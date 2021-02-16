Content is King! – Tuesday Newsday 2/16/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday takes a whirlwind spin around the headlines in wargaming and the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Most of North America is blanketed under extreme record-setting cold, and we’re all just hoping Moe doesn’t have to start burning wargames to keep warm.
Newly Released This Week:
- Compass Games will be shipping Paper Wars #96 by the end of this week
- Legion Wargames is shipping their game about the Battle of Hanau
- MMP has their electronic ASL rulebook available on Wargame Vault
- High Flying Dice Games seems to release new stuff in batches. This week, they rolled out
-
- An Unpleasant And Devastating Fight – The Battle For Sittang Bridge February 21-22, 1942
- Somewhere Far Beyond – The Battle Of Prairie Grove December 7, 1862
- No Satisfaction – Operation Hump November 5-8, 1965
-
- SJG released Puppy Dice. Yep, Puppy Dice.
- S&T #327 is out now, with a bunch of content about Russia and a potential war with the Baltic States.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Dark City Games has a B2G1 sale going right now. Use code WINTER21 at checkout.
- Noble Knight Games has about 16,000 items on clearance right now and no that’s not a typo.
- There’s a fun little article about a battle that was Finnish before it ever started.
- S&M will be announcing some new 2021 plans in a livestream on Tuesday, including the new Combat Mission: Cold War
- White Dog Games wants some playtesters for their Antietam game
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #34, with Opaque War: Ukraine 2014
- Rob Zacny asks why developers have revived the controversial Six Days in Fallujah videogame
- Decision Games is looking for feedback from readers about their magazines
Newly Launched This Week:
- It just went up on Kickstarter more as a preorder mechanism than as a funding tool, but The Doomsday Project: Episode 1 The Battle for Germany is out there for you to pre-order.
- The Boxer Rebellion is the latest Kickstarter project from Worthington Games, under their “Old School” moniker
- We bitch plenty about all the .stl files on Kickstarter, but this week there’s a pretty cool Celtic dice tower looking for some backing for their plans
New from the Dragoons:
- This week, we ask “Five Questions” of David Thompson
- Saturday Night Fights tackled Quatre Bras with the Volley & Bayonet rules. Jim also discussed the first battle of Project Quatre Bras
- My Own Worst Enemy started up VUCA Sims’ The Great Crisis of Frederick II. More discussion of VUCA Sims is imminent, too!
- Part 2 of the playthru of The White Tribe is up
- Mentioned in Dispatches talked DICE!
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe took a look at the new LNLP/War Diary release Bougainville
- Ardwulf’s Monday counter clipping stream was supposed to be about ‘organizing wargames’ and quickly pivoted into a discussion of fantasy sci-fi media licenses / books / adaptations
- RMN dove into a book about crunching the numbers of warfare
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Roger Mason’s article about “Commercial Wargames & Experiential Learning” made the rounds thru the practitioner ranks this past week
- Using Harpoon 5 to explore the initial stages of the Falklands campaign? Sure!
- How might robot tanks be used in battle? A RAND wargame looked into it.
- There’s 10,000 JLTV’s out there. Anyone ever stat’ed one out for a wargame?
- MORS is offering a certificate in Cyber Wargaming
- Want to learn how VASSAL works? Want to learn from Volko Ruhnke? GUWS has your hookup.
- Connections North is this week. Good seats are still available!
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:
A look at some great music from the past 40-odd years, with stories about the different songs.
- Metal Monday: Friday Night (Going Down in Flames) by The Damned Things
- Whiplash by Electric Angels
- Down by Rick Springfield
- Your Savior by Temple of the Dog
That’s all for this week!
