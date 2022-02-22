2sday – #TuesdayNewsday 2/22/22

On this, the most “Two” of possible Twosdays, our #TuesdayNewsday gives you the whirlwind tour of the strategy gaming headlines

Current events are running roughshod over the world of modern wargaming at the moment, and there are plenty of games that have looked into the conflict in Ukraine leading up to this moment. Paxsims looked into them way back in 2014. There’s been a few different “Putin ___” games from One Small Step or the S&T Press magazines, and even the Georgetown students had a project on the conflict they presented at The ACDC in June 2021.

And yes, if you’ve followed the development of it starting back in 2007, Brant called this one a while ago, not that he’s happy about being right or anything….

FL(W)GS Spotlight Update – Calling All Canadians!

We’re still looking for folks to help us stack up the entries for the FL(W)GS feature. The online form is now updated to include Canadian provinces, so we can also take in stores from North of the wall!

And store owners / managers: it’s still absolutely fine to submit your own stores – this is about building the directory, and it’s absolutely fine to promote yourself

Planning continues for Connections Online, being held from 18-24 April 2022, with the Core Events being held 19-21 April from 10am-4pm EST. As the Armchair Dragoons are the co-sponsors of this event, you’ll get regular updates each week in Tuesday Newsday between now and launch.

Core events are largely set, but exact times are being confirmed. They’ll include Recent Innovations in Wargaming How Wargamers Get Hired Designing a Professional Wargame Methodologies for Designing Cyber Wargames Wargaming Outside the NatSec World

Extended events will occur across all 7 days, at a variety of hours that do not conflict with the Core Events. Current planning includes, but is certainly not limited to Wargame Bootcamp (multiple sessions) for VASSAL / TTS usage Moderated panel, and a seminar game for the 40th anniversary of the Falkland Islands War Wargame Design Wrokshop, where participants will actually design the broad-strokes mechanics of a wargame

Registration will go live in March

All Core Events will be streamed through YouTube, but using unlisted URLs, which will limit live interaction to registered attendees. After Connections is over, streams will be made public. Some – but not all – Extended Events will be streamed.

If you are interested in volunteering with Connections Online, please drop a note in our forums or contact us at armchairdragoonsevents – at – gmail – dot – .com

"What is it like to have an actual wizard working for you?" This was @jwsc03's response to all the geographic analysis and data used by @CascadiaMac for the NEW & IMPROVED Luzon map for my #LittoralCommander #wargame. It was absolutely priceless. A thread. 🧵 1/x pic.twitter.com/icKyPmM5eL — Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) February 20, 2022

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

