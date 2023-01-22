SaturdayNightFights ~ The Battle of Talavera (part 2) for “Valour and Fortitude”

The brick-poleonics are back, as the pixel-minis take the battlefield again for a really damn big fight in Spain, as our ever-evolving cast of players tag in & out of the game around NFL playoffs and other travel issues. Don’t forget that whenever Saturday Night Fights is live, there’s a lively chat running in parallel with the game.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t forget to pop in the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can see what’s coming up and make requests for games. Plenty of the Dragoons are setting up all sorts of games, all the time.

Thanks for watching! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Like this: Like Loading...