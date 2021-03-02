March 2, 2021
News

The Army University Virtual Wargaming Challenge – Tuesday Newsday 3/2/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday brings you the headlines in wargaming and the strategy gaming world  >>>

This Week’s Headline:

The Army is holding a wargaming challenge, and it’s open to non-military audiences, too.
Want to beat up some soldiers on a digital battlefield?

TN-ArmyWargamingChallenge

 

Newly Released This Week:TN-doomsday

 

News From The Wargame Industry:

  • Lock’n Load’s Twitter feed was abuzz on Monday, with announcements of four new LNLT DLC’s, including LNLT’s first foray into the Space Infantry universe, and, yes, (sigh) a zombie game.
  • Avalanche Press has a sale going on their naval wargaming books.
  • S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Forgotten Pacific Battles, a solitaire set of “Fire & Movement”  series games with a handful of different scenarios from “World at War” #71
  • Brian Train has made available through digital download, some old issues of “Strategist” magazine that he edited, including some older, rather simple games that you can print-&-play.
  • Someone else is chuckling at this, right?  Just us?  Hello?  Ah, well….

TN-latest

 

This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:

A look at some great music from the past 40 60–odd years, with stories about the different songs.

“The Other Song” Week celebrates the attempted follow-up singles for bands largely regarded at one-hit wonders.

 

That’s all for this week!
