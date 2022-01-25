Help Wanted! – #TuesdayNewsday 1/25/22

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday comes back around to keep you abreast of what matters in the strategy gaming world

Help wanted!

We’re looking for some people to join the content staff at the Dragoons. While any help is always appreciated, at the moment, we’re specifically in the market for writers & reviewers. Whether it’s AARs, or how-to-play walkthroughs, or strategy guides, or straight-up detailed reviews of games, we want folks to join our content team.

Send Brant a note either in our forum, or through one of our social media channels, and get connected on what you might have to offer!

We’ve got plenty of experience helping writers get up to speed with our style of content, and fully expect to offer comments & guidance the first couple of times, so don’t even remotely think “I’m not good enough to write for publication” because odds are you’re better than you give yourself credit for.

The “Other” Headline

We’re starting to collect nominations / entries for our FLG(W)S Spotlight, in which we want to showcase the best of the brick-&-mortar wargaming stores around the US (we’ll get to the international folks later!). We’re hoping to start this recurring feature in February, but we need your help to populate the queue for the feature, so we’ve got a short form for you to give us the info about the store, and a way to contact you for follow-up questions if we have any.

Please note that you’ll need a Google account for this form because there’s a place on page 2 for you to upload some of your own photos of the store. Please don’t scrape photos from their website; give us your own shots of the store, especially if it includes wargames on shelves or tables. If you’re not a fan of Google then we totally understand, but we don’t have a good workaround.

GMT has announced 2 events, and whacked another one They’ve pulled out of The War Room at Dice Tower West, and coupled with the SDHISTCON crew also backing out of supporting it, there’s no plan for The War Room to happen there now, but there are still some wargaming events in the general program GMT East will be held in White Plains, NY to be held 1-3 April Weekend at the Warehouse is planned for 21-24 April in Hanford, CA Yes, we’ve already put all of that on our event calendar; you hadn’t already checked it to notice?

We probably need to just stop even checking the Clash of Arms website. It hasn’t changed in a year. Then again, Ventonuovo’s front page and news page are both counting down the “last hours” of their Black Swan Kickstarter campaign that closed in June of 2021, and Minden Games hasn’t updated since about then, too. And it’s been waaaaay too long since anything happened on the Battles! Magazine site, so there seems to be plenty of companies not worried about refreshing their front-facing content.

CSL takes verbal sparring very seriously (see right)

Wargame Design Studio followed up their survey results with some open-ended Q&A that they’ve shared on their site, too.

Tracking the Ares Games ‘upcoming products’, it looks like the US release for the 303 Squadron games has pushed from January into February.

Fred finally got his Cold-War-goes-hot game from Compass Games. It wasn’t the one he spent the entire ACDC trying to order, but let’s revel in the small victories, shall we?

Origins snuck the announcement out in a Facebook post reply, with a promise of more to come later, but proof of vaccination and masks are going to be required at Origins 2022

As asked on #TheACDC happy hour with @moesgametable:

How many wargames do you own that are

1. unpunched

2. unplayed

3. AND at least 5 years old — The Armchair Dragoons (@ADragoons) January 18, 2022

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Why yes, we did get a cool new footnote plugin. Why do you ask?

