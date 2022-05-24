What’s Your Headline? – #TuesdayNewsday 5/24/22

Each week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you the whirlwind tour of the strategy gaming headlines
- GMT started shipping Red Storm: Baltic Approaches, the CDG Solo System, and the latest reprint of Churchill
- Heading Forward is a new game from Hollandspiele that is a solo exploration of rehab through a traumatic brain injury
- Revolution Games has released Warsaw 1920 and is launching it with a sale
- S&T #355 is now shipping, with the featured article covering a “what if?” scenario around Germany attacking Malta in 1942
- A while ago we talked about the “tricorder edition” of Modiphius’ Star Trek Adventures game, and now they have a PDF version of that edition
- The new issue of Wargames Illustrated is available through Warlord Games
- In addition to the new release of Warsaw 1920, Revolution Games has a big sale going on with most games anywhere from 20-40% off
- Matrix Games has their Panzer Corps 2 line on sale this week up to 50% off
- Alternative Armies has a very nice Old English Dragon with a grand wingspan, on sale
- US Civil War from GMT is on sale at Miniature Market for over $20 off
- Call of Duty freebies if you’re an Amazon Prime member
- A new expansion from Graviteam Tactics: Mius Front called Predators in the Mist is on sale on Steam
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T 224, with The Sedan Campagin, 1870 on the start of the Franco-Prussian War
- Kraken Dice have a Memorial Day sale going on, with some damned big dice on offer
- MMP has put the ASL reprint Hakkaa Päälle up on pre-order
- Get your pre-orders in for the second printing of Deadly Northern Lights
- Heroes of Normandie: Battle for Caen relaunches the Devil Pig Games’ series with a Kickstarter that’s already through the roof on funding & stretch goals
- In an alt-history fractured Europe without WW2, the 1940s become a bit more interesting, and that’s the backstory behind Dockfighters, a new minis-based dieselpunk air combat game on Kickstarter
- There’s a bundle for Warlord’s Epic Waterloo game that includes mounted commanders for all 3 armies, as well as a bunch of casualty markers for each, too
- Resist! is a solitaire game of partisans in the Spanish Civil War that’s well over its goal on GameFound
- Osprey Games has a pretty neat-looking RPG called Gran Meccanismo, which they bill as “clockpunk” inspired by Da Vinci, with an August release date
- Modiphius has a new edition of Five Leagues from the Borderlands on pre-order
- TerraTiles look a lot like the tiles from A Place 2 Play, but larger, with an integrated hexgrid; currently on GameFound
- One Small Step Games has Twelve Battles from the Age of Chivalry on pre-order
- GMT’s monthly newsletter announced a couple of new p500s, plus a p500 reprint
- Saturday Night Fights ~ “Et Sans Resultat!” 1809 Learning Game (Part 2) — With the Author!
- Counting Down to Origins 2022 ~ Wargames in the Vendor Hall
- Counting Down to Origins 2022 ~ Consolidated Wargaming Events
- My Own Worst Enemy ~ Battle Hymn Volume One – Pea Ridge Part 5
- This week was #UnboxingDay!
- The Russian Campaign by Compass Games
- Mage Knight the Board Game
- Deluxe ASL by Multi-Man Publishing
- Almoravid by GMT Games
- Crowbar! The Rangers at Pointe Du Hoc by Flying Pig Games
- Ukraine War at Sea with Harpoon V from The Admiralty Trilogy Group
- Assault: Red Horizon ’41 by Assault Games
- Custoza by Europa Simulazioni
- Upcoming Dragoons Events
- Next #UnboxingDay is 16 June
- Next Virtual Convention that’s confirmed will be our ACDC in January
- Next Real-World Convention is Origins, 8-12 June
- The Big CoC Punch (from Wunsche) (part 2) for “Chain of Command”
- The Battle of Laichling (Part 4) for “Shako 2”
- Looking for some players for a Dragon Rampant campaign, as Cyrano says “We’re working to a spec here…”
- SDHISTCON’s latest one-shot mini-virtual-con is open for registration as they proclaim June 4 as “Levy & Campaign Fest”. Although if you’re in the UK, you could be forgiven for hitting this concert instead, because where else are you going to get Wu-Tang Clan, Kajagoogoo, Napalm Death, The Shamen, and Killing Joke in one gig…
- Learn to play the Library of Napoleonic Battles games, with their Thursday Night series of game videos
- Battlefront Minis will be holding their Team Yankee and Flames of War national championships at Historicon
- Holy cow! Someone’s still investing in a play-by-(not-e)mail campaign!
- How about adding an indigenous population to the island of Catan?
- This week in our forums
- How rates of fire aren’t an ‘easy’ answer for M1-series tanks
- Tons of chatter on Soren Johnson’s Old World now that it’s out
- A good discussion on BGG about “wargames for learning business strategy thinking” and it goes off the rails on post #2 with a self-important windbag who clearly has an axe to grind
- Discussion on CSW Social about ancient battles
- Another CNA designer talking to another podcast – this time is Charles Cartier talking to the excellent Beyond Solitaire (reminder that our chat with the hitmen “Peachey and Gino” was last Spring)
Are you interested in professional #wargaming for the defense enterprise? Charles Cartier of @CNA_org discusses his experiences as a game designer and analyst with @beyondsolitaire. You do not want to miss this episode.
Link: https://t.co/mzrsGoNI79 pic.twitter.com/ZQJe67IsYJ
— Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) May 23, 2022
- Rocky has thoughts on the Meet The Press wargame that we shared last week
- Moe was hanging at CSW Dallas and moving houses, so he’s a little preoccupied right now
- Hethwill’s got a fun campaign using Strength & Honour that he’s writing about
- Wayne Hansen’s started livestreaming on Sundays (1300 EDT) and this week he had Devin from LNLP
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream topic was going to be system-adherents vs system-omnivores but ended up talking a lot about the latest GMT update and a lot of upcoming games, and their systems
We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.
- After two years of being an Epic exclusive, Soren Johnson’s historical 4x Old World has finally been released onto both Steam and GOG this past Thursday, May 19 (trailer). Those who purchase the game within the first two weeks will also receive the new Heroes of the Aegean DLC for free, as will all those who previously bought the game on Epic. In addition, developer Mohawk Games added another playable faction, the Hittites, available to both new and existing players (trailer).
- Also releasing this past Thursday was Threat From Within, the first DLC for Punk Wars, the post-apocalyptic 4x from developer Strategy Forge S.A. Threat From Within adds two new game modes, additional maps, branching quests & loot, and more.
- Also *also* on Thursday, the Stellaris developers released the 3.4.3 patch (read the patch notes here), which addresses some of the more immediate issues that cropped up in the previous week’s release of the Overlord DLC and accompanying free “Cepheus” update. Another larger, more significant patch (3.4.4) is planned in a few weeks’ time, with the developers teasing that it will include a couple automation options that longtime Stellaris players will be very happy to see.
- The Creative Assembly has put out the 1.2 update for Warhammer III. Among many other changes & improvements, the update includes numerous improvements to the AI, automatically unlocks mounts for all mounted characters, and adds the first Regiments of Renown pack. (Read the detailed patch notes here, watch the condensed version here.)
- Shiro Games has released Community Update #1 for Dune: Spice Wars, their real-time 4x set in Frank Herbert’s world of Arrakis, currently in Steam Early Access. The update includes a host of new features, balance tweaks, and bug fixes.
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- SPA is looking to hire a wargame practitioner
- Connections US registration is now open
- Towards Better Civilian Strategic Education: A Case for Tabletop Wargames
- US SOCOM learning info war lessons from Ukraine
- How do you incorporate drone targeting for artillery into a wargame?
- UK Fight Club is talking about the ‘wargame day’ being hosted at the NATO ARRC HQ in Gloucester on 25 May
- The next GUWS webinar is Breaking Bad: How to Get the Best Adversary for Your Wargame on 6/7 and then they get to From History to the Table: Modeling Skirmish-Level Engagements in Wargames with David Thompson and how the hell did they ever have Brant on their webinar series before him?!
Good thread here
R&S guidance is about dialogue between commanders. It isn’t voodoo. It’s structured to develop an ambiguous situation without decisive engagement. Cav squadrons aren’t about snooping around. They’re about enabling a maneuver force to win decisively. And that involves fighting. pic.twitter.com/cGt2VqHemm
— Cobra Team at NTC (@Cobra_NTC) May 21, 2022
