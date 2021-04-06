Connections Online is next week – Tuesday Newsday 4/6/21

Every week on #TuesdayNewsday, we try to bring you the headlines about what’s happening in wargaming and the strategy gaming world >>>

There’s still a few days to get registered for Connections Online and join over 100 other wargaming practitioners in this conference dedicated to expanding and preserving the art, science, and application of wargaming. Check out the agenda here, and see all the great sessions you’ve got to enjoy.

The CORE events, Monday–Wednesday, 1000-1600 EDT, will all be streamed live on YouTube to anyone who wants to watch, but audience interaction / Q&A will be limited to registered attendees.

Extended events, Saturday–Friday, all hours of the day, might be, but that’s up to the individual presenters. Some will definitely be available for the public, such as the Monday night History of Wargaming talk, and the Friday sessions on megagaming and Cold War wargaming research. Others like the Falklands seminar, and the one on Researching Historical RPGs, will not.

There’s also a special Thursday edition of Moe’s Whiskey Charlie show this week, with Brant, and Brian Train, to talk about Connections Online, and the Connections Conferences in general

Newly Released This Week:

Hollandspiele has released a new ACW game, Our God Was My Shield, in Theissen’s ACWOS series.

Legion Wargames should start shipping Decisive Victory 1918 any day now, but you can still snag it at the preorder price and save $18.

The Critical Role web show has been turned into… a Munchkin franchise! Yep, and it starts shipping this week. At this point, what hasn’t been turned into a Munchkin franchise? Seriously: DuckTales, Mars Attacks!, Harry Potter, Marvel (plus a separate X-Men game), WH40K, Conan, Cthulhu, TMNT, Girl Genius, Penny Arcade, Shakespeare, Red Dragon Inn, Oz, Rick & Morty, Alice in Wonderland, and even Santa…

Against The Odds 2020 Annual is The Cruelest Month, a Paul Rohrbaugh game covering the air combat over the Battle of Arras in WWI.

Warhammer Quest: Cursed City is already sold out online, but a lot of FLGS’s might still have it on their shelves.

High Flying Dice Games snuck A Kingly Fight past us. When the Pope authorized a crusade against the Holy Roman Emperor, things got messy. Those are some snazzy counters!

News From The Wargame Industry:

Avalanche Press has a good, quick read about the Austrian army(ies?) in their upcoming Infantry Attacks expansion.

Decision Games' deal of the month for April is Al Nofi's Imperium Romanum for $99, which is $40 off

There’s absolutely no good way to sort CSL’s website by the most-recently published games, or to view it without poster-sized images of the game boxes, but they are offering to waive shipping on orders over $70 with the discount code NOSTIMULUSDEUX

Paradox has a big Spring sale going on with a lot of stuff under $10.

S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Decision: Iraq, a Joe Miranda game from 2013 that looks back at the 2003 campaign to topple the Saddam regime.

Newly Launched This Week:

Jim Deitz has 1979 Revolution in Iran on Kickstarter, and almost to it’s goal. Designer Dan Bullock (No Motherland Without) looks at the dynamics of one of the more consequential revolutions of the 20th century.

Compass Games has The Russian Campaign, Original 1974 Edition on preorder. It’s doubtful – though not mathematically impossible – that the next Origins or GenCon will include a 128-player tournament of this one, like they did in the mid-70s.

The second edition of John Company (originally from Hollandspiele) is now out there on Kickstarter and running around 10x the funding goal.

There’s a big-ass collection of tabletop RPG/skirmish maps on Kickstarter right now. $20 gets you all of them, and they’re well past their funding goal.

Columbia Games has hit their funding goal for their new Hârn hardcovers, and you’ve still got over 2 weeks to get your pledges in. There’s also a $1 level that includes a bunch of great Hârn PDFs.

The day after we posted last week’s news update, Compass sent out notice that Crusade & Revolution was on Kickstarter to help get more preorders in. There’s only about 2 days left, but you can snag a copy at a good discount over there.

DiSimula Edizioni has Give Us Victories on Kickstarter, a set of games covering the Chancellorsville Campaign of the ACW. It’s already hit the pledge limit, and the artwork looks great. In includes 2 sets of counters, too: NATO symbols and silhouettes. And yes, Mike, it includes a built-in solo-bot.

New from the Dragoons:

Saturday Night Fights is busy cramming a 1-night battle into 3 parts and counting

RMN gave us a great look inside Combat Commander: Pacific and explained why he thinks the game effects provide a great deal of realism.

Brant wrapped up his game of The White Tribe and provides some follow-on thoughts about how it all played out.

Mentioned in Dispatches welcomed gamer, sportswriter, and music fan Andrew Bucholtz, and covered all three of those topics in his visit.

Don’t forget that this week is #UnboxingDay!

Something From Our Partners:

The Professional Wargaming World:

This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:

A look at some great music from the past 60–odd years, with stories about the different songs.

