Saturday Night Fights! ~ The Battle of Quatre Bras for “Lasalle 2”

Just because a bunch of our crew is at Origins doesn’t mean we’re not still keeping our regular TTS schedule! But with a bunch of the usual cast of characters knocked out for some reason or another, the team takes a pause from their Overlord game and twists Jim’s arm and forces him into a Quatre Bras game as this is the start of Waterloo Week.

Game system: Lasalle 2

Lasalle 2 Battle: The Battle of Quatre Bras

