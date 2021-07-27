Live games everywhere! – #TuesdayNewsday 7/27/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a madcap romp thru what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>

This Week’s Headline:

Look, if you’re looking for something to play these days, and can’t find it, it’s kind of your own fault.

Basically, we’ve got games all over the place. Go join one!

On Sale This Week:

Newly Released This Week:

More Dinosaurs, Please – the expansion to Dinosaur Table Battles – has escaped its enclosure at Hollandspiele and is now available. Amabel takes to Twitter to talk extensively about the game.

Paper Wars #98, featuring First Blood in the Crimea: The Battle of the Alma, 20 September 1854, is now available.

Newly Launched This Week:

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Corvus Belli are looking to hire someone to join their game development team.

Matrix Games is delaying the release of Combat Mission: Cold War through their store as they work to fix their PBEM multiplayer system.

Sexual harassment / hostile workplace claims have surfaced against Blizzard, and it’s reminiscent of many other similar situations over the past decade.

Something From Our Partners:

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...