May 18, 2021
Wargame Night

Saturday Night Fights! The Battle of Cape Ortegal for “Kiss Me, Hardy!”

Brant Gby Brant G

… and now for something completely different

The SNF crew take on the Age of Sail with a romp through the Too Fat Lardies naval rules, and we’ve got an international game crew that includes players up waaaaaay past their bedtimes.  Boarding parties, boats aflame, and some, um…. ‘questionable’ maneuvers, and you’ve got a fun Saturday night on the virtual waves.

Don’t forget to check out the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can discuss what’s coming up, make requests for games, and maybe even set up your own TTS session with someone.

 

 

