Upcoming Dragoons Expeditions ~ #TuesdayNewsday 1/24/23

Longtime readers of Tuesday Newsday know that we keep you abreast of the upcoming conventions in the wargaming world. But gaming with the Dragoons in person, rather than online (like The ACDC)? We’ll be at 2 conventions in Columbus, OH for sure.

Buckeye Game Fest runs 27-30 April (with The War Room opening a few days earlier)

Origins Game Fair runs 21-25 June, and we’ve got the wargaming program there that we run

Beyond that, we’ve got a couple of “maybes”

Southern Front, in Raleigh/RTP, NC is 15-17 September, and if we’re not presenting some games, we’ll definitely have some media coverage

Mythic Con, in Charlotte, NC will be in November, but right now their website is focused on the March event in Asheville, NC

So come see us in person and let’s play some wargames!

Last week we asked you about your local gaming group. We invited you to drop us a line in our forums, or in the comments on the article , and tell us about your local gaming group and about a half dozen of you did. We’ve now added 2 new groups to our gaming calendar, and next week we’re going to publish all the groups that chimed in for wargaming in your area. If you missed us last week, no problem! Just use that link to our forums, or comment on this article below, and we’ll get you rolled into the list of local game groups.

What’s shipped this past week that you’ll find interesting

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is

Save a few bucks with these deals

OK – calling for play-testers!

This is for @hissycatstudio's postcard game challenge. My draft entry is below – ETO, a strategic WW2 game.

All you need to play is to print these images (front and back of the postcard) – DM me and I can email you the postcard as a Word doc… pic.twitter.com/dwZhadcMgg — Clint Davey (@Clint_Davey1) January 18, 2023

What’s happened with the Dragoons this past week

Ardwulf has had it with people’s bullshit

When the Q is: "Hi, I'm a new wargamer and I was wondering if anyone could help me pick from between these three modern, supported, in-print wargames" Why is the A always: "You should def get this obscure, out-of print 1983 GDW title that goes for $300 on the secondary market." — Ardwulf (@Ardwulf) January 23, 2023





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

27-29 January CascadeCon (Bellingham, WA)

8-12 February GameON! (Seattle, WA) which includes WW3Fest and a lot of support from Lock ‘n Load Publishing

17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)

17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)

20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)

Other great content creators from the wargaming world

Rocky pushes counters around on Sparring Dragons

Gimpy’s got a good look the upcoming Second Front digital game

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “unplayed classics” and yes that feels like a personal attack….

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Proud to announce that I will be officially joining the GAMA Board of Directors tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/015lzkci3Z — Jason Matthews (@JasonDCMatthews) January 19, 2023

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you

Why are some people more creative than others? Here’s a possible explanation.

