January 25, 2023
News

Upcoming Dragoons Expeditions ~ #TuesdayNewsday 1/24/23

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

The Armchair Dragoons brings you #TuesdayNewsday to check out this week’s strategy gaming headlines

4Newsday-headline

Longtime readers of Tuesday Newsday know that we keep you abreast of the upcoming conventions in the wargaming world.  But gaming with the Dragoons in person, rather than online (like The ACDC)?  We’ll be at 2 conventions in Columbus, OH for sure.

  • Buckeye Game Fest runs 27-30 April (with The War Room opening a few days earlier)
  • Origins Game Fair runs 21-25 June, and we’ve got the wargaming program there that we run

Beyond that, we’ve got a couple of “maybes”

  • Southern Front, in Raleigh/RTP, NC is 15-17 September, and if we’re not presenting some games, we’ll definitely have some media coverage
  • Mythic Con, in Charlotte, NC will be in November, but right now their website is focused on the March event in Asheville, NC

So come see us in person and let’s play some wargames!

 

4Newsday-Otherheadline

Last week we asked you about your local gaming group. We invited you to drop us a line in our forums, or in the comments on the article, and tell us about your local gaming group and about a half dozen of you did.  We’ve now added 2 new groups to our gaming calendar, and next week we’re going to publish all the groups that chimed in for wargaming in your area.  If you missed us last week, no problem!  Just use that link to our forums, or comment on this article below, and we’ll get you rolled into the list of local game groups.

 

4Newsday-released

What’s shipped this past week that you’ll find interesting

 

4Newsday-launched

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is

TN Seljuk banner4

 

4Newsday-sale

Save a few bucks with these deals

 

4Newsday-Regiment

What’s happened with the Dragoons this past week

Ardwulf has had it with people’s bullshit

 

4Newsday-Convetions
Consolidated-Calendar-Splash

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

  • 27-29 January CascadeCon (Bellingham, WA)
  • 8-12 February GameON! (Seattle, WA) which includes WW3Fest and a lot of support from Lock ‘n Load Publishing
  • 17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)
  • 17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)
  • 20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)

 

4Newsday-allies

Other great content creators from the wargaming world

 

4Newsday-Industry

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

 

4Newsday-professionals

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

4Newsday-different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you

Why are some people more creative than others?  Here’s a possible explanation.

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE
WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Footnotes

  1. bring your own minis
  2. 3rd Thursday of the month

Armchair Dragoons PAO

View all posts by Armchair Dragoons PAO →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: