Digital Releases Aplenty – Tuesday Newsday 5/18/21

- HPS Sims has released An Loach Ri – The Warrior King, a more ‘historical’ look at King Arthur’s fight against the Saxons on behalf of the native Britons following the Roman departure from England
- Matrix Games has released a new DLC for Command, Kashmir Fire
- JTS has released Kiev ’43 for their Panzer Campaigns series
- CTP are shipping their Stalingrad Solitaire game
- It’s still ‘officially’ on preorder, but Indian Ocean Region from Compass Games is now shipping.
- PSC has released a new set of classical Greek minis. Damn they’re getting pricey.
- Ares Games has (re)released Fief, which has been published by about 32475294 different companies at this point.
- S&T Quarterly #14, featuring Origins of World War I, is now shipping to subscribers, and available for the rest of us to order.
- Steamforged Games has released the tabletop adaptation of the popular video game Horizon Zero Dawn.
- Paradox has a bunch of Victoria-series games/DLCs on sale at 50-75% off
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #267, with the multi-player Russian Civil War game
- LNL is still selling Hollow Cell dirt cheap at $10.
- Battlefront Minis has the Bagration: Axis Allies sets on pre-order for your Romanian, Hungarian, and Finnish minis needs.
- Actual minis! There are ACTUAL MINIS on Kickstarter, and not just STL files! It’s a collection of 6mm minis of cavalry of the 30 Years War, but, hey, if that’s your bag, you should jump on it.
- Compass Games got busy last week, with 3 new pre-orders
- Saturday Night Fights headed out to sea, and the Battle of Cape Ortegal
- RMN dug into the venerable Fifth Corps from the old S&T, and cleared up a bunch of Cold War era misconceptions about what the game was trying to do, and how.
- Don’t forget that Thursday is #UnboxingDay!
- Paradox is holding PDXCON this weekend.
- Avalanche Press is launching a new naval game series on 19th century ironclads.
- Slitherine & Matrix held their “Home of the Wargamers” live event last week, and announced a bunch of new stuff, including Broken Arrow, Scramble: Battle of Britain, Master of Magic, and others.
- Moe cracks the lid on Decision at Kasserine, DSE. You can also check out our unboxing of it here.
- Ardwulf’s live stream talked about “greatest gaming disappointments”
- RMN explored the SCS game Rostov ’41.
- Dr. Yuna Wong made another TV appearance to discuss wargaming, with Eye on IDA.
- This week, GUWS has Table Top Games for the Virtual Learning Environment and next week, they’ve got Wargaming at the US Naval Academy
