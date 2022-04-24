Saturday Night Fights! ~ The Battle of Eggmuhl for “Blucher”

It’s Eggmuhl week! Even if the Ardwulf household refuses to celebrate it, we certainly will. So here’s our full table of gents refighting one of the top 10 battles of the Bavarian Campaign of 1809. Make sure to note the gorgeous figures from Giorgio.

