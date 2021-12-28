Goodbye 2021 and Welcome to #TheACDC– #TuesdayNewsday 12/28/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>

Perpetual Headline:

Our next ACDC is coming up 14-16 January 2022. We still need a few GM’s to lock down their event times with us and then we can finally get the schedule out!

Pre-publication sessions of Song for War (WW2 in the Med) with designers Seth & Chris

Robotech Reconstruction with the design team

A rolling three-part Kriegsspiel where subsequent sessions will depend on what happened in the previous battle

Dogfights in space with Ad Astra Games

Twilight:2000 with the new Free League system

Falling Sky 4-player COIN games

Pre-Kickstarter “learn from the designer” with David Thompson for his upcoming Lanzerath Ridge

OCS Bootcamp with Ardwulf

At least 2 student presentation teams discussing their wargame design class projects

Kickstarter-launch-week game of Swords Around the Throne

World at War ’85 and Lock ‘n Load Tactical with the development team

White Eagle Defiant and Last One Standing with designers Shaw & Heilman

Grognard-of-the-Year Jim O’s usual epic-scale Tabletop Simulator battle royales

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

Slow week here, since a bunch of the regular game nights were also holidays, and the vacation schedules kind of screwed up our usual synch matrix.

News From The Wargame Industry:

We already mentioned MMP canceling Winter Offensive. Here’s the official announcement.

Avalanche Press’s latest articles include some interesting notes on the Panzer Lehr, and the German Catapult ships.

This week on Twitter there was a discussion about COIN wargames

Okay wargames twitter – what are the best operational and tactical COIN games? Open to tabletop and PC, and FPSs like Arma 3 are valid – I love the COIN bg series, it inspired me to read some Kilcullen, and now I need to zoom in @SebastianBae @Volko26 @fredserval @markherman54 ❤ — Tim Wainwright (@Tim_Wainwright) December 27, 2021

Something From Our Partners:

Rocky is taking a deep dive into the sci-fi RPG genre, and his love of Traveller, and setting that are ‘compatible’ like the new Hostile setting that he says is his RPG of the year

Moe popped up Celles and took a look inside

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about organizing & storing your collections, but a lot about the new GMT update, and NWS.

News From The 4X Gaming World:

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

After over five years in development, Remnants of the Precursors finally launched on Christmas Day. ROTP is a Windows-based modernization/remake of the original Masters of Orion released in 1993, with revamped artwork & visuals, improved UI/UX, a much better AI, numerous bug fixes, and an absolute ton of additional improvements & refinements. To top it all off, the game is FREE — no purchase or donation required, ever. You can download & play it here.

finally launched on Christmas Day. ROTP is a Windows-based modernization/remake of the original released in 1993, with revamped artwork & visuals, improved UI/UX, a much better AI, numerous bug fixes, and an absolute ton of additional improvements & refinements. To top it all off, the game is FREE — no purchase or donation required, ever. You can download & play it here. Developer Beetlewing has released the second update for Slipways , their surprisingly fun space grand-strategy/puzzle game. The update adds new features, new technologies, and a rebalanced perk/tech tree. The game is also currently available for 15% off on Steam (although it was already cheap to begin with).

, their surprisingly fun space grand-strategy/puzzle game. The update adds new features, new technologies, and a rebalanced perk/tech tree. The game is also currently available for 15% off on Steam (although it was already cheap to begin with). Iceberg Interactive dropped the 1.3.7 patch for Pax Nova, developer Grey Wolf Entertainment’s 4x set on/in both land and space. The patch mostly focuses on performance improvements, balance changes, and bug fixes. In addition, however, Grey Wolf indicated they’re working on a far more significant update that’s going to add new content & features, which will be available to players soon.

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Logistics being important to modern warfare? No way!

GUWS are still chilling over the Winter break, but are kicking off the new year with a bang as Liz Davidson will be presenting Never Just a Game: What Our Board Games Tell Us About Ourselves

BAE are buying Bohemia Interactive, which puts the primary professional FPS designer under the thumb of one of the world’s biggest LSI’s. It’ll be interesting to see how this works out, especially since BAE and Matrix/Slitherine have been working together for over 5 years, too.

We will close you out for the year with this look at a micro-armor layout of a full US Army armored brigade

CGSC Staff Grp 15C views miniatures depicting an Armored Brigade Combat Team on the move. The visualization, by ArmyU’s Directorate of Simulation Education, gives students an appreciation of the complexity & depth of the BCT & the difficulty in moving such a large element. pic.twitter.com/3WGxvVhVSd — U.S. Army CGSC (@USACGSC) December 26, 2021

