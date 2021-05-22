Saturday Night Fights! The Battle of Antietam (II) for “Altar of Freedom”

Unlike BC’s AARs, the Saturday Night Fights crew makes sure to finish what they start! So we’re back to Antietam for some more mini-block action, and an eventual return to Quatre Bras will be coming down the line at some point in the future.

Don’t forget to check out the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can discuss what’s coming up, make requests for games, and maybe even set up your own TTS session with someone.

Thanks for watching! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Like this: Like Loading...