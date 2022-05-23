Counting Down to Origins 2022 ~ Wargames in the Vendor Hall

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 23 May 2022

Registration for Origins 2022 is ongoing, and there are still seats in plenty of wargaming events, so check out our consolidated listings and get registered! Meanwhile, as you’re planning your loops around the vendor hall, we’ve tried to map out the key locations for you.

As wargamers are planning their assault on the exhibit call, here’s what we’ve identified broadly as the ‘wargame’ vendors (and wargame-adjacent ones) at Origins Game Fair, 8-12 June 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

The usual caveats:

Not all of these folks are wargame-specific, but many have wargame-related material, too.

There are going to be some retailers selling wargames (especially more casual ones) alongside a lot of non-wargame content, but we don’t have any good way of ID’ing those from the vendor hall listing. Feel free to drop us a line or a comment if there’s someone we need to add.

The general rule we’re sticking with is largely “if we’d include them in Tuesday Newsday, then we include them here, too”

See the map below for the vendors in the table, highlighted in light blue

Company Booth# Academy Games 1220 Ares Games SRL 712 Black Oak Workshop 1008 Carolina Game Tables 913 Catastrophe Games (including Blue Panther, who will also be rep'ing Hollandspiele & White Dog Games) 1235 Crystal Caste 720 Decision Games 1020 Enterprise Games 1244 Free League Publishing 1044 Gamescience 102 Impudent Armies 1258 Norse Foundry 1226 Sea Dog Games Studios 822 Tabletop Terrain 722 The Dietz Foundation 856 The Game Crafter 344 TTCombat / Hawk Wargames 1210 VRGames/ VR-Soft.com 1334

The game hall map has us labeled as “War Gamers” again, but we’re trying to at least get credit for who we are on the map!

ORIGINS 2022 COVERAGE

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ CONSOLIDATED WARGAMING EVENT GRID

REPORT FROM THE SHOW ~ GAMEPLAY PHOTOS ~ EXHIBIT HALL PHOTOS ~ CONVENTION PHOTOS ~ VIDEO WRAP-UP ~ AAR

DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD

