The Impromptu Fill-In Wargame Chat Livestream

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 12 July 2021

Ardwulf was pulled away for a family matter, so we jumped in as an off-the-cuff fill-in livestream for his usual Monday night timeslot. Watch us mess this up in near-real time!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Big thanks to Amabel & Mike for jumping in to help pull this off.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and spending some time with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find the regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

We also have our Patreon, where supporter can help us keep The Armchair Dragoons on the web, and on the podcast.

We welcome your feedback either in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...