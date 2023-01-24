Upcoming Dragoons Expeditions ~ #TuesdayNewsday 1/24/23

The Armchair Dragoons brings you #TuesdayNewsday to check out this week’s strategy gaming headlines
Longtime readers of Tuesday Newsday know that we keep you abreast of the upcoming conventions in the wargaming world. But gaming with the Dragoons in person, rather than online (like The ACDC)? We’ll be at 2 conventions in Columbus, OH for sure.
- Buckeye Game Fest runs 27-30 April (with The War Room opening a few days earlier)
- Origins Game Fair runs 21-25 June, and we’ve got the wargaming program there that we run
Beyond that, we’ve got a couple of “maybes”
- Southern Front, in Raleigh/RTP, NC is 15-17 September, and if we’re not presenting some games, we’ll definitely have some media coverage
- Mythic Con, in Charlotte, NC will be in November, but right now their website is focused on the March event in Asheville, NC
So come see us in person and let’s play some wargames!
Last week we asked you about your local gaming group. We invited you to drop us a line in our forums, or in the comments on the article, and tell us about your local gaming group and about a half dozen of you did. We’ve now added 2 new groups to our gaming calendar, and next week we’re going to publish all the groups that chimed in for wargaming in your area. If you missed us last week, no problem! Just use that link to our forums, or comment on this article below, and we’ll get you rolled into the list of local game groups.
What’s shipped this past week that you’ll find interesting
- Paper Wars 102, with The Santiago Campaign, has started arriving in mailboxes
- Combat Miniatures released a pair of boxed games this week that look a lot like theater-specific A&A games, but you have to BYOM1
- Warlord Games will help you get your Valentine shopping done early
- CSL has Königgrätz available
- Worthington Games got a big ol’ restock in, with some new stuff, some updated stuff, and some old stuff. But yeah, lot’s of stuff
- Band of Brothers series
- Old Breed
- Screaming Eagles Deluxe (2023 Edition)
- Ghost Panzer Deluxe (2023 Edition)
- Texas Arrows Deluxe (2023 Edition)
- Battle Pack 1 Deluxe (2023 Edition)
- Battle Manual (2023 Updated Edition)
- 1862 series
- Seven Days Battles 1862
- Antietam 1862 2nd Edition (2023 Edition)
- Shiloh 1862 2nd Edition (2023 Edition)
- 1944 series
- Battle Of The Bulge 1944 2nd Edition (2023 Edition)
- D-Day 1944
- Archie’s War: The Battle For Guadalcanal
- Band of Brothers series
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can order it now, here it is
- Green Ronin just (literally, just) launched their Fifth Season RPG Backerkit campaign that brings the Broken Earth science fantasy trilogy to GR’s own AGE system
- Steve Jackson’s bringing back WizWar! it’s on Kickstarter now….
- Disimula Edizioni got the 2nd edition of Radetzky’s March on their pre-order this week
- So at any other time, a gorgeous RPG campaign like Einherjar would have blown thru the funding goal inside of a week instead of being barely 15% of the way there, and you have to wonder if the 5e-compatibility/OGL fallout is tanking games like this as a part of the WotC foot-shooting of the past 3 weeks
- Steve Jackson’s got new dice for pirates, and 7 deadly sins on pre-order
- Manhattan Project: War Machine is a casual dice game with a WW2 theme but a rare one that lets you ramp up strategic industrial production
- GMT announced a couple of new p500s in last week’s newsletter
- Seljuk: Byzantium Besieged, 1068-1071 – a levy & campaign series game
- Next War: Iran – a you-can-probably-figure-it-out-without-a-hint series game
- Next War: Supplement #4
Save a few bucks with these deals
- Miniature Market has Compass Games’ Third World War on sale at $65 off, which is perfect for you to start boning up on the rules now before you join us to play it at Origins
- As a part of their big-ass restock, Worthington has 2 bundles on sale
- Matrix Games has Command: Modern Operations on sale at 50% off right now
- Matrix also has several of the Strategic Command Classic games at 50% off, too
- With Cole Wehrle leading the charge, suddenly everyone’s rediscovered the Library of Napoleonic Battles from OSG, so this is as good a time as any to point out that their entry-level game, The Battle of Fismes is on sale at 10% off
- Lots of Conan and John Carter stuff on sale with Modiphius through the end of January; there’s also some stuff for Achtung! Cthulhu in there (especially the minis)
- Clint’s entry for the postcard game challenge is free for you to try
OK – calling for play-testers!
This is for @hissycatstudio's postcard game challenge. My draft entry is below – ETO, a strategic WW2 game.
All you need to play is to print these images (front and back of the postcard) – DM me and I can email you the postcard as a Word doc… pic.twitter.com/dwZhadcMgg
— Clint Davey (@Clint_Davey1) January 18, 2023
What’s happened with the Dragoons this past week
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Talavera (part 2) for “Valour and Fortitude”
- TheACDC January 2023 After Action Review
- Last week included #UnboxingDay!
- Brandywine by Fastplay Wargames
- Task Force by VUCA Sims
- Plains Indian Wars by GMT Games
- Arracourt by Multi-Man Publishing
- Robotech Reconstruction from Strange Machine Games
- Sparring Dragons by Norsehound Games
- Paper Wars 102 from Compass Games
- Schnell Boats by Compass Games
- Wings of the Motherland by Clash of Arms Games
- Tractics by Tactical Studies Rules
- Mentioned in Dispatches starts recording next week and returns in February
- Gameplay this week-and yes it was a light week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ February 5th (and already talk of Atlantic Chase) and March 5th
- Next #UnboxingDay2 will 16 February
- The next virtual event is Connections Online, 18-20 April
- Next Real-World Convention is going to be Buckeye Game Fest, in Columbus OH, 28-30 April (with the War Room opening up on 24 April for extended wargaming)
Ardwulf has had it with people’s bullshit
When the Q is: "Hi, I'm a new wargamer and I was wondering if anyone could help me pick from between these three modern, supported, in-print wargames"
Why is the A always: "You should def get this obscure, out-of print 1983 GDW title that goes for $300 on the secondary market."
— Ardwulf (@Ardwulf) January 23, 2023
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 27-29 January CascadeCon (Bellingham, WA)
- 8-12 February GameON! (Seattle, WA) which includes WW3Fest and a lot of support from Lock ‘n Load Publishing
- 17-26 February Winterfest (Sandusky, OH)
- 17-20 February DunDraCon 46 (Santa Clara, CA)
- 20-26 February Prezcon (Charlottesville, VA)
Other great content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky pushes counters around on Sparring Dragons
- Gimpy’s got a good look the upcoming Second Front digital game
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about “unplayed classics” and yes that feels like a personal attack….
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- CSW has their annual “supply phase” fundraiser going on, and unlike NPR, with perks you actually want
- This week, Avalanche Press has a fun article about US Army
lemmingairborne divisions
- As a part of their licensed revival of Axis & Allies, Renegade Game Studios have launched a new micro-site for it
- The latest newsletter from CSL says that they’re finally shipping again, from their new printing partner
- TRL has the VASSAL module out there for Die Festung Hamburg
- The list of companies joining Paizo’s ORC license is large and growing
- Jason Matthews clearly lost a bet
Proud to announce that I will be officially joining the GAMA Board of Directors tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/015lzkci3Z
— Jason Matthews (@JasonDCMatthews) January 19, 2023
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Need to start updating OOBs for new artillery kit across the world
- Are sanctions finally cutting into Russian aircraft maintenance?
- UK digging into captured Russian gear
- The next GUWS webinar is today! Players and Users: Wargaming as a User Experience (UX) Design Problem starts tonight at 6pm EST. On February 21 they’ve got The Politics of Play: Wargaming with the US Military
- PaxSims shared the posting of the “Compendium of Wargaming Terms” that’s now being hosted by GUWS
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we wanted to share with you
Why are some people more creative than others? Here’s a possible explanation.
That’s all for this week!
