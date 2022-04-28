Counting Down to Origins 2022 ~ Wargame HQ Events!

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 28 April 2022
Origins 2022 will be here before you know it. Don’t believe us? Go check out the countdown on our front page.
To help wargamers with their planning, we’re giving you a sneak peek at the project Wargame HQ event schedule for this Origins Game Fair, 8-12 June 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.
Note that these have been submitted but not yet approved so it’s still possible the could change.
|Name
|Date
|Time
|Max
|Minutes
|Song for War
|8 Jun
|4:00 PM
|4
|240
|A Distant Plain (Team COIN)
|8 Jun
|6:00 PM
|8
|240
|Shores of Tripoli
|8 Jun
|6:00 PM
|4
|120
|Europa
|9 Jun
|1:00 pm
|6
|240
|Halls of Montezuma
|9 Jun
|1:00 pm
|4
|120
|Song for War
|9 Jun
|11:00 AM
|4
|240
|Zurmat
|9 Jun
|11:00 AM
|4
|120
|Command Post Exercises
|9 Jun
|12:00 PM
|8
|240
|Second World War at Sea
|9 Jun
|12:00 PM
|8
|240
|Bayonets & Tomahawks
|9 Jun
|12:00 pm
|4
|180
|Shores of Tripoli
|9 Jun
|12:00 pm
|4
|120
|Brief Border Wars
|9 Jun
|4:00 pm
|4
|120
|Song for War
|9 Jun
|5:00 pm
|4
|240
|Halls of Montezuma
|9 Jun
|5:00 pm
|4
|120
|Age of Dogfights
|9 Jun
|6:00 pm
|4
|120
|Judean Hammer
|9 Jun
|6:00 pm
|4
|120
|Europa
|9 Jun
|7:00 pm
|6
|240
|Europa
|10 Jun
|11:00 AM
|6
|240
|A Distant Plain (Team COIN)
|10 Jun
|12:00 pm
|8
|240
|Age of Dogfights
|10 Jun
|12:00 pm
|4
|120
|Zurmat
|10 Jun
|12:00 pm
|4
|120
|Song for War
|10 Jun
|2:00 pm
|4
|240
|Second World War at Sea
|10 Jun
|4:00 pm
|8
|240
|Zurmat
|10 Jun
|4:00 pm
|4
|120
|Europa
|10 Jun
|5:00 pm
|6
|240
|Bayonets & Tomahawks
|10 Jun
|5:00 pm
|4
|180
|Command Post Exercises
|10 Jun
|7:00 pm
|8
|240
|Second World War at Sea
|11 Jun
|1:00 PM
|8
|240
|Song for War
|11 Jun
|11:00 AM
|4
|240
|Brief Border Wars
|11 Jun
|11:00 AM
|4
|120
|Halls of Montezuma
|11 Jun
|12:00 PM
|4
|120
|Bayonets & Tomahawks
|11 Jun
|2:00 PM
|4
|180
|Judean Hammer
|11 Jun
|2:00 PM
|4
|120
|Command Post Exercises
|11 Jun
|3:00 PM
|8
|240
|Europa
|11 Jun
|3:00 PM
|6
|240
|Shores of Tripoli
|11 Jun
|4:00 PM
|4
|120
|Europa
|11 Jun
|9:00 AM
|6
|240
|Song for War
|12 Jun
|10:00 am
|4
|240
This table does not include any events we plan to run “off the books” that were organized after the submission deadline was passed. As we finalize those plans, we’ll add them to the schedule.
In other news, GAMA has released the initial exhibitor list, which is likely to have some changes to it by showtime. We will have a wargame-specific extract as we get closer to the convention, but you can expect Enterprise Games, Decision Games, Academy Games, Catastrophe Games, The Dietz Foundation, and more.
ORIGINS 2022 COVERAGE
WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ CONSOLIDATED WARGAMING EVENT GRID
REPORT FROM THE SHOW ~ GAMEPLAY PHOTOS ~ EXHIBIT HALL PHOTOS ~ CONVENTION PHOTOS ~ VIDEO WRAP-UP ~ AAR
DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD
