Remembering Pearl Harbor – #TuesdayNewsday 12/7/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday gives you a digest of what’s important in the strategy gaming world >>>

This Week’s Headline:

On this 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, there were 2 interesting notes on the morning news here in the US

This is likely to be the last major milestone anniversary with any Pearl Harbor survivors. Given that even the youngest of them are well into their 90s, it’s unlikely we’ll see any of them make it to the 85th anniversary, and almost guaranteed not the 90th.

Interviewing one of the survivors, he noted that he’s often told while out walking “Thank you for service” and his standard reply is “You were worth serving for.” Pretty powerful reply, that one.

This Week’s Other Headline:

Chris Dean, the owner/operator of the NWS Online game store, passed away this past week. It seems as though there are some arrangements being worked on for someone to take over his store, but there’s not a lot of clarity yet on what’s happening with existing orders and pre-orders, but there are some legal tie-ups yet to be navigated. The best move for now is probably “patience.”

This Week’s Other Other Headline:

The ACDC is coming up in a few weeks, over MLK weekend here in the US (14-16 January). We’re starting to put together a draft schedule and plan to release initial registration / execution information shortly. If you are interested in volunteering as a GM or a speaker or a part of the production team or the Discord admin crew then we might be able to scrounge up a free badge for you, as well as a top-secret, ultra-super-special , behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to pull off one of these conventions.

Drop us a line in the forums and we’ll see about getting you connected to the organizing team.

Newly Released This Week:

On Sale This Week:

Newly Launched This Week:

Hey look, if you want to fire up a new wargame Kickstarter, we’re among your biggest cheerleaders. We want you to succeed. With that in mind, if you launch a new wargame, as Cadet Games did for Nguyen Hue ’72 – The 1972 Easter Offensive in Vietnam, maybe – just maybe – you need to announce it in more places than just Grognard.com, like say, with us, Ardwulf’s Lair, ConSimWorld (news or social), The Player’s Aid, Moe’s Game Table, Big Board, BGG, any of the wargaming groups on Facebook, or, y’know, literally anywhere other than Grognard.com, which almost no one uses anymore.

Free League launched their Kickstarter for Vaesen covering mythic Britain & Ireland, and they’re about 1700% funding with 15 days to go, so they’ll probably make it.

The Gamer’s Armory is taking preorders on Operation Martlet, Objective:Barracuda for ASL, with a big map, a countersheet, and a bunch of scenarios, including a campaign game.

We couldn’t tell you a damn thing about the content of this one, but the “Mag of Holding” just has one of the best RPG product names out there and might be worth supporting just for that reason. It’s a whole series of themed books of 5e-compatible RPG content.

Free League also has the pre-order up for their recently-Kickstarted The One Ring bundle in case you missed it the first time around.

This Week With The Armchair Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

GMT Games are pointing folks to Wargameleague for their December PBEM tournaments. There’s a variety of games with ladders that you can jump into, from several different publishers.

Avalanche Press have announced through the email newsletter that there are some price increases coming. Most pre-orders have been pulled down until the costs can be adjusted, but existing pre-orders are not supposed to be affected (you’ve already paid / they’re honoring that payment).

Columbia Games are hosting a “block party” for their Julius Caesar game in early January. Details & registration are on Facebook.

asdf

This week on Twitter there was a massive Chainmail appreciation thread, with some, um… interesting replies

It's come to my attention that some of you meatheads lack a critical appreciation for the beauty of the Chainmail game that spawned not just D&D, but also all of modern gaming. Well I am here to help. Also to insult you a little. Because this stuff really should be obvious. pic.twitter.com/l8pk8rZBXF — Jeffro Johnson (@JohnsonJeffro) November 29, 2021

Something From Our Partners:

Moe lined up a bunch of new videos, but they don’t start releasing until tomorrow! 😩

The Blue Tweezers wrapped up RavenCon.

Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about the tragic news at NWS, and new editions of older wargames, and he also pimped My Own Worst Enemy as a part of the show. He also looks inside ASL expansions for both Corregidor and Objective Schmidt.

News From The 4X Gaming World:

We’ve also got a 4X-specific area in the forums to discuss any of these, too.

The Professional & Practitioner Wargaming World:

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Admin note: at one point we set all the links in the news to open in new tabs, but that was causing some weirdness with things like clicking to enlarge images also opening new tabs. For now, we’ve removed that feature until we can find a better way. Meanwhile, you’re going to need to right-click to open links in new tabs.

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...