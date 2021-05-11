RIP Rick Barber – Tuesday Newsday 5/11/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a tour thru the headlines in the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
RIP Rick Barber, wargame artist extraordinaire. People literally hung his maps on their walls as art. In a world full of digital design, Rick would sit down with a drafting table and a box of colored pencils and at the end of it all, the world was a better place with his maps in it.
This Week’s Other Headline:
Registration is open for Connections US, the original Connections conference, and the ancestor to our recent Connections Online conference. Connections US takes place 21-25 June, right after our ACDC. This year’s theme is “Ethics and Wargaming”.
Newly Released This Week:
- The kickstarted copies of War & Peace 6th edition from OSS are starting to arrive in people’s hands, and videos are starting to pop up.
- World at War issue #78 is now shipping to subscribers. The included solitaire game is Drive on Suez.
- Strategemata is now shipping their Carentan game.
On Sale This Week:
- LNLP has some of the “Battlepack” DLCs for the digital LNL Tactical game on sale, including Dark July, Heroes of the Motherland, and A Feat of Arms. They say “coming soon” on the site, but they also say “in stock” so…
- There’s a big sci-fi sale at DriveThruRPG right now
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Brian Train’s Arriba España: The Spanish Civil War 1936-39 for on $15.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Compass Games have a preorder for Doomsday Project: Episode Two, Battle for the Balkans live right now for $30 off.
- The Shakos Edition guys have launched their Kickstarter for that obscure and unheard of “Waterloo” battle.
- Legion Wargames have launched a pre-order for Chivalry at Bay, a Mike Nagel design covering over a dozen battles of the Hundred Years War.
- Compass Games is also Kickstarting The War: The Pacific 1941-1945, which means it’ll start shipping real soon as they seem to use Kickstarter just to goose up a bunch of preorders shortly before release.
- Card-driven mech-bot beer-&-pretzels gaming? Check out Triads on Kickstarter.
- Most wargames of “American independence” focus on the US in North America, but how about some gunpowder-era colonial wrangling in Mexico as they seek to throw off the Spanish yoke?
- You can preorder WH40K Battlesector from Matrix Games, which you’ll want to do after you read our first look at it.
This Week from the Dragoons:
- Saturday Night Fights hit episode 100! We pulled out Altar of Freedom and used a bunch of digital not-Legos to fight the first half of Antietam.
- My Own Worst Enemy wrapped up The Great Crisis of Frederick II, and we’ve got a fully-indexed page of episodes for you.
- This week’s classic article goes back to the beginning, for an inventory-like look at the original 1826 Kriegsspiel.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Gimpy Gamer’s promoting a charity auction/raffle in western NC that’s happening soon, and they’ll ship stuff out to you
- The Imaginetic Game Club is hosting free-but-must-register online game nights. Next one is 5/19.
- How did the Austrian ship Delphino win the only Austrian sea battle of the Napoleonic Wars? And what does that have to do with the largely non-existent Austro-Hungarian/Hapsburg navy? Avalanche Press tells you about it.
- Blue Panther has completed their move from CA to TN, so the backlog of orders from the companies they print for – White Dog Games, Hollandspiele, and CSL, among them – should start to ease.
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe cracks the lid on Compass Games’ The Korean War.
- Ardwulf talked about (gasp!) culling collections on his latest counter clipping stream.
- Solosaurus finally gets around to Shores of Tripoli
- RMN is busy not, we repeat NOT, designing a COIN game based on 1890s Korea.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- As noted above, registration is open for Connections US.
- Thomas Nagle published a commentary on “Conflicts in Wargames: Leveraging Disagreements to Build Value” in WOTR, and calls out the UK Fight Club as a positive example.
- Connections UK, which will be held virtually 14 – 16 September 2021
- This week, GUWS has Analytical Approaches to National Security Gaming by Dstl from the UK (but it’s at Noon EDT!) and next week, they’ve got Table Top Games for the Virtual Learning Environment and the normal time
- Need a new China Sea scenario? Or just more detail for an existing one? Here’s an examination of the contemporary China-Philippines dispute
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:

That’s all for this week!
