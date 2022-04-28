April 29, 2022
Conventions

Counting Down to Origins 2022 ~ Wargame HQ Events!

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 28 April 2022

Origins 2022 will be here before you know it.  Don’t believe us?  Go check out the countdown on our front page.

To help wargamers with their planning, we’re giving you a sneak peek at the project Wargame HQ event schedule for this Origins Game Fair, 8-12 June 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

Note that these have been submitted but not yet approved so it’s still possible the could change.

NameDateTimeMaxMinutes
Song for War8 Jun4:00 PM4240
A Distant Plain (Team COIN)8 Jun6:00 PM8240
Shores of Tripoli8 Jun6:00 PM4120
Europa9 Jun1:00 pm6240
Halls of Montezuma9 Jun1:00 pm4120
Song for War9 Jun11:00 AM4240
Zurmat9 Jun11:00 AM4120
Command Post Exercises9 Jun12:00 PM8240
Second World War at Sea9 Jun12:00 PM8240
Bayonets & Tomahawks9 Jun12:00 pm4180
Shores of Tripoli9 Jun12:00 pm4120
Brief Border Wars9 Jun4:00 pm4120
Song for War9 Jun5:00 pm4240
Halls of Montezuma9 Jun5:00 pm4120
Age of Dogfights9 Jun6:00 pm4120
Judean Hammer9 Jun6:00 pm4120
Europa9 Jun7:00 pm6240
Europa10 Jun11:00 AM6240
A Distant Plain (Team COIN)10 Jun12:00 pm8240
Age of Dogfights10 Jun12:00 pm4120
Zurmat10 Jun12:00 pm4120
Song for War10 Jun2:00 pm4240
Second World War at Sea10 Jun4:00 pm8240
Zurmat10 Jun4:00 pm4120
Europa10 Jun5:00 pm6240
Bayonets & Tomahawks10 Jun5:00 pm4180
Command Post Exercises10 Jun7:00 pm8240
Second World War at Sea11 Jun1:00 PM8240
Song for War11 Jun11:00 AM4240
Brief Border Wars11 Jun11:00 AM4120
Halls of Montezuma11 Jun12:00 PM4120
Bayonets & Tomahawks11 Jun2:00 PM4180
Judean Hammer11 Jun2:00 PM4120
Command Post Exercises11 Jun3:00 PM8240
Europa11 Jun3:00 PM6240
Shores of Tripoli11 Jun4:00 PM4120
Europa11 Jun9:00 AM6240
Song for War12 Jun10:00 am4240

This table does not include any events we plan to run “off the books” that were organized after the submission deadline was passed.  As we finalize those plans, we’ll add them to the schedule.

In other news, GAMA has released the initial exhibitor list, which is likely to have some changes to it by showtime.  We will have a wargame-specific extract as we get closer to the convention, but you can expect Enterprise Games, Decision Games, Academy Games, Catastrophe Games, The Dietz Foundation, and more.

ORIGINS 2022 COVERAGE
WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ CONSOLIDATED WARGAMING EVENT GRID
REPORT FROM THE SHOW ~ GAMEPLAY PHOTOS ~ EXHIBIT HALL PHOTOS ~ CONVENTION PHOTOS ~ VIDEO WRAP-UP ~ AAR
DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and saddling up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.  (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.)  We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE
WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Armchair Dragoons PAO

View all posts by Armchair Dragoons PAO →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: