OK, We’re Done With Origins (For Now) – #TuesdayNewsday 6/14/22

This week, #TuesdayNewsday is giving all the vital links to the Origins coverage, and the rest of the wargaming headlines that happened while we were there

Look, after this week you won’t have to hear about Origins again for a while, but we enjoyed the hell out of it, and we’d love to have as many of y’all as possible come join us next year for a great 5 days of wargaming, game shopping, camaraderie, and hilarity .

Our overall fill rates were great, and we had walk-up players for at least half of our games, include (amazingly) several of the big Europa sessions. The players had a lot of fun, the GMs enjoyed themselves, and our crew was very happy with the Wargame HQ this year.

Oh, and here are our raffle winners this year – thanks to GMT Games, the Aegis Counter Trays folks, High Flying Dice, and Leder Games, along with the Dragoons who pitched in personal prizes for the raffle, too.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

That said, there’s also plenty of other news this week!

with a bit more res it would work quite nicely, the entire sphere is present without seams. pic.twitter.com/l8hoQsNopZ — Hethwill Wargames (@Hethwill_Khan) June 13, 2022

We drove down to Columbus yesterday. Not to attend Origins, not this year, but to drop off some boxes of wood bits for Siege of Mantua with our printer, Steve, who was there. We chatted a bit after the hand-off, and he told us a story. 🧵 — Amabel Holland (@AmabelHolland) June 10, 2022

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Witnessing the grassroots impact of my Littoral Commander #wargame in the Marine Corps has been incredible — from units to school houses. Marines of all ranks are proving how eager they are to learn and test their wits. Truly inspiring. Train the body, hone the mind. #wargaming pic.twitter.com/tS7udDe0xa — Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) June 14, 2022

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...