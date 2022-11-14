Conventions & Events 2023 Livestream

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 14 November 2023

With Ardwulf traveling this week, the Dragoons are going to fill in for him on 14 November at 8pm EST, so join us as we look ahead to the 2023 Events & Conventions, as well as talking about all the wargaming gatherings over Veterans Day weekend 2023



Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and saddling up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...