May 23, 2022
Counting Down to Origins 2022 ~ Wargames in the Vendor Hall

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Registration for Origins 2022 is ongoing, and there are still seats in plenty of wargaming events, so check out our consolidated listings and get registered!  Meanwhile, as you’re planning your loops around the vendor hall, we’ve tried to map out the key locations for you.

As wargamers are planning their assault on the exhibit call, here’s what we’ve identified broadly as the ‘wargame’ vendors (and wargame-adjacent ones) at Origins Game Fair, 8-12 June 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

The usual caveats:

  • Not all of these folks are wargame-specific, but many have wargame-related material, too.
  • There are going to be some retailers selling wargames (especially more casual ones) alongside a lot of non-wargame content, but we don’t have any good way of ID’ing those from the vendor hall listing. Feel free to drop us a line or a comment if there’s someone we need to add.
  • The general rule we’re sticking with is largely “if we’d include them in Tuesday Newsday, then we include them here, too”
  • See the map below for the vendors in the table, highlighted in light blue

 

CompanyBooth#
Academy Games1220
Ares Games SRL712
Black Oak Workshop1008
Carolina Game Tables913
Catastrophe Games (including Blue Panther, who will also be rep'ing Hollandspiele & White Dog Games)1235
Crystal Caste720
Decision Games1020
Enterprise Games1244
Free League Publishing1044
Gamescience102
Impudent Armies1258
Norse Foundry1226
Sea Dog Games Studios822
Tabletop Terrain722
The Dietz Foundation856
The Game Crafter344
TTCombat / Hawk Wargames1210
VRGames/ VR-Soft.com1334

O22-Wargame-Vendor-Map

 

The game hall map has us labeled as “War Gamers” again, but we’re trying to at least get credit for who we are on the map!

O22-Game-Hall-ACD

 

