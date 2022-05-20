Counting Down to Origins 2022 ~ Consolidated Wargaming Events!

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 20 May 2022

Registration for Origins 2022 is almost upon us, and to help out our fellow wargamers, we’ve pulled an event extract of wargaming, and wargame-related, events beyond just ours.

To help wargamers planning their schedules, here’s what we’ve identified broadly as the ‘wargame’ events at Origins Game Fair, 8-12 June 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

A few caveats:

There are multiple pages to this table!

These were tagged as “Wargame” or “War College” or were tagged as “Historical” and then we filtered out the RPGs. There are a few in here that are flagged as “Sci-Fi” or “Strategy” but are still wargame-related, as you’ll see, and then we added the current NSDM events (there are at least 2 that are not in the current event spreadsheet)

We did not provide room locations as many of these are changing, including ours! So do not get locked into the location listed on the Origins registration site, as there are some definite changes to be made.

Event numbers are fixed / good to go. Those should not be changing at all

We did not include descriptions because that would make this table way too big

The “category” column is an amalgam of several columns in the Origins event spreadsheet, which for some reason has multiple “sub category” headers (some with a hyphen, some without), plus an additional “category” column. So not everything in that column will be found in the “category” header on the Origins event listing.

We did not put the Battletech events in here because that would’ve doubled the size of the table.

Event Name Event # Event Type Max Tickets Starts Duration Category Aerodrome(R) 1.1: World War I Air to Air Combat 3098 Miniatures Game 10 Friday 200 pm 240 Historical Aerodrome(R) 1.1: World War I Air to Air Combat 3099 Miniatures Game 10 Saturday 200 pm 240 Historical Aerodrome(R) 1.1: World War I Air to Air Combat 3100 Miniatures Game 10 Thursday 600 pm 240 Historical Aftermath of the Seven Years War (NSDMG) 362 Seminar 30 Thursday 200 pm 120 War College Amateurs talk Strategy, Professionals talk Logistics (NSDMG) 363 Seminar 30 Friday 400 pm 120 War College American and British Coast Defense in the Victorian Era 364 Seminar 30 Friday 800 pm 120 War College American Coast Defense 365 Seminar 30 Thursday 1000 am 120 War College Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain (Team COIN) 1674 Board Game 8 Friday 1200 pm 240 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain (Team COIN) 1595 Board Game 8 Wednesday 600 pm 240 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Age of Dogfights 1597 Board Game 4 Friday 1200 pm 120 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Age of Dogfights 1596 Board Game 4 Thursday 600 pm 120 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Bayonets & Tomahawks 1599 Board Game 4 Friday 500 pm 180 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Bayonets & Tomahawks 1598 Board Game 4 Saturday 200 pm 180 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Bayonets & Tomahawks 1666 Board Game 4 Thursday 1200 pm 180 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars 1601 Board Game 4 Saturday 1100 am 120 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars 1602 Board Game 4 Thursday 400 pm 120 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma 1676 Board Game 4 Saturday 1200 pm 120 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma 1678 Board Game 4 Thursday 100 pm 120 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma 1677 Board Game 4 Thursday 500 pm 120 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer 1679 Board Game 4 Saturday 200 pm 120 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer 1680 Board Game 4 Thursday 600 pm 120 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea 1683 Board Game 8 Friday 400 pm 240 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea 1682 Board Game 8 Saturday 100 pm 240 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Second World War at Sea 1681 Board Game 8 Thursday 1200 pm 240 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli 1685 Board Game 4 Saturday 400 pm 120 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli 1686 Board Game 4 Thursday 1200 pm 120 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli 1684 Board Game 4 Wednesday 600 pm 120 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War 1688 Board Game 4 Friday 200 pm 240 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War 1691 Board Game 4 Saturday 1100 am 240 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War 1692 Board Game 4 Sunday 1000 am 240 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War 1690 Board Game 4 Thursday 1100 am 240 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War 1687 Board Game 4 Thursday 500 pm 240 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song for War 1689 Board Game 4 Wednesday 400 pm 240 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat 1694 Board Game 4 Friday 1200 pm 120 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat 1695 Board Game 4 Friday 400 pm 120 Wargame Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat 1693 Board Game 4 Thursday 1100 am 120 Wargame Art & Graphic Design in Wargames 367 Seminar 30 Friday 1000 am 120 War College Blood Red Skies 1620 Miniatures Game 6 Friday 900 am 120 Historical Blood Red Skies 1621 Miniatures Game 6 Friday 100 pm 120 Historical Blood Red Skies 1623 Miniatures Game 6 Saturday 100 pm 120 Historical Blood Red Skies 1622 Miniatures Game 6 Saturday 900 am 120 Historical Blood Red Skies 1624 Miniatures Game 6 Sunday 900 am 120 Historical Blood Red Skies 1619 Miniatures Game 6 Thursday 100 pm 120 Historical Blood Red Skies 1618 Miniatures Game 6 Thursday 900 am 120 Historical Blood Red Skies 1617 Miniatures Game 6 Wednesday 600 pm 120 Historical Boston Massacre: Roots & Outcomes (NSDMG) 366 Seminar 30 Saturday 1000 am 120 War College Causes of the American Revolution (NSDMG) 368 Seminar 30 Saturday 400 pm 120 War College Classic Cosmic Encounter 346 Classic Games 6 Friday 700 pm 180 Strategy Colonial Hill Fight in the Mountains 1626 Miniatures Game 8 Friday 200 pm 240 Sci-Fi Cruel Seas 1628 Miniatures Game 8 Friday 1000 am 120 Sci-Fi Cruel Seas 1629 Miniatures Game 8 Friday 200 pm 120 Sci-Fi Cruel Seas 1631 Miniatures Game 8 Saturday 200 pm 120 Sci-Fi Cruel Seas 1630 Miniatures Game 8 Saturday 1000 am 120 Sci-Fi Cruel Seas 1627 Miniatures Game 8 Sunday 1000 am 120 Sci-Fi Cruel Seas 1632 Miniatures Game 8 Sunday 1000 am 120 Sci-Fi Designing the American Revolution (NSDMG) 369 Seminar 30 Thursday 400 pm 120 War College Dieppe Raid 1942 (NSDMG) 370 Seminar 30 Saturday 400 pm 120 War College Experimental History 381 Seminar 30 Friday 900 am 60 War College Experimental History Outbrief 382 Seminar 30 Saturday 700 pm 60 War College Fist Full of Tows 2280 Miniatures Game 6 Friday 100 pm 240 Sci-Fi Fortress America 3443 Board Game 3 Saturday 700 pm 240 Strategy Fortress America 563 Board Game 3 Thursday 700 pm 240 Strategy General Glen's Western Showdown 4264 Miniatures Game 6 Friday 100 pm 240 Historical General Glen's Western Showdown 4265 Miniatures Game 6 Friday 700 pm 240 Historical General Glen's WWII Combat 4267 Miniatures Game 6 Friday 800 am 240 Historical General Glen's WWII Combat 4266 Miniatures Game 6 Thursday 700 pm 240 Historical Getting Your Wargame Published 383 Seminar 30 Friday 300 pm 60 War College Global Hotspots (NSDMG) 371 Seminar 30 Saturday 1000 pm 120 War College History of Wargaming 384 Seminar 30 Friday 100 pm 120 War College Imperial Skies – VSF airships 2281 Miniatures Game 6 Thursday 100 pm 240 Historical Ironclads! Beginners Brawl 1585 Miniatures Game 9 Friday 1000 am 120 Historical Ironclads! Beginners Brawl 1584 Miniatures Game 9 Saturday 1000 am 120 Historical Ironclads! Beginners Brawl 1583 Miniatures Game 9 Thursday 1000 am 120 Historical Ironclads! Beginners Brawl 1582 Miniatures Game 9 Wednesday 100 pm 120 Historical Ironclads! Beginners Brawl 1586 Miniatures Game 9 Wednesday 1200 pm 120 Historical Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play 1569 Miniatures Game 8 Friday 100 pm 120 Fantasy Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play 1567 Miniatures Game 8 Saturday 100 pm 120 Fantasy Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play 1566 Miniatures Game 8 Thursday 100 pm 120 Fantasy Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play 1565 Miniatures Game 8 Wednesday 100 pm 120 Fantasy Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 3498 Board Game 10 Friday 1030 am 240 Historical Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 3500 Board Game 10 Friday 230 pm 180 Historical Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 3497 Board Game 10 Friday 800 pm 240 Historical Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 3494 Board Game 10 Saturday 230 pm 240 Historical Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 3499 Board Game 10 Saturday 800 pm 240 Historical Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 3492 Board Game 10 Saturday 1030 am 240 Historical Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 3501 Board Game 10 Sunday 930 am 240 Historical Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 3493 Board Game 10 Thursday 200 pm 240 Historical Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 3495 Board Game 10 Thursday 800 pm 240 Historical Learn to Play Swords&Sails w/ Mercenaries&Privateers Exp. 3496 Board Game 10 Wednesday 800 pm 240 Historical Matrix Games and Simulation 385 Seminar 30 Friday 1000 am 60 War College Mega Ogre 2290 Miniatures Game 12 Wednesday 200 pm 120 Sci-Fi Mega Ogre 2291 Miniatures Game 12 Wednesday 400 pm 120 Sci-Fi Mega Ogre 2292 Miniatures Game 12 Wednesday 600 pm 120 Sci-Fi New Perspectives on Waterloo Through Art 386 Seminar 30 Thursday 1200 pm 120 War College NSDMG American Revolution MegaGame 3863 Live Action Roleplaying Game 30 Saturday 600 pm 240 Historical NSDMG Cold War 1960's MegaGame 3864 Live Action Roleplaying Game 50 Thursday 600 pm 240 Historical Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE) 2830 Board Game 12 Friday 200 pm 120 Wargame Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE) 2831 Board Game 12 Friday 800 pm 120 Wargame Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE) 2832 Board Game 12 Saturday 200 pm 120 Wargame Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE) 2833 Board Game 12 Saturday 800 pm 120 Wargame Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE) 2834 Board Game 12 Thursday 200 pm 120 Wargame Omicron Protocol (COMPETITIVE MODE) 2829 Board Game 12 Thursday 800 pm 120 Wargame Potential Impacts of Airpower:Lessons From History 387 Seminar 30 Saturday 600 pm 60 War College Sails of Glory Save the Grain Convoy 1407 Miniatures Game 10 Friday 100 pm 180 Historical Social Media as a Weapon for Resistance 372 Seminar 30 Friday 600 pm 120 War College Soviet Assault in the Baltic, 1978 – Part I 2312 Miniatures Game 5 Friday 900 am 240 Historical Soviet Assault in the Baltic, 1978 – Part I 2313 Miniatures Game 5 Saturday 900 am 240 Historical Soviet Assault in the Baltic, 1978 – Part I 2314 Miniatures Game 5 Sunday 900 am 240 Historical Soviet Assault in the Baltic, 1978 – Part II 2315 Miniatures Game 5 Friday 200 pm 240 Historical Soviet Assault in the Baltic, 1978 – Part II 2316 Miniatures Game 5 Saturday 200 pm 240 Historical Starship Troopers What is all the Fuss? 373 Seminar 30 Saturday 300 pm 60 War College The Ukraine Crisis & Possible Implications (NSDMG) 374 Seminar 30 Thursday 200 pm 120 War College The Ukraine in History (NSDMG) 375 Seminar 30 Saturday 1000 am 120 War College The Voice of America & the Cold War 376 Seminar 30 Friday 1100 am 60 War College Washington Naval Treaty (NSDMG) 377 Seminar 30 Thursday 1200 pm 120 War College What the US Navy taught me about StarFleet 378 Seminar 30 Saturday 1200 pm 120 War College What’s So Special about Pickett’s Charge? 379 Seminar 30 Saturday 1200 pm 120 War College Wings of Glory Tripods & Triplanes Martians on the Rampage 1408 Miniatures Game 12 Thursday 300 pm 180 Sci-Fi Wings of Glory WWI & WWII Learn to Play Wings of Glory 1409 Miniatures Game 14 Wednesday 1200 pm 120 Historical Wings of Glory WWI Attack of the Cuckoos! 1410 Miniatures Game 12 Thursday 1200 pm 180 Historical Wings of Glory WWI Big Bombing Mission 1411 Miniatures Game 14 Friday 100 pm 120 Historical Wings of Glory WWI End of the Fokker Scourge 1412 Miniatures Game 14 Saturday 1200 pm 120 Historical Wings of Glory WWI Gothas Attack London 1413 Miniatures Game 14 Wednesday 1200 pm 120 Historical Wings of Glory WWI Into the Shark Tank 1415 Miniatures Game 12 Wednesday 300 pm 180 Historical Wings of Glory WWI Lafayette Escadrille Saves the Balloons 1416 Miniatures Game 14 Thursday 400 pm 120 Historical Wings of Glory WWI Nieuport 28's Vs. Fokker D VIII's 1417 Miniatures Game 14 Thursday 900 am 120 Historical Wings of Glory WWI Raid on Otranto 1418 Miniatures Game 10 Friday 400 pm 180 Historical Wings of Glory WWI Royal Naval Air Service to the Rescue 1419 Miniatures Game 14 Sunday 1200 pm 120 Historical Wings of Glory WWI Schlachtflieger attack! 1420 Miniatures Game 10 Saturday 300 pm 180 Historical Wings of Glory WWI Stop that U-Boat! 1421 Miniatures Game 10 Saturday 900 am 180 Historical Wings of Glory WWI USAS Nieuport 28s vs Jasta Boelcke 1422 Miniatures Game 14 Sunday 1000 am 120 Historical Wings of Glory WWI Welcome to Bomber School! 1423 Miniatures Game 10 Friday 900 am 180 Historical Wings of Glory WWII Barge Busting in New Guinea 1424 Miniatures Game 12 Thursday 300 pm 180 Historical Wings of Glory WWII Cabbage Crates over the Briney 1425 Miniatures Game 14 Thursday 1200 pm 120 Historical Wings of Glory WWII Corsairs over Norway: 1944 1426 Miniatures Game 12 Saturday 300 pm 180 Historical Wings of Glory WWII Guadalcanal 1427 Miniatures Game 14 Thursday 900 am 180 Historical Wings of Glory WWII Holland 1940 1428 Miniatures Game 14 Wednesday 300 pm 180 Historical Wings of Glory WWII Mother, Jugs, and Speed 1429 Miniatures Game 12 Friday 400 pm 180 Historical Wings of Glory WWII Raid on Madang 1430 Miniatures Game 14 Saturday 900 am 180 Historical Wings of Glory WWII The Skys Darken 1431 Miniatures Game 14 Saturday 100 pm 120 Historical WW2 Chain of Command (25mm) of the Battle on Saipan 2328 Miniatures Game 8 Friday 900 am 240 Historical WW2 Chain of Command (25mm) of the Battle on Saipan 2327 Miniatures Game 8 Thursday 100 pm 240 Historical Zero-Point Energy (ZPE), Fact versus Fiction (NSDMG) 380 Seminar 30 Friday 400 pm 120 War College

As we’d noted previously, this table does not include any events we plan to run “off the books” that were organized after the submission deadline was passed. Additionally, this does not include the inevitable ‘pick-up’ games of ASL or M’44 or other popular wargames that’ll get organized in the Board Room as people check out those games to play.

ORIGINS 2022 COVERAGE

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ CONSOLIDATED WARGAMING EVENT GRID

REPORT FROM THE SHOW ~ GAMEPLAY PHOTOS ~ EXHIBIT HALL PHOTOS ~ CONVENTION PHOTOS ~ VIDEO WRAP-UP ~ AAR

DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and saddling up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...