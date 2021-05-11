RIP Rick Barber – Tuesday Newsday 5/11/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a tour thru the headlines in the strategy gaming world >>>

RIP Rick Barber, wargame artist extraordinaire. People literally hung his maps on their walls as art. In a world full of digital design, Rick would sit down with a drafting table and a box of colored pencils and at the end of it all, the world was a better place with his maps in it.

Registration is open for Connections US, the original Connections conference, and the ancestor to our recent Connections Online conference. Connections US takes place 21-25 June, right after our ACDC. This year’s theme is “Ethics and Wargaming”.

The kickstarted copies of War & Peace 6th edition from OSS are starting to arrive in people’s hands, and videos are starting to pop up.

World at War issue #78 is now shipping to subscribers. The included solitaire game is Drive on Suez.

Strategemata is now shipping their Carentan game.

Gimpy Gamer’s promoting a charity auction/raffle in western NC that’s happening soon, and they’ll ship stuff out to you

The Imaginetic Game Club is hosting free-but-must-register online game nights. Next one is 5/19.

How did the Austrian ship Delphino win the only Austrian sea battle of the Napoleonic Wars? And what does that have to do with the largely non-existent Austro-Hungarian/Hapsburg navy? Avalanche Press tells you about it.

Blue Panther has completed their move from CA to TN, so the backlog of orders from the companies they print for – White Dog Games, Hollandspiele, and CSL, among them – should start to ease.

taking a break right now. still stuff on the blog, but not shared here at the moment

