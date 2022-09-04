September 4, 2022
Wargame Night

Saturday Night Fights! The Battle of Borodino for “Blucher”

Jim Oby Jim O

Originally started at 1812 CDT, and then restarted a bit later, our guy celebrate Borodino Week with an epic Blucher throwdown on our weekly TTS game.

Don’t forget to pop in the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can see what’s coming up and make requests for games. Plenty of the Dragoons are setting up all sorts of games, all the time.

 

 

