December 28, 2021
Goodbye 2021 and Welcome to #TheACDC– #TuesdayNewsday 12/28/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world  >>>

Our next ACDC is coming up 14-16 January 2022. We still need a few GM’s to lock down their event times with us and then we can finally get the schedule out!

  • Pre-publication sessions of Song for War (WW2 in the Med) with designers Seth & Chris
  • Robotech Reconstruction with the design team
  • A rolling three-part Kriegsspiel where subsequent sessions will depend on what happened in the previous battle
  • Dogfights in space with Ad Astra Games
  • Twilight:2000 with the new Free League system
  • Falling Sky 4-player COIN games
  • Pre-Kickstarter “learn from the designer” with David Thompson for his upcoming Lanzerath Ridge
  • OCS Bootcamp with Ardwulf
  • At least 2 student presentation teams discussing their wargame design class projects
  • Kickstarter-launch-week game of Swords Around the Throne
  • World at War ’85 and Lock ‘n Load Tactical with the development team
  • White Eagle Defiant and Last One Standing with designers Shaw & Heilman
  • Grognard-of-the-Year Jim O’s usual epic-scale Tabletop Simulator battle royales

 

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

xmasSlow week here, since a bunch of the regular game nights were also holidays, and the vacation schedules kind of screwed up our usual synch matrix.

 

  • Rocky is taking a deep dive into the sci-fi RPG genre, and his love of Traveller, and setting that are ‘compatible’ like the new Hostile setting that he says is his RPG of the year
  • Moe popped up Celles and took a look inside
  • Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about organizing & storing your collections, but a lot about the new GMT update, and NWS.

 

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

  • After over five years in development, Remnants of the Precursors finally launched on Christmas Day.  ROTP is a Windows-based modernization/remake of the original Masters of Orion released in 1993, with revamped artwork & visuals, improved UI/UX, a much better AI, numerous bug fixes, and an absolute ton of additional improvements & refinements.  To top it all off, the game is FREE — no purchase or donation required, ever.  You can download & play it here.
  • Developer Beetlewing has released the second update for Slipways, their surprisingly fun space grand-strategy/puzzle game.  The update adds new features, new technologies, and a rebalanced perk/tech tree.  The game is also currently available for 15% off on Steam (although it was already cheap to begin with).
  • Iceberg Interactive dropped the 1.3.7 patch for Pax Nova, developer Grey Wolf Entertainment’s 4x set on/in both land and space.  The patch mostly focuses on performance improvements, balance changes, and bug fixes.  In addition, however, Grey Wolf indicated they’re working on a far more significant update that’s going to add new content & features, which will be available to players soon.

 

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

That’s all for this week!
