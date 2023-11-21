Hide Your Wallets! ~ #TuesdayNewsday – 11/21/23

The Armchair Dragoons brings you #TuesdayNewsday to read up on this week’s strategy gaming headlines
- Osprey Games has most of their board games, including the Undaunted series, on sale for another week
- Most of Ventonuovo’s store is 40% off
- Worthington’s got most of the store at 20% off
- Revolution Games’ sale is still going through the end of the month
- Sort Noble Knight’s wargame category by price, low-to-high, and pretty much all the sale stuff bubbles to the top
- Easy Roller Dice Company is selling pretty much everything at 33% off with coupon code BLK33 at checkout
- You have to wait until Friday, but Free League will be slashing almost half their store at 50% off
- Avalanche Press is giving you Red God of War for free with any order; use coupon code TRISHA at checkout
- RBM Studios (the C3i Magazine guys) have all their deluxe edition games at 20% off (no code) and everything else is 30% with coupon code FOX at checkout
- Black Oak Workshop has most of their dice & bags at 33% off and pins at 16% off1 and you get a free unicorn d6 with each order until they run out of them
- Strategemata has a Napoleonic bundle of 5 games at 30% off through the end of the year
- Ares Games’ sale through 4 December has a bunch of well-regarded games like This War of Mine and 300: Air & Water all at 30% off or more
- CSL has most of their games on sale at $10 off2 MSRP
- Dark City Games is doing buy-3-get-1-free this week
- Alternative Armies has a Pucci horde on sale, and every order thru January gets a free Flower of Evil mini
- Draco Ideas Black Friday sale has a bunch of bundle packs, most of them 50-70% off; of note, there’s a War Storm Series set, and a “Tactical Pack” that includes Frontier Wars
- GOG has Soldiers: Heroes of World War II on sale for under $1
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #388 with Russian Boots South: Conquest of Central Asia
Of course, there’s also the always-signficant Hollandays Sale
📆 SAVE THE DATE ‼️
Start planning now for the 2024 Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention (#The2024ACDC) 12-14 January, all online . . . We’ll open event submissions and registration within the next few weeks, so stay tuned for details!
Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out
- Wargame Design Studio released their new Thirty Years War game and we’ll have more coverage of this one coming soon
- VUCA Sims’ Red Strike is starting to show up in mailboxes!
- Strategy & Tactics Quarterly #24 – The Chinese Civil War, 1945–59 is now shipping
- They’re also shipping Strategy & Tactics #344, with The Great Turkish War: 1683–1699
- Steve Jackson Games has had their Pride line for a while, but just recently collected it all into a single page on their store
- LNLP released a new Heroes of the Bitter Harvest companion book, for VASSAL/TTS players
- The Raising Hell expansion for Starship Troopers: Terran Command is now available on Steam
- Blue Panther has released a pair of scenario packs for Dawn of Battle
- Matrix Games released Strategic Command: World War I – Empires in Turmoil
- Warlord Games has some new Black Powder minis sets with individual character troops to give your formations a little more variety; you can get the box sets, or buy the guys individually
- O’er the Hills and Far Away boxed set, featuring some British dudes with classic names like Duncan McFarthing and Athelstan Barney
- Vive L’Empereur boxed set, with French Peninsular War veterans like Alain ‘Rosbif’ Deschamp and Louis ‘Fripe-Sauce’ Masson
Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is
- Gamelyn Games are reprinting their BIG Heroes of Land, Air & Sea game, with some crazy crowdfunded bundles available over on Gamefound
- Osprey are taking pre-orders on Heirs to Heresy: Faith & Fear, would be an awesome expansion for Heirs to Heresy except you can’t find the original damned base game book anywhere 🤬
- Fred Serval’s A Very Civil Whist is on pre-order through Phalanx Games
- Last Shot is a hex-&-minis pop-culture looking game, but might have some fun to it with configurable tanks, missile ranks, and more; it’s got a long hill to climb to make it’s Kickstarter funding goal, but give it a look
- Death and Tactics is a grid-map indie computer game that also has a high hill to climb for it’s funding goal, but looks interesting enough for folks to go take a look
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Similar to our behind-the-scenes discussion of crowdfunding on Mentioned in Dispatches, BoardGameWire has a discussion about running crowdfunding projects with Ryan Dancey, longtime game-biz veteran and head of AEG
- Ravensburger had to stop sales of their next Disney Lorcana expansion when they were hit with a DDOS attack
- Collins Epic has a big new scenario for Polyversal but also released some accompanying fiction with it, for free
- The Team Yankee minis folks have an interesting article comparing NATO’s main battle tanks
- Columbia Games has a new PDF catalog that you can download
Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.
- The Typhoon is a new launch platform for US missiles from SM-6 to Tomahawks to the upcoming long-range-hypersonic programs; time to update your Littoral Commander sets
- Game-fying the war in Ukraine, as done by the Ukrainians
- The last GUWS webinar of the year is 12 December (The Tyranny of Binaries: how wargame rules build narratives)
- PaxSims talks about wargaming to explore naval concepts
- We love it when other people are sharing things from our Connections Online archives
For Connections Online 2023, new #wargame designers shared their experiences and tips working in the professional #wargaming field. Featuring @andrewsonofole & @emilyyoder4444.
Link: https://t.co/DC54vu5y3f pic.twitter.com/xKtIJlVfbs
— Georgetown University Wargaming Society (GUWS) (@GUWargaming) November 20, 2023
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
Yes, this has been in the news some lately. It’s still ridiculous . . .
