundle of PDFs for $2
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #306, with Agricola and no, it’s not that one, or that one
- The Summer of Sales continues!
- Decision Games’ deal-of-the-month for July is on folio games, where you can get 5/$99
- Steve Jackson’s sale ends today, but there’s still some good stuff here
- Slitherine has a happy-birthday-to-them sale thru July 11th
- Lock ‘n Load has a happy-birthday-to-the-US sale through July 31st
- Saturday Night Fight ~ The 1815 Campaign (Yes, All of it) for “Snappy Nappy” (part 3)
- A wargame Spy Story from Len Deighton (Spy Story, Panther Books, 1974)
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Assault- Red Horizon 41
- Our Impromptu Monday Night Livestream ran in place of Ardwulf’s usual show
- This week in our forums
- What, if any, kinds of “moral” lines do you draw in wargaming?
- Our guys have been talking about Nebulous: Fleet Command in the forums, and RSWars dug into it too
- Why do the Brits write the dates backwards for everything?
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Next #UnboxingDay is 14 July
- Next Virtual Convention as of right now is The ACDC in January
- Next Real-World Convention is probably ForJeffCon (The Last MACE) in November
- The Blockade for “Fighting Sail” (part 2)
- Hethwill’s Boer War throwdown in a Twitter thread
- Human Wave, Washington DC 8-10 July
- Southern Fried Gaming Expo, Atlanta GA 15-17 July
- Historicon, Lancaster PA 20-24 July
- WBC, Seven Springs PA 23-31 July
- Rocky points readers to an article at CIMSEC.org to talk about missiles & naval warfare that includes links to some commercial wargames
- Moe continued the “learn to play” series for Third World War
- Dan interviewed Hermann Luttmann on No Enemies Here
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream shit the bed thanks to the assholes over at Breezeline (the IS-non-P) so we stepped in to fill in for him and, well… this is what happened
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- Creative Assembly has released the 1.3 update for Warhammer III (read the full patch notes here, watch/listen to the condensed version here). The update adds a ton of improvements, re-balance work, and bug-fixes, along with more “Regiments of Renown” for each playable faction.
- Hooded Horse announced it will be publishing Nebulous: Fleet Command, the sci-fi fleet combat game by developer Eridanus Industries (trailer). The game is already available for purchase on Steam Early-Access.
- Developer Lavapotion has revealed their Early-Access development roadmap for Songs of Conquest, their “HoMM-like” turn-based fantasy strategy title. Plans for Early Access in 2022 include (but are not limited to): numerous/significant improvements to multiplayer, more language translations (Korean, Turkish, traditional Chinese, Japanese), a new campaign, and a random map generator.
- Publisher Slitherine and developer Codeforce released v1.0.4.9 for Distant Worlds 2. This update is a smaller patch, largely addressing bugs and other certain specific issues with fleets, intelligence missions, space creatures, and a few other areas.
- Following the release of the previous week’s 3.4.4 update for Stellaris, Paradox Interactive dropped a small follow-up hotfix patch (version 3.4.5). The patch addresses a few nagging issues that were plaguing some people’s multiplayer games.
- Illwinter Game Design released a major update (version 5.21) for Conquest of Elysium 5, their light fantasy 4x. In addition to adding a new playable class (the Raksharaja), new magic items, and new battle maps, this update also comes with a ton of other new features, improvements, balance changes, bug-fixes, and more.
- Here’s a look inside Avalanche’s IDF:Israel Defense Forces book that expands their PG:Modern series
- Ah yes, the boneheadedness of the non-loggie trying to tell former professional loggies how ‘easy’ their job is and why it doesn’t need to be wargamed out
- So here’s a fun conversation sparked by Harold Buchanon over on the twit-box
Question for the HISTORICAL GAMER hive. What boardgames have made historical gaming more accessible? @SDHistCon @MeepleLady @colewehrle @beyondsolitaire @RodneyJSmith @candidrum @markherman54 @djackthompson @JasonDCMatthews @Volko26 pic.twitter.com/yxmvAcc5jj
— Harold Buchanan (@HBuchanan2) July 2, 2022
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- The Australian Army has published a professional gaming list not unlike many CG’s professional reading lists
- “Why Gamers Will Win The Next War”
- Wargaming logistics over at CGSC
- The next GUWS webinar is on July 7 (not a Tuesday!) that’ll cover about Mechanics & Theme: Synergies in Game Design and followed by Wargaming Operational Logistics Forward in Peer Adversary Conflict on 7/19
- Strategic escalation? How does moving 2 more DDGs to Spain factor into a larger strat-level wargame?
Similarly, how does the addition of Sweden/Finland change the strategic layout of theater-level geography in Europe?
- Registration for Connections UK is live
- PaxSims had a whirlwind tour of some recent games/sims articles and info on the web
- “Gamers are better at games than non-gamers. News at 11”
This is huge. I've heard it anecdotally for years but this is the Modern War Institute. Gamers with no military training are outperforming military officers with years of experience due to their use of computer wargames. Go #FightClub! Go #CombatMission! https://t.co/Kx96iLDfjw
— Iain McNeil (@Iain_Slitherine) July 1, 2022
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.
