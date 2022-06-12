Origins 2022 ~ The Rest of Origins

Brant Guillory, 12 June 2022

It’s too much to see in one day, and it’s too much to report on in one article. Here’s some more photos and tidbits that didn’t already get into one of our other articles.

There were some companies in the exhibit hall that we hadn’t made it to yet, but finally got a chance to get some photos for you.

Black Oak Workshop are one of our favorite dice shops, and we hit them every year. As we’ve said over and over, Craig is the nicest and hardest-working dude in the exhibit hall. They will remain a perpetual stop and there’s always some very nice, chunky, well-illustrated dice in a variety of fantastic colors. Their dice bags are nice, too.

click images to enlarge throughout the article

Indie Press Revolution continues to fly the flag for off-the-radar RPG excellence, with all manner of neat and interesting games and setting to explore.

Also on the RPG front, we cruised back past Studio 2 for photos of other parts of their display and other games they had on offer.

The Academy Games booth was a perpetual blur of motion. One of the highlights they were showing off is the production prototype of their upcoming Stellaris tabletop game.

Of course there was more of the exhibit hall we didn’t already show you. And truthfully, we probably still didn’t get it all, even taking into account the fact that we intentionally skipped most of G-Dex and the Artist Alley

And finally, our Sunday morning raffle sent a bunch of our game players home with some new toys. Everyone who plays in one of our events gets a raffle ticket during that event for our Sunday morning giveaways. We always get fantastic support from GMT Games and High Flying Dice Games, and this year also had prizes from Fort Circle Games, Leder Games, the Aegis counter trays, and some other donations to the prize boxes from the Dragoons. This year’s prize table…

And this year’s prize winners…

We’ll see everyone next year!

