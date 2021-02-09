No Big Headline Week – Tuesday Newsday 2/9/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday brings you the headlines in wargaming and the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
So it’s not really a headline, but for some reason, there’s been a big increase in the chatter on 4x games in our forums. If that’s a genre that interests you, pop in and join the conversation.
Newly Released This Week:
- Tiny Battle Publishing are now shipping their first boxed game, D-Day and Beyond. It’s pretty a big game for a bunch of “tiny battle” guys!
- Compass Games officially releases No Motherland Without tomorrow. We’re time-traveling to let you know this.
- Minden Games has released a new edition of Swordfish at Taranto, a solitaire game of the British bombing raid on the Italian port of Taranto. No wonder the Italians wanted revenge in By Stealth & Sea. Or maybe it was the other way around.
- Flying Pig Games are shipping Yaah Magazine #14. Hey, look! A Stalingrad game!
- Never one to let a viral moment go to waste, FFG have released the Quicksilver Hero Pack for their Marvel Champions game. If you don’t know what we’re talking about, then you’re not watching a certain D+ streaming show and we don’t want to spoil it for you.
- C’mon, you just know you want a 55mm d20, right? Right?!
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Columbia Games is now stocking Fort Circle’s The Shores of Tripoli.
- Paradox Games have a big Lunar New Year sale going on right now.
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #276, featuring Operation Anaconda, covering the US battles in Afghanistan in early 2002.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Remember that advent calendar full of dice we tweeted out thru December? Well start planning early for next year! Black Oak Workshop has launched their next Kickstarter to back this year’s upcoming Advent-ure Calendars and they’re already past their initial goal. Oh, and it includes a d2. Yes, a d2.
- MMP has Panzers Last Stand, the new BCS game, on preorder. It covers the German attempted relief of Budapest in the Spring of ’45.
- Every now & then, you find something unexpected on Kickstarter. This week, it’s D-D 1944, a roll-&-write game of the Normandy invasion. Interestingly, one of the stretch goals includes the Russians. Hmmmm…
- MMP also has a new HASL module on preorder. Sword and Fire: Manila covers the US reconquest of Manila from the Japanese. Interestingly, they’re openly admitting that this is a gauge of interest, and not just a straight guarantee of production.
New from the Dragoons:
- This week, we ask “Five Questions” of Dr Peter Perla, about Kriegsspiel, his new game The Pratzen, and the venerable SPI classic Grenadier.
- Saturday Night Fights went back to Quatre Bras. Or at least back to 25% of it. There’s going to be a bunch of this specific battle as the guys compare the same fight in different game systems.
- My Own Worst Enemy is continuing WW2 with part 4 of Blitz! A World in Conflict.
- Mentioned in Dispatches spent an hour chatting with Cyrano about (what else?) Napoleonic battles, but also bigger event games for conventions.
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe dug into Interceptor Ace from Compass Games.
- Ardwulf interviewed the gang behind the OCS Third Winter game.
- RMN went deep into the archives for the John Antal classic Armor Attacks, and examines the writing, and (especially) the decision-making in the book.
- For added comparative fun, both Moe and Ardwulf got a look inside the new Dogs of War game from TRL.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Dr Yuna Wong discusses the challenges of professional wargaming during this socially-distanced time of weirdness. It’s not as simple as just throwing everyone onto Discord.
- GUWS has Paul Webber talking about operational naval wargaming tonight, and Pete Pellegrino covering interwar wargaming at the Naval War College next week.
- PaxSims discusses the solo variant for the forthcoming We Are Coming, Nineveh!
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:
Six Degrees of Radio got a facelift this week, but also had some fun tunes, with commentary attached.
- Mekong by The Refreshments
- Metal Monday: Keep Away by Godsmack
- Cheese Metal Week: Falling In & Out of Love by Femme Fatale
- Cheese Metal Week: 1-2-3-4 Rock & Roll by Rail
- Cheese Metal Week: American Hair Band by Tuff
