February 23, 2022
After-Action Reports / Articles / My Own Worst Enemy

My Own Worst Enemy ~ Midway Solitaire Deluxe Edition Part 2

Mike Colelloby Mike Colello

It seems that the Japanese are determined to invade the Aleutian Islands. Can the US stop them?

 

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and saddling up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.  (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.)  We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE
WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Mike Colello

View all posts by Mike Colello →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: