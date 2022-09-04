FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ Tabletop Game and Hobby

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 4 September 2022

Continuing our spotlight series on the Friendly Local (War)Game Stores around the US & Canada

Table Top Games and Hobby is located in Overland Park, KS (suburban Kansas City)



In our key ratings for the FLGS directory, scores

6 – Wargame Friendliness

– Wargame Friendliness 5 – Wargame Inventory On-Hand

– Wargame Inventory On-Hand 5 – Wargaming Event Frequency

And yes they do offer online ordering; you can find them at their homepage

What makes this store awesome?

James Sterrett says

Extensive free playspace plus an attached cafe; friendly and well informed staff.

Mike Dunn says

One of the best FLGS in the country. Very friendly and knowledgeable staff. Large inventory of many different types of games. Lots of table space for playing games. Finally, a great cafe attached to the store.

Tabletop Game and Hobby has Eurogames as their main product inventory, and also carries board wargames, minis wargames, eurogames, big-box “ameritrash” games, tabletop rpgs, collectible card games, non-wargame minis, minis accessories (terrain, paint, etc), general game accessories (dice, game mats, markers, etc), and other non-game hobby merchandise. On the shelves, it’s new games only.

Snacks for sale? Yes, and a full café too!

Take a look at the store, and the attached café –

click images to enlarge

(photos submitted by Mike Dunn)

Ranking scale for the stores

Wargame Friendliness: 1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana)

1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana) Wargame Inventory On-Hand: 1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames)

1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames) Wargaming Event Frequency: 1 (Monthly or less) through 7 (Nightly)

