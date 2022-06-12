Origins 2022 ~ Gameplay!

Brant Guillory, 11 June 2022

Thursday is a shopping day. Friday is a more general exploration day. Saturday is game-playing. It’s the largest day of the convention because of the people who couldn’t get there until the weekend, or are only there on day passes. And there’s a lot of gameplay going on.

The Armchair Dragoons have a 20′ x 40′ space that we filled with 8 tables of games of all sorts. Our schedule showed the official events for which players could register, but we had plenty of pickup and unofficial games, too.

Some of what we had on the tables in the Wargame HQ? Shores of Tripoli, Zurmat, the original Warfighter series, Bayonets & Tomahawks, Judean Hammer, a double-blind Midway game with the Second World War at Sea system, Second Front from the Europa series, and Assault: Red Horizon ’41.

It’s tough to really encapsulate the CPX’s in static photos, but here’s some of those folks getting their game on with our coaching team, and the Saturday night group was big (11!), diverse (4 ladies in the game), and enthusiastic (ran almost 90 minutes long because they wanted to keep playing)

There was a minis game that we caught the tail end of – a Russian amphibious assault into Ukraine. The designer claimed it was a homebrew that he’d sold to the US Army and Marine Corps for officer training, but asking around a few dozen officers representing over 20 years of different times at their training courses, no one had heard of it.

The Kings of War table was some very nice-looking fantasy minis warfare, but some of the rules were a bit silly.

“OK, so you’re going to roll 24 dice. Hit on a 4, re-roll any 1s.”

(explosion of dice across the board)

“OK, 11 hits. Now roll 3 dice per hit for damage”

Sheesh!

Finally, here’s just a collection of all sorts of tabletop gameplay photos from around the convention. We didn’t go chase down photos in the RPG rooms because there’s only so much excitement about folks sitting around a table with a bunch of paper on it, when you can’t hear what’s going on.

And yes, in the Europa game, Operation Dragoon was executed by the Armchair Dragoons, at the Dragoons Wargame HQ

