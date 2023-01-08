SaturdayNightFights ~ The Battle of Quatre Bras for “Campaign: Waterloo”

Project: Quatre Bras goes fully digital as our guys tackle the battle with Campaign Waterloo from the fine folks at Wargame Design Studio (inheritors of the old John Tiller Studios catalogue)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t forget to pop in the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can see what’s coming up and make requests for games. Plenty of the Dragoons are setting up all sorts of games, all the time.

Thanks for watching! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Like this: Like Loading...