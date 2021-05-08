Saturday Night Fights! The Battle of Antietam for “Altar of Freedom”

The 100th edition of SNF! Going back to the early days of Saturday Night Fights, when ‘minis’ included guys that look a lot like a popular building brick that rhymes with a breakfast waffle.

Hey, 100 episodes in nothing to sneeze at, and Grognard-of-the-Year Jim O deserves all the credit in the world for keeping a great thing going.

Please make sure you give the video a ‘thumbs-up’ to help get them some greater visibility 🙂

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t forget to check out the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can discuss what’s coming up, make requests for games, and maybe even set up your own TTS session with someone.

Thanks for watching! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Like this: Like Loading...