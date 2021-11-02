Get Your Orders in Early – #TuesdayNewsday 11/2/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>

If you’re looking at holiday orders for games, get things in early. This Twitter thread from a tabletop industry insider lays out the bare facts about getting games to people – even if they are in stock and not floating in a boat off Long Beach – through the various shipping services on time.

hey, a lot of companies are gonna start telling you "please place orders in the next few weeks if you want your items by christmas" now that november's started. they mean it. it's not a sale's tactic; it's honesty. — El Whitcombe, Cryptid Park Ranger (@TerriblyBland) November 1, 2021

As discussed in our interview with them back on Sunday, Sound of Drums have launched their History of the Ancient Seas campaign, with all 3 games available.

Steampunky goodness awaits in the City of the Great Machine, an asymmetrical “overthrow the ruling computer” game that looks gorgeous. Yes, it’s already ordered. You really had to ask?

Twin titles of Save Afghanistan, Comrade! / Save South Vietnam! are in a combined campaign by Fortress Games right now, and well past their funding goal.

Trinity of Reign looks like it might be a really good game, or it might be just a game with really good components. Hard to tell from the Kickstarter campaign, but probably worth a look.

Battlefront minis are doing a live launch for the new Flames of War Bulge American expansion on 7 November. (See the top for the “Spearhead Force” deal).

Does Clash of Arms have a webmaster? Does the webmaster know this? The site hasn’t been updated in about a year. Battles! Magazine is running close behind, too.

Not wargaming at all, but still gaming: if you want to watch a pretty cool kid in his upcoming college Esports tournament, check out this twitch stream over the weekend when the next FIFA tournament is being played. Oh yeah, and last week, that school (Barton College) knocked off West Point in the collegiate Call of Duty tournament.

WotC has a big D&D survey going on. Of course there’s a 6th edition coming for the 50th anniversary. Gotta re-sell all those core books!

The current owner/webmaster at grognard.com (yes, it’s still around) is looking to hand over the reins.

This week on Twitter, WargameHQ is asking about influential WW2 ETO titles

– A game that took a different look at how we examine the ETO

– A game that was incredibly popular for its time

– A game that maybe provided a sandbox with wildly different ahistorical outcomes possible — Keith @WargameHQ (@wargamehq) November 1, 2021

