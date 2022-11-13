Operation: NEPTUNE (part 3) for “Rommel”

Can we finish our (re)invasion of Normandy with the Rommel rules? The allies are slowly moving off the beaches, and while some historical parallels remain (Omaha Beach still sucks) both sides are re-writing the history books elsewhere on the peninsula.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t forget to pop in the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can see what’s coming up and make requests for games. Plenty of the Dragoons are setting up all sorts of games, all the time.

Thanks for watching! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Like this: Like Loading...