Happy Early St Patrick’s Day- Tuesday Newsday 3/16/21

The biggest headline this week is totally not game-related. Regular participants at our Origins events have undoubtedly met Bayonet Jr at some point through the years. St Patrick’s Day is his birthday, and this year, he hits 18. Yep, Bayonet Jr is now an adult. Dragoons HQ is shuddering at the thought right now.
Newly Released This Week:
- World At War Magazine #77, with the Winter War game, is now available to the rest of the non-subscribing world.
- CSL has released At Villers Cottérêts: Mons 1914 and is having a sale in conjunction with it. If you use code MONS14 you get free shipping on orders over $60.
- LNLP has a new game in their Battles on Demand series. Atlanta Campaign 1863 – When Dixie Died is on sale right now for $30 and includes 4 short scenarios, or a campaign game.
- Columbia Games is starting to release some support for their High Colonies sci-fi game, with Ceres being the first.
- Steve Jackson has a free PDF of The Fantasy Trip: Melee through their Warehouse 23 store.
- There are new TTS modules for Brian Train’s Guerrilla Checkers and Kashmir Crisis.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Decision Games’ March deal is on back issues of their magazines (S&T, WW, MW, F&M, and Moves) where you can get 5 for $30, and savings increase until you can get 20 for $80. These are presumably not the game editions.
- If you missed The Pratzen when it was on Kickstarter, you can still get a late pledge in and save over $20.
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #38, with Soyuz ’81 about a hypothetical Soviet/WarPact invasion of Poland.
- New England Simulations is back on the ‘net!
- Decision Games has a survey asking which magazine game should get the deluxe upgrade for a 2023 release. Options include Mare Nostrum, Carrier Battlegroup: Solitaire, Campaigns of 1777, and First Crusade, among others.
- The next magazine/game from Against The Odds is going to be Monty’s D-Day, the update of the Prados game.
- Compass Games has added some items to their pre-order list
Newly Launched This Week:
- Warlord Games has a bunch of new toys on pre-order for their Epic Battles: American Civil War.
- Plague Island Games has a new 2 Minutes to Midnight about the Cold War that looks a lot like Twilight Struggle for short attention spans. It’s on pre-order now with an end-of-year release.
New from the Dragoons:
- Mentioned in Dispatches had an all-star cast on hand for a discussion of teaching game design at the college level
- Saturday Night Fights fought the other half of their Borodino game from last weekend
- My Own Worst Enemy is up to Part 4 of The Great Crisis of Frederick II
- Our classic articles series brings back an older AAR of a minis skirmish battle
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe cracks the lid on The Battle of Armageddon from Compass Games. So does Ardwulf.
- Ardwulf also has an upcoming stream about NATO symbology in wargames, with Dan Pancaldi
- RMN takes a look at Kursk based on some new reads and a couple of his games.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Don’t forget that Connections Online is coming up one month from now.
- Does it matter if we call it a “wargame”?
- GUWS seminars? Sure! Tonight it’s about wargaming in the Arctic, and next week Mike Markowitz is talking abut graphic design for wargames.
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:
