Counting Down to Origins 2022 ~ Consolidated Wargaming Events!

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 20 May 2022
Registration for Origins 2022 is almost upon us, and to help out our fellow wargamers, we’ve pulled an event extract of wargaming, and wargame-related, events beyond just ours.
To help wargamers planning their schedules, here’s what we’ve identified broadly as the ‘wargame’ events at Origins Game Fair, 8-12 June 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.
A few caveats:
- There are multiple pages to this table!
- These were tagged as “Wargame” or “War College” or were tagged as “Historical” and then we filtered out the RPGs. There are a few in here that are flagged as “Sci-Fi” or “Strategy” but are still wargame-related, as you’ll see, and then we added the current NSDM events (there are at least 2 that are not in the current event spreadsheet)
- We did not provide room locations as many of these are changing, including ours! So do not get locked into the location listed on the Origins registration site, as there are some definite changes to be made.
- Event numbers are fixed / good to go. Those should not be changing at all
- We did not include descriptions because that would make this table way too big
- The “category” column is an amalgam of several columns in the Origins event spreadsheet, which for some reason has multiple “sub category” headers (some with a hyphen, some without), plus an additional “category” column. So not everything in that column will be found in the “category” header on the Origins event listing.
- We did not put the Battletech events in here because that would’ve doubled the size of the table.
|Event Name
|Event #
|Event Type
|Max Tickets
|Starts
|Duration
|Category
|Aerodrome(R) 1.1: World War I Air to Air Combat
|3098
|Miniatures Game
|10
|Friday 200 pm
|240
|Historical
|Aerodrome(R) 1.1: World War I Air to Air Combat
|3099
|Miniatures Game
|10
|Saturday 200 pm
|240
|Historical
|Aerodrome(R) 1.1: World War I Air to Air Combat
|3100
|Miniatures Game
|10
|Thursday 600 pm
|240
|Historical
|Aftermath of the Seven Years War (NSDMG)
|362
|Seminar
|30
|Thursday 200 pm
|120
|War College
|Amateurs talk Strategy, Professionals talk Logistics (NSDMG)
|363
|Seminar
|30
|Friday 400 pm
|120
|War College
|American and British Coast Defense in the Victorian Era
|364
|Seminar
|30
|Friday 800 pm
|120
|War College
|American Coast Defense
|365
|Seminar
|30
|Thursday 1000 am
|120
|War College
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain (Team COIN)
|1674
|Board Game
|8
|Friday 1200 pm
|240
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain (Team COIN)
|1595
|Board Game
|8
|Wednesday 600 pm
|240
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Age of Dogfights
|1597
|Board Game
|4
|Friday 1200 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Age of Dogfights
|1596
|Board Game
|4
|Thursday 600 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Bayonets & Tomahawks
|1599
|Board Game
|4
|Friday 500 pm
|180
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Bayonets & Tomahawks
|1598
|Board Game
|4
|Saturday 200 pm
|180
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Bayonets & Tomahawks
|1666
|Board Game
|4
|Thursday 1200 pm
|180
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars
|1601
|Board Game
|4
|Saturday 1100 am
|120
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars
|1602
|Board Game
|4
|Thursday 400 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma
|1676
|Board Game
|4
|Saturday 1200 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma
|1678
|Board Game
|4
|Thursday 100 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma
|1677
|Board Game
|4
|Thursday 500 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer
|1679
|Board Game
|4
|Saturday 200 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer
|1680
|Board Game
|4
|Thursday 600 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea
|1683
|Board Game
|8
|Friday 400 pm
|240
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea
|1682
|Board Game
|8
|Saturday 100 pm
|240
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea
|1681
|Board Game
|8
|Thursday 1200 pm
|240
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli
|1685
|Board Game
|4
|Saturday 400 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli
|1686
|Board Game
|4
|Thursday 1200 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli
|1684
|Board Game
|4
|Wednesday 600 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War
|1688
|Board Game
|4
|Friday 200 pm
|240
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War
|1691
|Board Game
|4
|Saturday 1100 am
|240
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War
|1692
|Board Game
|4
|Sunday 1000 am
|240
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War
|1690
|Board Game
|4
|Thursday 1100 am
|240
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War
|1687
|Board Game
|4
|Thursday 500 pm
|240
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War
|1689
|Board Game
|4
|Wednesday 400 pm
|240
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat
|1694
|Board Game
|4
|Friday 1200 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat
|1695
|Board Game
|4
|Friday 400 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat
|1693
|Board Game
|4
|Thursday 1100 am
|120
|Wargame
|Art & Graphic Design in Wargames
|367
|Seminar
|30
|Friday 1000 am
|120
|War College
|Blood Red Skies
|1620
|Miniatures Game
|6
|Friday 900 am
|120
|Historical
|Blood Red Skies
|1621
|Miniatures Game
|6
|Friday 100 pm
|120
|Historical
|Blood Red Skies
|1623
|Miniatures Game
|6
|Saturday 100 pm
|120
|Historical
|Blood Red Skies
|1622
|Miniatures Game
|6
|Saturday 900 am
|120
|Historical
|Blood Red Skies
|1624
|Miniatures Game
|6
|Sunday 900 am
|120
|Historical
|Blood Red Skies
|1619
|Miniatures Game
|6
|Thursday 100 pm
|120
|Historical
|Blood Red Skies
|1618
|Miniatures Game
|6
|Thursday 900 am
|120
|Historical
|Blood Red Skies
|1617
|Miniatures Game
|6
|Wednesday 600 pm
|120
|Historical
|Boston Massacre: Roots & Outcomes (NSDMG)
|366
|Seminar
|30
|Saturday 1000 am
|120
|War College
|Causes of the American Revolution (NSDMG)
|368
|Seminar
|30
|Saturday 400 pm
|120
|War College
|Classic Cosmic Encounter
|346
|Classic Games
|6
|Friday 700 pm
|180
|Strategy
|Colonial Hill Fight in the Mountains
|1626
|Miniatures Game
|8
|Friday 200 pm
|240
|Sci-Fi
|Cruel Seas
|1628
|Miniatures Game
|8
|Friday 1000 am
|120
|Sci-Fi
|Cruel Seas
|1629
|Miniatures Game
|8
|Friday 200 pm
|120
|Sci-Fi
|Cruel Seas
|1631
|Miniatures Game
|8
|Saturday 200 pm
|120
|Sci-Fi
|Cruel Seas
|1630
|Miniatures Game
|8
|Saturday 1000 am
|120
|Sci-Fi
|Cruel Seas
|1627
|Miniatures Game
|8
|Sunday 1000 am
|120
|Sci-Fi
|Cruel Seas
|1632
|Miniatures Game
|8
|Sunday 1000 am
|120
|Sci-Fi
|Designing the American Revolution (NSDMG)
|369
|Seminar
|30
|Thursday 400 pm
|120
|War College
|Dieppe Raid 1942 (NSDMG)
|370
|Seminar
|30
|Saturday 400 pm
|120
|War College
|Experimental History
|381
|Seminar
|30
|Friday 900 am
|60
|War College
|Experimental History Outbrief
|382
|Seminar
|30
|Saturday 700 pm
|60
|War College
|Fist Full of Tows
|2280
|Miniatures Game
|6
|Friday 100 pm
|240
|Sci-Fi
|Fortress America
|3443
|Board Game
|3
|Saturday 700 pm
|240
|Strategy
|Fortress America
|563
|Board Game
|3
|Thursday 700 pm
|240
|Strategy
|General Glen's Western Showdown
|4264
|Miniatures Game
|6
|Friday 100 pm
|240
|Historical
|General Glen's Western Showdown
|4265
|Miniatures Game
|6
|Friday 700 pm
|240
|Historical
|General Glen's WWII Combat
|4267
|Miniatures Game
|6
|Friday 800 am
|240
|Historical
|General Glen's WWII Combat
|4266
|Miniatures Game
|6
|Thursday 700 pm
|240
|Historical
|Getting Your Wargame Published
|383
|Seminar
|30
|Friday 300 pm
|60
|War College
|Global Hotspots (NSDMG)
|371
|Seminar
|30
|Saturday 1000 pm
|120
|War College
|History of Wargaming
|384
|Seminar
|30
|Friday 100 pm
|120
|War College
|Imperial Skies – VSF airships
|2281
|Miniatures Game
|6
|Thursday 100 pm
|240
|Historical
|Ironclads! Beginners Brawl
|1585
|Miniatures Game
|9
|Friday 1000 am
|120
|Historical
|Ironclads! Beginners Brawl
|1584
|Miniatures Game
|9
|Saturday 1000 am
|120
|Historical
|Ironclads! Beginners Brawl
|1583
|Miniatures Game
|9
|Thursday 1000 am
|120
|Historical
|Ironclads! Beginners Brawl
|1582
|Miniatures Game
|9
|Wednesday 100 pm
|120
|Historical
|Ironclads! Beginners Brawl
|1586
|Miniatures Game
|9
|Wednesday 1200 pm
|120
|Historical
|Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play
|1569
|Miniatures Game
|8
|Friday 100 pm
|120
|Fantasy
|Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play
|1567
|Miniatures Game
|8
|Saturday 100 pm
|120
|Fantasy
|Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play
|1566
|Miniatures Game
|8
|Thursday 100 pm
|120
|Fantasy
|Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play
|1565
|Miniatures Game
|8
|Wednesday 100 pm
|120
|Fantasy
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|3498
|Board Game
|10
|Friday 1030 am
|240
|Historical
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|3500
|Board Game
|10
|Friday 230 pm
|180
|Historical
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|3497
|Board Game
|10
|Friday 800 pm
|240
|Historical
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|3494
|Board Game
|10
|Saturday 230 pm
|240
|Historical
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|3499
|Board Game
|10
|Saturday 800 pm
|240
|Historical
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|3492
|Board Game
|10
|Saturday 1030 am
|240
|Historical
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|3501
|Board Game
|10
|Sunday 930 am
|240
|Historical
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|3493
|Board Game
|10
|Thursday 200 pm
|240
|Historical
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|3495
|Board Game
|10
|Thursday 800 pm
|240
|Historical
|Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.
|3496
|Board Game
|10
|Wednesday 800 pm
|240
|Historical
|Matrix Games and Simulation
|385
|Seminar
|30
|Friday 1000 am
|60
|War College
|Mega Ogre
|2290
|Miniatures Game
|12
|Wednesday 200 pm
|120
|Sci-Fi
|Mega Ogre
|2291
|Miniatures Game
|12
|Wednesday 400 pm
|120
|Sci-Fi
|Mega Ogre
|2292
|Miniatures Game
|12
|Wednesday 600 pm
|120
|Sci-Fi
|New Perspectives on Waterloo Through Art
|386
|Seminar
|30
|Thursday 1200 pm
|120
|War College
|NSDMG American Revolution MegaGame
|3863
|Live Action Roleplaying Game
|30
|Saturday 600 pm
|240
|Historical
|NSDMG Cold War 1960's MegaGame
|3864
|Live Action Roleplaying Game
|50
|Thursday 600 pm
|240
|Historical
|Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE)
|2830
|Board Game
|12
|Friday 200 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE)
|2831
|Board Game
|12
|Friday 800 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE)
|2832
|Board Game
|12
|Saturday 200 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE)
|2833
|Board Game
|12
|Saturday 800 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE)
|2834
|Board Game
|12
|Thursday 200 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE)
|2829
|Board Game
|12
|Thursday 800 pm
|120
|Wargame
|Potential Impacts of Airpower:Lessons From History
|387
|Seminar
|30
|Saturday 600 pm
|60
|War College
|Sails of Glory Save the Grain Convoy
|1407
|Miniatures Game
|10
|Friday 100 pm
|180
|Historical
|Social Media as a Weapon for Resistance
|372
|Seminar
|30
|Friday 600 pm
|120
|War College
|Soviet Assault in the Baltic, 1978 – Part I
|2312
|Miniatures Game
|5
|Friday 900 am
|240
|Historical
|Soviet Assault in the Baltic, 1978 – Part I
|2313
|Miniatures Game
|5
|Saturday 900 am
|240
|Historical
|Soviet Assault in the Baltic, 1978 – Part I
|2314
|Miniatures Game
|5
|Sunday 900 am
|240
|Historical
|Soviet Assault in the Baltic, 1978 – Part II
|2315
|Miniatures Game
|5
|Friday 200 pm
|240
|Historical
|Soviet Assault in the Baltic, 1978 – Part II
|2316
|Miniatures Game
|5
|Saturday 200 pm
|240
|Historical
|Starship Troopers What is all the Fuss?
|373
|Seminar
|30
|Saturday 300 pm
|60
|War College
|The Ukraine Crisis & Possible Implications (NSDMG)
|374
|Seminar
|30
|Thursday 200 pm
|120
|War College
|The Ukraine in History (NSDMG)
|375
|Seminar
|30
|Saturday 1000 am
|120
|War College
|The Voice of America & the Cold War
|376
|Seminar
|30
|Friday 1100 am
|60
|War College
|Washington Naval Treaty (NSDMG)
|377
|Seminar
|30
|Thursday 1200 pm
|120
|War College
|What the US Navy taught me about StarFleet
|378
|Seminar
|30
|Saturday 1200 pm
|120
|War College
|What’s So Special about Pickett’s Charge?
|379
|Seminar
|30
|Saturday 1200 pm
|120
|War College
|Wings of Glory Tripods & Triplanes Martians on the Rampage
|1408
|Miniatures Game
|12
|Thursday 300 pm
|180
|Sci-Fi
|Wings of Glory WWI & WWII Learn to Play Wings of Glory
|1409
|Miniatures Game
|14
|Wednesday 1200 pm
|120
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWI Attack of the Cuckoos!
|1410
|Miniatures Game
|12
|Thursday 1200 pm
|180
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWI Big Bombing Mission
|1411
|Miniatures Game
|14
|Friday 100 pm
|120
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWI End of the Fokker Scourge
|1412
|Miniatures Game
|14
|Saturday 1200 pm
|120
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWI Gothas Attack London
|1413
|Miniatures Game
|14
|Wednesday 1200 pm
|120
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWI Into the Shark Tank
|1415
|Miniatures Game
|12
|Wednesday 300 pm
|180
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWI Lafayette Escadrille Saves the Balloons
|1416
|Miniatures Game
|14
|Thursday 400 pm
|120
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWI Nieuport 28's Vs. Fokker D VIII's
|1417
|Miniatures Game
|14
|Thursday 900 am
|120
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWI Raid on Otranto
|1418
|Miniatures Game
|10
|Friday 400 pm
|180
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWI Royal Naval Air Service to the Rescue
|1419
|Miniatures Game
|14
|Sunday 1200 pm
|120
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWI Schlachtflieger attack!
|1420
|Miniatures Game
|10
|Saturday 300 pm
|180
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWI Stop that U-Boat!
|1421
|Miniatures Game
|10
|Saturday 900 am
|180
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWI USAS Nieuport 28s vs Jasta Boelcke
|1422
|Miniatures Game
|14
|Sunday 1000 am
|120
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWI Welcome to Bomber School!
|1423
|Miniatures Game
|10
|Friday 900 am
|180
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWII Barge Busting in New Guinea
|1424
|Miniatures Game
|12
|Thursday 300 pm
|180
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWII Cabbage Crates over the Briney
|1425
|Miniatures Game
|14
|Thursday 1200 pm
|120
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWII Corsairs over Norway: 1944
|1426
|Miniatures Game
|12
|Saturday 300 pm
|180
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWII Guadalcanal
|1427
|Miniatures Game
|14
|Thursday 900 am
|180
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWII Holland 1940
|1428
|Miniatures Game
|14
|Wednesday 300 pm
|180
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWII Mother, Jugs, and Speed
|1429
|Miniatures Game
|12
|Friday 400 pm
|180
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWII Raid on Madang
|1430
|Miniatures Game
|14
|Saturday 900 am
|180
|Historical
|Wings of Glory WWII The Skys Darken
|1431
|Miniatures Game
|14
|Saturday 100 pm
|120
|Historical
|WW2 Chain of Command (25mm) of the Battle on Saipan
|2328
|Miniatures Game
|8
|Friday 900 am
|240
|Historical
|WW2 Chain of Command (25mm) of the Battle on Saipan
|2327
|Miniatures Game
|8
|Thursday 100 pm
|240
|Historical
|Zero-Point Energy (ZPE), Fact versus Fiction (NSDMG)
|380
|Seminar
|30
|Friday 400 pm
|120
|War College
As we’d noted previously, this table does not include any events we plan to run “off the books” that were organized after the submission deadline was passed. Additionally, this does not include the inevitable ‘pick-up’ games of ASL or M’44 or other popular wargames that’ll get organized in the Board Room as people check out those games to play.
