Live games everywhere! – #TuesdayNewsday 7/27/21

Look, if you’re looking for something to play these days, and can’t find it, it’s kind of your own fault.
- We’ve got at least 2 nights a week that we’re streaming games you can join through our forums.
- Hethwill has a standing Friday game of Last Hundred Yards.
- GUWS is organizing games everywhere, including an early-20th-century naval game, and an upcoming Age of Sail tournament.
- Jack is looking for testers for his AH Gunslinger module for TTS.
- Hazdrubal has monthly sessions cranked up right now, most recently with Rebels & Patriots.
- Hethwill also has a solo fantasy game that’s a wargame-y 4x game that’s inspired at least one other Dragoon to crank up something similar.
- There are full games of Stellaris and Civilization 6 (7 different games at last count!) loaded up with Dragoons.
Basically, we’ve got games all over the place. Go join one!
On Sale This Week:
- Easy Roller Dice Company has their “Surprise Me” packs on sale right now. If you use BOGOLIVE at checkout, you get one free pack for every one you order, with no limit. Get your Christmas Shopping done early!
- LNLP Has Atlantic Storm Admiral’s Edition on sale right now for $42.
- Avalanche Press has a “birthday sale” going on that’ll save you 20% off everything with BURROUGHS as the coupon code.
- OSG has Four Lost Battles on sale for over $30 off. This box covers the Fall 1813 campaign, including Katzbach and Dennewitz.
- Paradox has March of the Eagles on sale at 75% off, so you can grab it for $5.
- The Gamer’s Armory has NATO, Designer Signature Edition in stock and on sale for only $68.
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #321, featuring Paratrooper: Great Airborne Assaults, Korea for only $20
- C3i Ops Center store has a bunch of game-cover posters on sale for $20 each.
Newly Released This Week:
- More Dinosaurs, Please – the expansion to Dinosaur Table Battles – has escaped its enclosure at Hollandspiele and is now available. Amabel takes to Twitter to talk extensively about the game.
- Paper Wars #98, featuring First Blood in the Crimea: The Battle of the Alma, 20 September 1854, is now available.
Newly Launched This Week:
- ASLSK Bonus Pack #2 has hit its pre-order number, so you can still get it at the $18 price if you jump on it soon.
- Modiphius Games has a new expansion to their Homeworld sci-fi game on preorder. Homeworld: Revelations gives players a whole new setting to either start with, or expand into.
- Compass Games has 2 new games on their pre-order list
- 1812! War on the Great Lakes Frontier is a CDG whose topic ought to be obvious from the title.
- The Troubles: Shadow War in Northern Ireland 1964-1998 is a CDG counterinsurgency game that’s not the COIN system.
- Jump on Warlord Games’ new Bolt Action preorder for their Island Assault! line, and you get a special mini: a dog-handler with a very aggressive pooch.
- GMT Games did their usual “release the monthly newsletter the day after our news update” so you’ve probably already seen their latest p500’s out there.
- Downfall: Conquest of the Third Reich, 1942-1945 takes an interesting coop-etition approach where both players are trying to beat the Germans, but racing to beat the firstest with the mostest.
- The British Way: Counterinsurgency at the End of Empire is a 4-pack that adapts the COIN system to a lightweight 2-player game. Brian Train has some extensive thoughts on the package, too.
- The Last Hundred Yards Mission Pack #1 will require the core modules from the Western Front to play. If you’re into LHY, check out the standing Friday game that Hethwill organizes in our forums/Discord.
This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:
- We’re looking for some writers! If you think you’ve got what it takes, pop into our forums and shoot BayonetBrant a note.
We’re not necessarily looking for 40-year wargaming veterans, either.
If you’re interested, enthusiastic, and can pull together some decently-organized thoughts, let’s talk about it.
- Saturday Night Fights went back to The Battle of Gettysburg Day 2 (part III) for “Altar of Freedom” and seem to have finally wrapped up Day 2 of the battle.
- My Own Worst Enemy looks at Stuka Joe’s solo card method of wargame play
- Other online games with the Armchair Dragoons
- The Sail & Shot: Captain’s Tournament is coming up in mid-August, and we’ve got an ACD crew assembling! Pop into the forums and take a look if you’re interested in joining.
- GUWS will be playing a live/in-person Captain Sonar session this weekend and it’s open to non-members, too.
- The Chain of Command campaign is continuing on THU nights.
- So a big Stellaris game is going on with some of the Dragoons, and they’re updating you with a running AAR that’s unfolding as their game is going.
- GUWS tweeted out updates of their weekend game of Twilight Imperium.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Corvus Belli are looking to hire someone to join their game development team.
- Matrix Games is delaying the release of Combat Mission: Cold War through their store as they work to fix their PBEM multiplayer system.
- Sexual harassment / hostile workplace claims have surfaced against Blizzard, and it’s reminiscent of many other similar situations over the past decade.
Something From Our Partners:
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about introductory wargaming, and he also talked about solo wargaming with Pan Dancaldi last week.
- Moe has a “summer vacation” Whiskey Charlie episode tonight. He also took a look at Across the Bug River, which we also unboxed back in May.
- Solosaurus channels their inner “Bridgerton” and reviews Obsession and the expansions, about love & intrigue in Victorian England.
The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Taiwan is all over the news right now, with both David Axe talking about how tough it might be for the Chinese to pull off, and Breaking Defense telling us how badly the current US warfighting concepts failed in a classified wargame about Taiwan. There’s a lot of Twitter chatter about that wargame, too.
- Even Bloomberg News thinks wargaming is cool again, as Russia/China are dominating US military planning once more.
- In a rare third-world success story, the Lebanese military had dramatically improved their capabilities over the past 20 years or so. Of course, the government has… not. And now other countries are trying to help prop up the Lebanese military funding to keep them from disintegrating from governmental mismanagement.
- This week, GUWS has CSBA Wargaming & Wargaming’s Utility to the Defense Practitioner and next week, they’ve got The Craft of Wargaming: Best Practices for Defense Wargaming. Meanwhile, they took a break from Twilight Imperium to pick a fight about counter clipping.
- PaxSims is promoting Ottocon 2021, this weekend in Carlisle, PA.
