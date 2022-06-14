June 14, 2022
OK, We’re Done With Origins (For Now) – #TuesdayNewsday 6/14/22

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

This week, #TuesdayNewsday is giving all the vital links to the Origins coverage, and the rest of the wargaming headlines that happened while we were there

Look, after this week you won’t have to hear about Origins again for a while, but we enjoyed the hell out of it, and we’d love to have as many of y’all as possible come join us next year for a great 5 days of wargaming, game shopping, camaraderie, and hilarity1.

Our overall fill rates were great, and we had walk-up players for at least half of our games, include (amazingly) several of the big Europa sessions.  The players had a lot of fun, the GMs enjoyed themselves, and our crew was very happy with the Wargame HQ this year.

Oh, and here are our raffle winners this year – thanks to GMT Games, the Aegis Counter Trays folks, High Flying Dice, and Leder Games, along with the Dragoons who pitched in personal prizes for the raffle, too.

That said, there’s also plenty of other news this week!

 

Counters from Donnerschlag

 

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

  • Publisher Sega and developer Amplitude Studios released the Cultures of Latin America Pack (watch the trailer here) for Humankind, their Civilization-style historical 4x.  Also dropping alongside the DLC is the massive “Bolivar” update, which brings a ton of changes, improvements, and bug-fixes to the base game (read the full patch notes here).
  • Paradox Interactive announced By Blood Alone (trailer), a new DLC for Hearts of Iron IV, their grand-strategy title centered around World War II.  Paradox also just released the 1.11.12 “Bararossa” patch, which focuses on rebalancing tanks and adding bug-fixes.
  • Arcen Games just released a huge new update (version 5.017) for AI War 2, their brilliant asymmetric space RTS/4x.  The number of changes & improvements in this update is honestly pretty enormous; you can read the full patch notes here.
  • Publisher Gearbox and developer Blackbird Interactive have pushed back the release of Homeworld 3 to 2023 (news link).  While it means that players will have to wait a while longer to get their hands on the game, Blackbird also said they will be showing off Homeworld 3 at Gamescom, which is slated to run August 24-28.
  • Publisher Hooded Horse and developer Pavonis Interactive have delayed slightly the release of Terra Invicta, their alien-invasion 4x/grand-strategy title, to later this year (trailer).  There will, however, be a public demo of the game available this week (June 13-20) during Steam Next Fest.
  • Publisher THQ Nordic has announced Spellforce: Conquest of Eo, a spinoff game in their fantasy-strategy series (trailer).  Unlike previous Spellforce titles, Conquest of Eo will be turn-based, with a greater emphasis on grand-strategy over base-building.
  • During this year’s Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, Microsoft announced Ara: History Untold, a historical 4x/grand-strategy game (trailer).  Ara is being made by Oxide Games, the developers behind the masssive-scale RTS Ashes of the Singularity, and a number of whom have previous experience working on the Civilization franchise.  The game is initially set to launch on the Xbox, although it appears it will eventually be available on the PC as well.
  • Arcen Games, developer of the AI War series of games, has signed on with publisher Hooded Horse to develop a new sci-fi strategy title.  There’s no word at present as to whether this deal grants Hooded Horse any sort of publishing rights to Arcen’s existing stable of games — most notably, the aforementioned AI War franchise.

 

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

  1. just not while taking a drink
  2. and we’re getting very close with Clash of Arms & Pub Battles

