Dragoons Assembly Update – New events added!

We have added two iterations of a minis game: Forlorn Hope – Song of Drums and Shakos!

Description? Sure!

A small squad is leading an attack on a moderately defended small fortress. This is a Napoleonics skirmish scenario using the Song of Drums and Shakos miniatures rules from Ganesha Games. Each of the two sides will have about 8 to 12 figures.

Beginners welcome, rules taught.

We have 2 time slots, each for up to 4 players:

Friday 7/31 1600 EDT (the new ‘first event’ of the convention!)

Saturday 8/31 1700 EDT

The game is played on the Roll20 platform.

What are you waiting for?! Get registered now!

