November 21, 2021
Wargame Night

Saturday Night Fights! The Battle of Quatre Bras for “Black Powder 2”

We are back to Quatre Bras.  We are still arguing about scale.  We are still looking thru the rules for exactly what the rule says rather than what it implies, or what you’re supposed to think.  We are still working through Project: Quatre Bras.  And we are going to use the first-person plural all night long.

Don't forget to join the the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can discuss what's coming up, make requests for games, and maybe even set up your own TTS session with someone.

 

 

