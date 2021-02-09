No Big Headline Week – Tuesday Newsday 2/9/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday brings you the headlines in wargaming and the strategy gaming world >>>

So it’s not really a headline, but for some reason, there’s been a big increase in the chatter on 4x games in our forums. If that’s a genre that interests you, pop in and join the conversation.

Remember that advent calendar full of dice we tweeted out thru December? Well start planning early for next year! Black Oak Workshop has launched their next Kickstarter to back this year’s upcoming Advent-ure Calendars and they’re already past their initial goal. Oh, and it includes a d2. Yes, a d2.

MMP has Panzers Last Stand, the new BCS game, on preorder. It covers the German attempted relief of Budapest in the Spring of ’45.

Every now & then, you find something unexpected on Kickstarter. This week, it’s D-D 1944, a roll-&-write game of the Normandy invasion. Interestingly, one of the stretch goals includes the Russians. Hmmmm…

MMP also has a new HASL module on preorder. Sword and Fire: Manila covers the US reconquest of Manila from the Japanese. Interestingly, they’re openly admitting that this is a gauge of interest, and not just a straight guarantee of production.

This week, we ask “Five Questions” of Dr Peter Perla, about Kriegsspiel, his new game The Pratzen, and the venerable SPI classic Grenadier.

Saturday Night Fights went back to Quatre Bras. Or at least back to 25% of it. There’s going to be a bunch of this specific battle as the guys compare the same fight in different game systems.

My Own Worst Enemy is continuing WW2 with part 4 of Blitz! A World in Conflict.

Mentioned in Dispatches spent an hour chatting with Cyrano about (what else?) Napoleonic battles, but also bigger event games for conventions.

Six Degrees of Radio got a facelift this week, but also had some fun tunes, with commentary attached.

