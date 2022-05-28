May 29, 2022
Wargame Night

Saturday Night Fights! ~ “Et Sans Resultat!” (3e) 1809 Learning Game (Part 3) — With the Author!

Trying to wrap up the campaign on our big table with the big cast and big designer.  ESR series 3 proves continually fascinating, and David comes back for another round with the SNF crew to help teach and coach as one of our biggest crowds gathers for a large campaign.

Don’t forget to pop in the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can see what’s coming up and make requests for games. Plenty of the Dragoons are setting up all sorts of games, all the time.

 

 

