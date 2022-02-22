2sday – #TuesdayNewsday 2/22/22

On this, the most “Two” of possible Twosdays, our #TuesdayNewsday gives you the whirlwind tour of the strategy gaming headlines
Current events are running roughshod over the world of modern wargaming at the moment, and there are plenty of games that have looked into the conflict in Ukraine leading up to this moment. Paxsims looked into them way back in 2014. There’s been a few different “Putin ___” games from One Small Step or the S&T Press magazines, and even the Georgetown students had a project on the conflict they presented at The ACDC in June 2021.
And yes, if you’ve followed the development of it starting back in 2007, Brant called this one a while ago, not that he’s happy about being right or anything….
FL(W)GS Spotlight Update – Calling All Canadians!
We’re still looking for folks to help us stack up the entries for the FL(W)GS feature. The online form is now updated to include Canadian provinces, so we can also take in stores from North of the wall!
And store owners / managers: it’s still absolutely fine to submit your own stores – this is about building the directory, and it’s absolutely fine to promote yourself
- Compass Games’ Third World War is now shipping and it’s arriving around the US, with two different unboxings from us, plus the copy that’s arrived at Regimental HQ, among plenty of others. And it’s still about $25 off.
- Thin Red Line Games has released the VASSAL module for Sacred Oil to the public.
- According to the Ares Games site, their US distribution of Fire in the Sky is now ongoing
- Gamer’s Armory is taking orders for ASL March Madness Grumble Jones, Vol 1, a scenario pack with 8 historical scenarios for only $15
- New Battletech minis are slowly rolling out, and selling out pretty quickly
- Avalanche Press is now shipping their Leyte 1944 book for the Panzer Grenadier series but you’ll need some other sets (like Saipan 1944) to play everything
- Modiphius released a crossover book that links Siege of the Citadel to Mutant Chronicles, as a PDF
- Warlord Games has the latest issue of Wargames Illustrated on their site
- Graviteam Tactics has Operation Victory on sale in the Steam store
- LNLP has Space Infantry Federation on sale right now at $10 off
- Matrix Games is having a “birthday sale” at 30% off of games that had release anniversaries this week
- Axis & Allies 1942 Online is half off over at GOG right now
- Modern Land Battles: Target Acquired is on sale at Miniature Market; normally $50 and right now it’s just $12
- Worthington still has a few copies of War Along the Gulf Coast about the War of 1812, at 50% off
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #2, featuring Oil War: Iran Strikes at 25% off
- Easy Roller dice have some cracked stone dice on Kickstarter right now and Cyrano already hates them
- Norse deities for your RPG adventures? Now on Kickstarter!
- Worthington Publishing has launched D-Day to the Rhine 1944 on Kickstarter
- Warlord Games has a massive Combined Arms bundle on preorder. It’s $40 off, and still costs a car payment, and one for a nice car, too, not ’91 Honda hatchback.
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The 1809 Campaign for “Snappy Nappy” part 2
- This week was #UnboxingDay!
- Third World War by Compass Games (take 1!)
- Last Hundred Yards: Airborne Over Europe by GMT Games
- Empire at Sunrise by Hollandspiele
- Barbarossa, The Card Game by Japanime Games
- Third World War by Compass Games (take 2!)
- Dien Bien Phu by Legion Wargames
- Upon The Wind from Dark City Games
- Empire of the Sun by GMT Games
- Civilization, The Board Game from Fantasy Flight Games
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Intro/Gameplay: Midway Solitaire Deluxe Edition
- Mentioned in Dispatches visited with a couple of professional wargamers from the Center for Naval Analysis
- Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Every Monday at 1700 EST, we’ve got our Discord Happy Hour, and set a record for attendance this week!
- Next #UnboxingDay 17 March 2022
- Next Virtual Convention is Connections Online, 19-21 April 2022
- Next Real-World Convention that’s actually confirmed is Origins, 8-12 June 2022
Planning continues for Connections Online, being held from 18-24 April 2022, with the Core Events being held 19-21 April from 10am-4pm EST. As the Armchair Dragoons are the co-sponsors of this event, you’ll get regular updates each week in Tuesday Newsday between now and launch.
- Core events are largely set, but exact times are being confirmed. They’ll include
- Recent Innovations in Wargaming
- How Wargamers Get Hired
- Designing a Professional Wargame
- Methodologies for Designing Cyber Wargames
- Wargaming Outside the NatSec World
- Extended events will occur across all 7 days, at a variety of hours that do not conflict with the Core Events. Current planning includes, but is certainly not limited to
- Wargame Bootcamp (multiple sessions) for VASSAL / TTS usage
- Moderated panel, and a seminar game for the 40th anniversary of the Falkland Islands War
- Wargame Design Wrokshop, where participants will actually design the broad-strokes mechanics of a wargame
- Registration will go live in March
- All Core Events will be streamed through YouTube, but using unlisted URLs, which will limit live interaction to registered attendees. After Connections is over, streams will be made public. Some – but not all – Extended Events will be streamed.
- If you are interested in volunteering with Connections Online, please drop a note in our forums or contact us at armchairdragoonsevents – at – gmail – dot – .com
- Attack on the Hauptkamflinie for “Chain of Command”
- The Landgrafenberg for “Lasalle 2”
- Moe & Kev played Indian Ocean region on Friday Night Fights
- Bill Molyneaux shared a report from The Williamsburg Muster
- Battle at the Crossroads was held in Ohio last weekend, and there’s some pics on their Facebook page
- Someone pointed out Stonemaier Games’ excellent series on their website about designing your own game
- Avalanche Press’ daily content this week included a fun article about the Tiger I tank from David Hughes
- A very interesting blog post from the guys at Wargame DS talking about “what is reality” with regards to their games
- Assault Games has made the Assault: Red Horizon ’41 rulebook available online
- Congrats to Monte Cook Games on their 10-year anniversary. Everyone hitting the 10-year mark should celebrate it! (Assuming they realize that they hit their own anniversary.)
- If you’re looking for updated / replacement counters for old games, similar to what Kerry Anderson used to do, Upton Games has something like it, but looks like it’s run completely thru their FB page
- This week in our forums
- A multiplayer game of Shadow Empire is spooling up
- The Draco Ideas guys are counting down to the Kickstarter of their next ONUS game by previewing a bunch of the cards for us in our forum
- Published map dimensions vs actual map dimensions, accounting for map overlaps, or odd-angle attachments
- Lee Moves North, a report from a session at GameOn! published on BGG
- A discussion of good games from recent magazines
- Taking a look behind the scenes at updating the map for Sebastian Bae’s upcoming Littoral Commander and Don’t You Dare Call It Fleet Marine Force
"What is it like to have an actual wizard working for you?"
This was @jwsc03's response to all the geographic analysis and data used by @CascadiaMac for the NEW & IMPROVED Luzon map for my #LittoralCommander #wargame. It was absolutely priceless. A thread. 🧵 1/x pic.twitter.com/icKyPmM5eL
— Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) February 20, 2022
- Rocky checked out the ‘unofficial’ expansion to GMT’s Red Storm called Dark Blue Defection
- As noted above Moe & Kev played Indian Ocean region on Friday Night Fights
- Hethwill tries to figure out how many wargames rulesets are “too many”
- Beyond Solitaire has a new episode about roleplaying in the classroom
- James Eisert’s YouTube review of the old Task Force Games Warriors of Batak, which could be found in off-the-wall places like local model & craft shops back in the 80s
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream was… . . . . . . . . live… . . . . from… . . . . . . . . . . . Winterfest. . . . . . . .
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- See above for Connections Online details; we’ll make this its own heading until after the conference is over
- King’s College in London posted the video of a lecture about wargaming and nuclear deterrence and yes, you can all make your “Wargames” jokes now
- US Fight Club is holding an in-person event at the end of April at the Arlington HQ of Improbable Defense US
- The Hoover Institution at Stanford is in the midst of their series of wargaming talks
- GUWS has Off the Hex Map with the Center for Army Analysis 2-night
ONE MORE THING
Gamer’s Armory reminds us to focus on the positive
#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/WyGlM6vreL
— The Gamer's Armory (@thegamersarmory) February 22, 2022
That’s all for this week!
