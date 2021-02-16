Content is King! – Tuesday Newsday 2/16/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday takes a whirlwind spin around the headlines in wargaming and the strategy gaming world >>>

In the meantime, Armchair Dragoons are looking to expand our content writing team, so if you think you have what it takes, pop into our forums and send a message to either BayonetBrant or Bob48 or BBMike about what it takes to be an ACD writer.

Along similar lines, given what we’ve seen around the web with entire websites losing their article archives, or simply facing basic technology challenges in keeping them viable, we’re offering the opportunity for writers to have their older articles republished as a part of our “Classic Reviews” series we run on #TBTs. There’s no shortage of 20- and 30- and 40-year-old wargames still hitting the tables, so there’s no shortage of people also wanting to read about them, too. If you’ve got any classic reviews you’ve written that you’d like to see us republish use the same contact info above.

It just went up on Kickstarter more as a preorder mechanism than as a funding tool, but The Doomsday Project: Episode 1 The Battle for Germany is out there for you to pre-order.

The Boxer Rebellion is the latest Kickstarter project from Worthington Games, under their “Old School” moniker

We bitch plenty about all the .stl files on Kickstarter, but this week there’s a pretty cool Celtic dice tower looking for some backing for their plans

Moe took a look at the new LNLP/War Diary release Bougainville

Ardwulf’s Monday counter clipping stream was supposed to be about ‘organizing wargames’ and quickly pivoted into a discussion of fantasy sci-fi media licenses / books / adaptations

RMN dove into a book about crunching the numbers of warfare

