Saturday Night Fights! D’Erlon’s Attack for “Lasalle 2” – Part 2

Yes, that’s a lot of twos. It’s also a lot of fun. Watch the fight unfold as it’s extended into another week and we bring in another international cast of characters for the continuation of D’Erlon’s attack.

Don’t forget to check out the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can discuss what’s coming up, make requests for games, and maybe even set up your own TTS session with someone.

Thanks for watching! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Like this: Like Loading...