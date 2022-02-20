February 20, 2022
Wargame Night

Saturday Night Fights! ~ The 1809 Campaign for “Snappy Nappy” part 2

Jim Oby Jim O

Back to the Land of Ten Tables, and the continuation of last week’s insane attempt at the entire 1809 campaign on one table, in one two sittings.  How goes the war?  Watch for yourself! And don’t forget to give Jim the finger1 thumb…  give Jim the thumbs-up over on YouTube.

Don’t forget to pop in the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can see what’s coming up and make requests for games. Plenty of the Dragoons are setting up all sorts of games, all the time.

 

 

