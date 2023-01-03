January 4, 2023
News

#TheACDC Registration Is Open ~ #TuesdayNewsday 1/3/23

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

The all-new #TuesdayNewsday is your weekly whiparound of the strategy gaming headlines

4Newsday-headline

Registration is now open for The ACDC.

Full OPORD & details can be found here, along with the current schedule (which is updated as new events are approved, and yes we have some GMs who were late getting to us with some events)

We’ve got over 30 events confirmed so far, including learn-to-play sessions of GCACW, Littoral Commander, and Song For War; interviews with Bruce Maxwell, Harold Buchanan, and Sebastian Bae; play-with-the-designer games from Heilman, Knight, Burnside, Densham and more; plus Jim Owczarski‘s big multi-player TTS throwdowns.

ACDC-Jan-2023-Header

 

4Newsday-Otherheadline

We've got some updated graphics and categories for the news, so please let us know what you think over the next few weeks as you see them in action.

 

4Newsday-released

What's shipped this past week that you'll find interesting

 

4Newsday-launched

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is

 

4Newsday-sale

Save a few bucks with these deals

 

4Newsday-Regiment

Thanks to the holiday break, not a ton happened with the Dragoons this past week

 

4Newsday-sage

Random tidbits from our Dragoons

We’re going to start a new revolving-contributor space for the Dragoons to offer some thoughts about their wargaming; look for contributions over the next several months, but they’re more likely to be closer to monthly than weekly

 

4Newsday-Convetions
Consolidated-Calendar-Splash

Don't forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

 

4Newsday-allies

Other great content creators from the wargaming world

 

 

4Newsday-4Xgaming

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

Not a lot happened in the 4X world this past week, as you’d expect

 

4Newsday-Industry

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

  • This week, Avalanche Press takes you inside a planned invasion of Iceland in WW2
  • Grognard Sims say they’re shutting down their email list, so the only way to find their info is on their website
  • WDS latest news drop includes the updates for their Modern Campaigns series of games

 

4Newsday-professionals

Don't forget we've got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

4Newsday-different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you

We’ll bring you something non-wargaming each week in this space, but no promises that it’ll have any consistent theme from week-to-week. It’s just a place for us to drop something fun for you, like this cool Instagram account of different kinds of machines in action, with detailed views

 

That's all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

Footnotes

  1. which means they’re damned expensive
  2. pushed back a week b/c of New Year’s Day
  3. 3rd Thursday of the month

