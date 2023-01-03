TheACDC Registration Is Open ~ #TuesdayNewsday 1/3/23

The all-new #TuesdayNewsday is your weekly whiparound of the strategy gaming headlines
Registration is now open for The ACDC.
Full OPORD & details can be found here, along with the current schedule (which is updated as new events are approved, and yes we have some GMs who were late getting to us with some events)
We’ve got over 30 events confirmed so far, including learn-to-play sessions of GCACW, Littoral Commander, and Song For War; interviews with Bruce Maxwell, Harold Buchanan, and Sebastian Bae; play-with-the-designer games from Heilman, Knight, Burnside, Densham and more; plus Jim Owczarski‘s big multi-player TTS throwdowns.
We’ve got some updated graphics and categories for the news, so please let us know what you think over the next few weeks as you see them in action.
What’s shipped this past week that you’ll find interesting
- Legion Wargames’ site says La Primogenita is available now, so go order it!
- We were going to tell you all about TRL’s new Die Festung Hamburg getting released this past week, because it was in fact released in the last 7 days… and promptly sold out in the last 7 days, too
- WDS has made Quang Tri ’72 their latest free demo release for folks interested in checking out the latest engine for their Modern Campaigns series
- Brian Train released the new Palace Coup game through Wargame Vault for a mere $8; go get it before the new regime devalues the currency and the prices skyrocket!
- We talked about playmats during our podcast on accessories (especially helpful if you’ve got ‘clunky’ dice that might dent the table). Kraken Dice has a bunch of new playmats and right now they’re only $16 each
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is
- Some pretty nifty LotR minis for the main characters on pre-order from GW1
- By the time you read this, you’ll only have a few hours left to pre-order Paper Wars #102 through Kickstarter, with the included game Santiago Campaign 1898
Save a few bucks with these deals
- Lombardy Studios has 20% + free shipping on most orders through their Monroe partnership with coupon code YES20 in the cart thru January 15
- Miniature Market has the big-box Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen on sale at $25 off; yes it’s a DD5e product, but it’s one that introduces big battles and wars to the system
- Place any order with Alternative Armies this month, and you get five free “space brains” minis thrown in
- Check out Turning Point Simulations’ 2-for-$75 deal on their boxed games
- Noble Knight Games are now stocking Catastrophe Games, with both Judean Hammer and Zurmat on sale
- GOG has Sid Meier’s Civ III Complete on sale for under $2; there’s a lot of game in that one
- S&T has a game-edition magazine sale this month, where they’re overstocked on some game-edition back issues of both S&T and World at War, so they’re offering these 30 titles at $30 each (normally $50 ea)
Thanks to the holiday break, not a ton happened with the Dragoons this past week
- ACDC 2023 Badge Sales Now Open
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 8 January2 & 4 February
- Next #UnboxingDay3 will be 19 January
- Next Virtual Convention is The ACDC on 13-15 January
- Next Real-World Convention is going to be Buckeye Game Fest, in Columbus OH, 28-30 April (with the War Room opening up on 24 April for extended wargaming)
Random tidbits from our Dragoons
We’re going to start a new revolving-contributor space for the Dragoons to offer some thoughts about their wargaming; look for contributions over the next several months, but they’re more likely to be closer to monthly than weekly
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 4 different conventions on 13-15 January!
- The ACDC (virtual) (REGISTER NOW!)
- MarsCon (Norfolk, VA)
- MMP’s Winter Offensive (Baltimore, MD)
- Game mORE (Albany, OR)
- 27-29 January CascadeCon (Bellingham, WA)
- 8-12 February GameON! (Seattle, WA)
- 17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)
- 17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)
- 20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)
Other great content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky takes aim at WaPo’s recent article about exploding boardgame sales
- Moe takes the dare and gets Third World War stored into a single box
- Patrick tackles Commands & Colors: Ancients scenario 616 (Munychia), with a good history lesson at the start
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream continued his look at the history of Avalon Hill
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
Not a lot happened in the 4X world this past week, as you’d expect
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- This week, Avalanche Press takes you inside a planned invasion of Iceland in WW2
- Grognard Sims say they’re shutting down their email list, so the only way to find their info is on their website
- WDS latest news drop includes the updates for their Modern Campaigns series of games
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- A few updates from Ukraine: the midnight New Years’s strike; the fragile Russian air force; drones hitting airbases near Moscow; why does Wagner get the T-90s?
- “How the US Prepares for Global Nightmares”
- The next GUWS webinar is on January 10, as Dr. Ed McGrady talks about Gaming Climate Change: Challenges and More Challenges and Players and Users: Wargaming as a User Experience (UX) Design Problem on January 24
- PaxSims gave us their year in review
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you
We’ll bring you something non-wargaming each week in this space, but no promises that it’ll have any consistent theme from week-to-week. It’s just a place for us to drop something fun for you, like this cool Instagram account of different kinds of machines in action, with detailed views
View this post on Instagram
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.
WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE
WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF