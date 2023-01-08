January 8, 2023
Wargame Night

#SaturdayNightFights ~ The Battle of Quatre Bras for “Campaign: Waterloo”

Jim Oby Jim O

Project: Quatre Bras goes fully digital as our guys tackle the battle with Campaign Waterloo from the fine folks at Wargame Design Studio (inheritors of the old John Tiller Studios catalogue)

Don’t forget to pop in the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can see what’s coming up and make requests for games. Plenty of the Dragoons are setting up all sorts of games, all the time.

 

 

