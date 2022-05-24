What’s Your Headline? – #TuesdayNewsday 5/24/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you the whirlwind tour of the strategy gaming headlines

Are you interested in professional #wargaming for the defense enterprise? Charles Cartier of @CNA_org discusses his experiences as a game designer and analyst with @beyondsolitaire. You do not want to miss this episode.

Link: https://t.co/mzrsGoNI79 pic.twitter.com/ZQJe67IsYJ — Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) May 23, 2022

Rocky has thoughts on the Meet The Press wargame that we shared last week

Moe was hanging at CSW Dallas and moving houses, so he’s a little preoccupied right now

Hethwill’s got a fun campaign using Strength & Honour that he’s writing about

Wayne Hansen’s started livestreaming on Sundays (1300 EDT) and this week he had Devin from LNLP

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream topic was going to be system-adherents vs system-omnivores but ended up talking a lot about the latest GMT update and a lot of upcoming games, and their systems

After two years of being an Epic exclusive, Soren Johnson’s historical 4x Old World has finally been released onto both Steam and GOG this past Thursday, May 19 (trailer). Those who purchase the game within the first two weeks will also receive the new Heroes of the Aegean DLC for free, as will all those who previously bought the game on Epic. In addition, developer Mohawk Games added another playable faction, the Hittites, available to both new and existing players (trailer).

has finally been released onto both Steam and GOG this past Thursday, May 19 (trailer). Those who purchase the game within the first two weeks will also receive the new DLC for free, as will all those who previously bought the game on Epic. In addition, developer Mohawk Games added another playable faction, the Hittites, available to both new and existing players (trailer). Also releasing this past Thursday was Threat From Within , the first DLC for Punk Wars , the post-apocalyptic 4x from developer Strategy Forge S.A. Threat From Within adds two new game modes, additional maps, branching quests & loot, and more.

, the first DLC for , the post-apocalyptic 4x from developer Strategy Forge S.A. Threat From Within adds two new game modes, additional maps, branching quests & loot, and more. Also *also* on Thursday, the Stellaris developers released the 3.4.3 patch (read the patch notes here), which addresses some of the more immediate issues that cropped up in the previous week’s release of the Overlord DLC and accompanying free “Cepheus” update. Another larger, more significant patch (3.4.4) is planned in a few weeks’ time, with the developers teasing that it will include a couple automation options that longtime Stellaris players will be very happy to see.

developers released the 3.4.3 patch (read the patch notes here), which addresses some of the more immediate issues that cropped up in the previous week’s release of the DLC and accompanying free “Cepheus” update. Another larger, more significant patch (3.4.4) is planned in a few weeks’ time, with the developers teasing that it will include a couple automation options that longtime Stellaris players will be very happy to see. The Creative Assembly has put out the 1.2 update for Warhammer III. Among many other changes & improvements, the update includes numerous improvements to the AI, automatically unlocks mounts for all mounted characters, and adds the first Regiments of Renown pack. (Read the detailed patch notes here, watch the condensed version here.)

Shiro Games has released Community Update #1 for Dune: Spice Wars, their real-time 4x set in Frank Herbert’s world of Arrakis, currently in Steam Early Access. The update includes a host of new features, balance tweaks, and bug fixes.

Good thread here

R&S guidance is about dialogue between commanders. It isn’t voodoo. It’s structured to develop an ambiguous situation without decisive engagement. Cav squadrons aren’t about snooping around. They’re about enabling a maneuver force to win decisively. And that involves fighting. pic.twitter.com/cGt2VqHemm — Cobra Team at NTC (@Cobra_NTC) May 21, 2022

