Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Leipzig (VII) for “Blucher”

In Leipzig, a wargame took flight,

Recreating the famed historic fight.

With strategy profound,

More accurate, they found,

Than Scott’s film, where history ran riot.

Ridley’s Napoleon, grand on the screen,

Yet inaccuracies all over were seen!

In the wargame’s embrace,

Each detail found its place,

The guys at Leipzig, more faithful, it seems.

Game system: Sam Mustafa's Blucher

Forum Thread: still here

More Info: Watch some re-enactors making a better movie than that movie

