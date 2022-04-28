Counting Down to Origins 2022 ~ Wargame HQ Events!

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 28 April 2022

Origins 2022 will be here before you know it. Don’t believe us? Go check out the countdown on our front page.

To help wargamers with their planning, we’re giving you a sneak peek at the project Wargame HQ event schedule for this Origins Game Fair, 8-12 June 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

Note that these have been submitted but not yet approved so it’s still possible the could change.

Name Date Time Max Minutes Song for War 8 Jun 4:00 PM 4 240 A Distant Plain (Team COIN) 8 Jun 6:00 PM 8 240 Shores of Tripoli 8 Jun 6:00 PM 4 120 Europa 9 Jun 1:00 pm 6 240 Halls of Montezuma 9 Jun 1:00 pm 4 120 Song for War 9 Jun 11:00 AM 4 240 Zurmat 9 Jun 11:00 AM 4 120 Command Post Exercises 9 Jun 12:00 PM 8 240 Second World War at Sea 9 Jun 12:00 PM 8 240 Bayonets & Tomahawks 9 Jun 12:00 pm 4 180 Shores of Tripoli 9 Jun 12:00 pm 4 120 Brief Border Wars 9 Jun 4:00 pm 4 120 Song for War 9 Jun 5:00 pm 4 240 Halls of Montezuma 9 Jun 5:00 pm 4 120 Age of Dogfights 9 Jun 6:00 pm 4 120 Judean Hammer 9 Jun 6:00 pm 4 120 Europa 9 Jun 7:00 pm 6 240 Europa 10 Jun 11:00 AM 6 240 A Distant Plain (Team COIN) 10 Jun 12:00 pm 8 240 Age of Dogfights 10 Jun 12:00 pm 4 120 Zurmat 10 Jun 12:00 pm 4 120 Song for War 10 Jun 2:00 pm 4 240 Second World War at Sea 10 Jun 4:00 pm 8 240 Zurmat 10 Jun 4:00 pm 4 120 Europa 10 Jun 5:00 pm 6 240 Bayonets & Tomahawks 10 Jun 5:00 pm 4 180 Command Post Exercises 10 Jun 7:00 pm 8 240 Second World War at Sea 11 Jun 1:00 PM 8 240 Song for War 11 Jun 11:00 AM 4 240 Brief Border Wars 11 Jun 11:00 AM 4 120 Halls of Montezuma 11 Jun 12:00 PM 4 120 Bayonets & Tomahawks 11 Jun 2:00 PM 4 180 Judean Hammer 11 Jun 2:00 PM 4 120 Command Post Exercises 11 Jun 3:00 PM 8 240 Europa 11 Jun 3:00 PM 6 240 Shores of Tripoli 11 Jun 4:00 PM 4 120 Europa 11 Jun 9:00 AM 6 240 Song for War 12 Jun 10:00 am 4 240

This table does not include any events we plan to run “off the books” that were organized after the submission deadline was passed. As we finalize those plans, we’ll add them to the schedule.

In other news, GAMA has released the initial exhibitor list, which is likely to have some changes to it by showtime. We will have a wargame-specific extract as we get closer to the convention, but you can expect Enterprise Games, Decision Games, Academy Games, Catastrophe Games, The Dietz Foundation, and more.

