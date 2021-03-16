Happy Early St Patrick’s Day- Tuesday Newsday 3/16/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday brings you the headlines in wargaming and the strategy gaming world >>>

This Week’s Headline:

The biggest headline this week is totally not game-related. Regular participants at our Origins events have undoubtedly met Bayonet Jr at some point through the years. St Patrick’s Day is his birthday, and this year, he hits 18. Yep, Bayonet Jr is now an adult. Dragoons HQ is shuddering at the thought right now.

Newly Released This Week:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Newly Launched This Week:

Warlord Games has a bunch of new toys on pre-order for their Epic Battles: American Civil War.

Plague Island Games has a new 2 Minutes to Midnight about the Cold War that looks a lot like Twilight Struggle for short attention spans. It’s on pre-order now with an end-of-year release.

New from the Dragoons:

Something From Our Partners:

The Professional Wargaming World:

This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:

A look at some great music from the past 40 60–odd years, with stories about the different songs.

Metal Monday: Savior by Rise Against

Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen

Celebrating Sinking by Ricky Warwick

Down Together by The Refreshments

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...