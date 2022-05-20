May 20, 2022
Conventions

Counting Down to Origins 2022 ~ Consolidated Wargaming Events!

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 20 May 2022

Registration for Origins 2022 is almost upon us, and to help out our fellow wargamers, we’ve pulled an event extract of wargaming, and wargame-related, events beyond just ours.

To help wargamers planning their schedules, here’s what we’ve identified broadly as the ‘wargame’ events at Origins Game Fair, 8-12 June 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

A few caveats:

  • There are multiple pages to this table!
  • These were tagged as “Wargame” or “War College” or were tagged as “Historical” and then we filtered out the RPGs.  There are a few in here that are flagged as “Sci-Fi” or “Strategy” but are still wargame-related, as you’ll see, and then we added the current NSDM events (there are at least 2 that are not in the current event spreadsheet)
  • We did not provide room locations as many of these are changing, including ours!  So do not get locked into the location listed on the Origins registration site, as there are some definite changes to be made.
  • Event numbers are fixed / good to go.  Those should not be changing at all
  • We did not include descriptions because that would make this table way too big
  • The “category” column is an amalgam of several columns in the Origins event spreadsheet, which for some reason has multiple “sub category” headers (some with a hyphen, some without), plus an additional “category” column. So not everything in that column will be found in the “category” header on the Origins event listing.
  • We did not put the Battletech events in here because that would’ve doubled the size of the table.
Event NameEvent #Event TypeMax TicketsStartsDurationCategory
Aerodrome(R) 1.1: World War I Air to Air Combat3098Miniatures Game10Friday 200 pm240Historical
Aerodrome(R) 1.1: World War I Air to Air Combat3099Miniatures Game10Saturday 200 pm240Historical
Aerodrome(R) 1.1: World War I Air to Air Combat3100Miniatures Game10Thursday 600 pm240Historical
Aftermath of the Seven Years War (NSDMG)362Seminar30Thursday 200 pm120War College
Amateurs talk Strategy, Professionals talk Logistics (NSDMG)363Seminar30Friday 400 pm120War College
American and British Coast Defense in the Victorian Era364Seminar30Friday 800 pm120War College
American Coast Defense365Seminar30Thursday 1000 am120War College
Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain (Team COIN)1674Board Game8Friday 1200 pm240Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain (Team COIN)1595Board Game8Wednesday 600 pm240Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Age of Dogfights1597Board Game4Friday 1200 pm120Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Age of Dogfights1596Board Game4Thursday 600 pm120Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Bayonets & Tomahawks1599Board Game4Friday 500 pm180Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Bayonets & Tomahawks1598Board Game4Saturday 200 pm180Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Bayonets & Tomahawks1666Board Game4Thursday 1200 pm180Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars1601Board Game4Saturday 1100 am120Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars1602Board Game4Thursday 400 pm120Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma1676Board Game4Saturday 1200 pm120Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma1678Board Game4Thursday 100 pm120Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma1677Board Game4Thursday 500 pm120Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer1679Board Game4Saturday 200 pm120Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer1680Board Game4Thursday 600 pm120Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea1683Board Game8Friday 400 pm240Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea1682Board Game8Saturday 100 pm240Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea1681Board Game8Thursday 1200 pm240Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli1685Board Game4Saturday 400 pm120Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli1686Board Game4Thursday 1200 pm120Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli1684Board Game4Wednesday 600 pm120Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War1688Board Game4Friday 200 pm240Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War1691Board Game4Saturday 1100 am240Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War1692Board Game4Sunday 1000 am240Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War1690Board Game4Thursday 1100 am240Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War1687Board Game4Thursday 500 pm240Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War1689Board Game4Wednesday 400 pm240Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat1694Board Game4Friday 1200 pm120Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat1695Board Game4Friday 400 pm120Wargame
Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat1693Board Game4Thursday 1100 am120Wargame
Art & Graphic Design in Wargames367Seminar30Friday 1000 am120War College
Blood Red Skies1620Miniatures Game6Friday 900 am120Historical
Blood Red Skies1621Miniatures Game6Friday 100 pm120Historical
Blood Red Skies1623Miniatures Game6Saturday 100 pm120Historical
Blood Red Skies1622Miniatures Game6Saturday 900 am120Historical
Blood Red Skies1624Miniatures Game6Sunday 900 am120Historical
Blood Red Skies1619Miniatures Game6Thursday 100 pm120Historical
Blood Red Skies1618Miniatures Game6Thursday 900 am120Historical
Blood Red Skies1617Miniatures Game6Wednesday 600 pm120Historical
Boston Massacre: Roots & Outcomes (NSDMG)366Seminar30Saturday 1000 am120War College
Causes of the American Revolution (NSDMG)368Seminar30Saturday 400 pm120War College
Classic Cosmic Encounter346Classic Games6Friday 700 pm180Strategy
Colonial Hill Fight in the Mountains1626Miniatures Game8Friday 200 pm240Sci-Fi
Cruel Seas1628Miniatures Game8Friday 1000 am120Sci-Fi
Cruel Seas1629Miniatures Game8Friday 200 pm120Sci-Fi
Cruel Seas1631Miniatures Game8Saturday 200 pm120Sci-Fi
Cruel Seas1630Miniatures Game8Saturday 1000 am120Sci-Fi
Cruel Seas1627Miniatures Game8Sunday 1000 am120Sci-Fi
Cruel Seas1632Miniatures Game8Sunday 1000 am120Sci-Fi
Designing the American Revolution (NSDMG)369Seminar30Thursday 400 pm120War College
Dieppe Raid 1942 (NSDMG)370Seminar30Saturday 400 pm120War College
Experimental History381Seminar30Friday 900 am60War College
Experimental History Outbrief382Seminar30Saturday 700 pm60War College
Fist Full of Tows2280Miniatures Game6Friday 100 pm240Sci-Fi
Fortress America3443Board Game3Saturday 700 pm240Strategy
Fortress America563Board Game3Thursday 700 pm240Strategy
General Glen's Western Showdown4264Miniatures Game6Friday 100 pm240Historical
General Glen's Western Showdown4265Miniatures Game6Friday 700 pm240Historical
General Glen's WWII Combat4267Miniatures Game6Friday 800 am240Historical
General Glen's WWII Combat4266Miniatures Game6Thursday 700 pm240Historical
Getting Your Wargame Published383Seminar30Friday 300 pm60War College
Global Hotspots (NSDMG)371Seminar30Saturday 1000 pm120War College
History of Wargaming384Seminar30Friday 100 pm120War College
Imperial Skies – VSF airships2281Miniatures Game6Thursday 100 pm240Historical
Ironclads! Beginners Brawl1585Miniatures Game9Friday 1000 am120Historical
Ironclads! Beginners Brawl1584Miniatures Game9Saturday 1000 am120Historical
Ironclads! Beginners Brawl1583Miniatures Game9Thursday 1000 am120Historical
Ironclads! Beginners Brawl1582Miniatures Game9Wednesday 100 pm120Historical
Ironclads! Beginners Brawl1586Miniatures Game9Wednesday 1200 pm120Historical
Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play1569Miniatures Game8Friday 100 pm120Fantasy
Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play1567Miniatures Game8Saturday 100 pm120Fantasy
Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play1566Miniatures Game8Thursday 100 pm120Fantasy
Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play1565Miniatures Game8Wednesday 100 pm120Fantasy
Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.3498Board Game10Friday 1030 am240Historical
Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.3500Board Game10Friday 230 pm180Historical
Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.3497Board Game10Friday 800 pm240Historical
Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.3494Board Game10Saturday 230 pm240Historical
Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.3499Board Game10Saturday 800 pm240Historical
Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.3492Board Game10Saturday 1030 am240Historical
Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.3501Board Game10Sunday 930 am240Historical
Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.3493Board Game10Thursday 200 pm240Historical
Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.3495Board Game10Thursday 800 pm240Historical
Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp.3496Board Game10Wednesday 800 pm240Historical
Matrix Games and Simulation385Seminar30Friday 1000 am60War College
Mega Ogre2290Miniatures Game12Wednesday 200 pm120Sci-Fi
Mega Ogre2291Miniatures Game12Wednesday 400 pm120Sci-Fi
Mega Ogre2292Miniatures Game12Wednesday 600 pm120Sci-Fi
New Perspectives on Waterloo Through Art386Seminar30Thursday 1200 pm120War College
NSDMG American Revolution MegaGame 3863Live Action Roleplaying Game30Saturday 600 pm240Historical
NSDMG Cold War 1960's MegaGame3864Live Action Roleplaying Game50Thursday 600 pm240Historical
Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE)2830Board Game12Friday 200 pm120Wargame
Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE)2831Board Game12Friday 800 pm120Wargame
Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE)2832Board Game12Saturday 200 pm120Wargame
Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE)2833Board Game12Saturday 800 pm120Wargame
Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE)2834Board Game12Thursday 200 pm120Wargame
Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE)2829Board Game12Thursday 800 pm120Wargame
Potential Impacts of Airpower:Lessons From History387Seminar30Saturday 600 pm60War College
Sails of Glory Save the Grain Convoy1407Miniatures Game10Friday 100 pm180Historical
Social Media as a Weapon for Resistance372Seminar30Friday 600 pm120War College
Soviet Assault in the Baltic, 1978 – Part I2312Miniatures Game5Friday 900 am240Historical
Soviet Assault in the Baltic, 1978 – Part I2313Miniatures Game5Saturday 900 am240Historical
Soviet Assault in the Baltic, 1978 – Part I2314Miniatures Game5Sunday 900 am240Historical
Soviet Assault in the Baltic, 1978 – Part II2315Miniatures Game5Friday 200 pm240Historical
Soviet Assault in the Baltic, 1978 – Part II2316Miniatures Game5Saturday 200 pm240Historical
Starship Troopers What is all the Fuss?373Seminar30Saturday 300 pm60War College
The Ukraine Crisis & Possible Implications (NSDMG)374Seminar30Thursday 200 pm120War College
The Ukraine in History (NSDMG)375Seminar30Saturday 1000 am120War College
The Voice of America & the Cold War376Seminar30Friday 1100 am60War College
Washington Naval Treaty (NSDMG)377Seminar30Thursday 1200 pm120War College
What the US Navy taught me about StarFleet378Seminar30Saturday 1200 pm120War College
What’s So Special about Pickett’s Charge?379Seminar30Saturday 1200 pm120War College
Wings of Glory Tripods & Triplanes Martians on the Rampage1408Miniatures Game12Thursday 300 pm180Sci-Fi
Wings of Glory WWI & WWII Learn to Play Wings of Glory1409Miniatures Game14Wednesday 1200 pm120Historical
Wings of Glory WWI Attack of the Cuckoos!1410Miniatures Game12Thursday 1200 pm180Historical
Wings of Glory WWI Big Bombing Mission1411Miniatures Game14Friday 100 pm120Historical
Wings of Glory WWI End of the Fokker Scourge1412Miniatures Game14Saturday 1200 pm120Historical
Wings of Glory WWI Gothas Attack London1413Miniatures Game14Wednesday 1200 pm120Historical
Wings of Glory WWI Into the Shark Tank1415Miniatures Game12Wednesday 300 pm180Historical
Wings of Glory WWI Lafayette Escadrille Saves the Balloons1416Miniatures Game14Thursday 400 pm120Historical
Wings of Glory WWI Nieuport 28's Vs. Fokker D VIII's1417Miniatures Game14Thursday 900 am120Historical
Wings of Glory WWI Raid on Otranto1418Miniatures Game10Friday 400 pm180Historical
Wings of Glory WWI Royal Naval Air Service to the Rescue1419Miniatures Game14Sunday 1200 pm120Historical
Wings of Glory WWI Schlachtflieger attack!1420Miniatures Game10Saturday 300 pm180Historical
Wings of Glory WWI Stop that U-Boat!1421Miniatures Game10Saturday 900 am180Historical
Wings of Glory WWI USAS Nieuport 28s vs Jasta Boelcke1422Miniatures Game14Sunday 1000 am120Historical
Wings of Glory WWI Welcome to Bomber School!1423Miniatures Game10Friday 900 am180Historical
Wings of Glory WWII Barge Busting in New Guinea1424Miniatures Game12Thursday 300 pm180Historical
Wings of Glory WWII Cabbage Crates over the Briney1425Miniatures Game14Thursday 1200 pm120Historical
Wings of Glory WWII Corsairs over Norway: 19441426Miniatures Game12Saturday 300 pm180Historical
Wings of Glory WWII Guadalcanal1427Miniatures Game14Thursday 900 am180Historical
Wings of Glory WWII Holland 19401428Miniatures Game14Wednesday 300 pm180Historical
Wings of Glory WWII Mother, Jugs, and Speed1429Miniatures Game12Friday 400 pm180Historical
Wings of Glory WWII Raid on Madang1430Miniatures Game14Saturday 900 am180Historical
Wings of Glory WWII The Skys Darken1431Miniatures Game14Saturday 100 pm120Historical
WW2 Chain of Command (25mm) of the Battle on Saipan2328Miniatures Game8Friday 900 am240Historical
WW2 Chain of Command (25mm) of the Battle on Saipan2327Miniatures Game8Thursday 100 pm240Historical
Zero-Point Energy (ZPE), Fact versus Fiction (NSDMG)380Seminar30Friday 400 pm120War College

 

As we’d noted previously, this table does not include any events we plan to run “off the books” that were organized after the submission deadline was passed.  Additionally, this does not include the inevitable ‘pick-up’ games of ASL or M’44 or other popular wargames that’ll get organized in the Board Room as people check out those games to play.

 

ORIGINS 2022 COVERAGE
WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ CONSOLIDATED WARGAMING EVENT GRID
REPORT FROM THE SHOW ~ GAMEPLAY PHOTOS ~ EXHIBIT HALL PHOTOS ~ CONVENTION PHOTOS ~ VIDEO WRAP-UP ~ AAR
DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and saddling up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.  (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.)  We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

