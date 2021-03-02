The Army University Virtual Wargaming Challenge – Tuesday Newsday 3/2/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday brings you the headlines in wargaming and the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
The Army is holding a wargaming challenge, and it’s open to non-military audiences, too.
Want to beat up some soldiers on a digital battlefield?
Newly Released This Week:
- MMP has a pair of new ASL scenario packs for you: Action Pack #16: From the Land Down Under, and Winter Offensive Bonus Pack #12
- Officially released on 2/28, Compass Games is still offering The Doomsday Project: Episode One at the preorder price ($20 off)
- Catalyst Game Labs has released a handful of new BattleTech books, and the Technical Readout: Irregulars looks kind of cool. After all, that’s kind of how the Gray Death Legion started.
- S&T #327 should be available to everyone now, with the Suwalki Gap game about a Russian invasion of the Baltics, and the NATO response.
- Yes, there is a Peaky Blinders card game. Yes, you know you want it.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Lock’n Load’s Twitter feed was abuzz on Monday, with announcements of four new LNLT DLC’s, including LNLT’s first foray into the Space Infantry universe, and, yes, (sigh) a zombie game.
- Avalanche Press has a sale going on their naval wargaming books.
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Forgotten Pacific Battles, a solitaire set of “Fire & Movement” series games with a handful of different scenarios from “World at War” #71
- Brian Train has made available through digital download, some old issues of “Strategist” magazine that he edited, including some older, rather simple games that you can print-&-play.
- Someone else is chuckling at this, right? Just us? Hello? Ah, well….
Newly Launched This Week:
- GMT went a little nutty with their last monthly update – that always seems to come in the day after we get our weekly Tuesday Newsday bulletin out the door – and announced four new p500 games (in addition to their usual p500 reprints)
- Vietnam: 1965-1975, GMT Edition – a reprint of the old VG classic
- Hannibal’s Revenge – not tied in with the new NBC drama “Clarice”
- Fields of Fire: The Bulge Campaign – because there was a shortage of Bulge games in the world
- Mons, 1914: The Mad Minute – using the same system as their earlier Gallipoli game
- CSL also has a Mons game on pre-order: At Villers Cottérêts: Mons 1914 that is estimated to be released this quarter.
- THere’s a Victorian-age expansion for Mage: The Ascension in case you wanted to cross magic with steampunk and not do it in the Castle Falkenstein world.
- Legion Wargames is taking preorders on Road to Cheren about the 1941 East African campaign, with the Allied invasion of Eritrea
New from the Dragoons:
- Classic reviews! #TBT went back to the classic North German Plain ’85 by HPS Simulations, helping us keep alive older articles that have been shit-canned by other ‘wargaming’ sites.
- Saturday Night Fights continued the Lasalle 2 fight for Project: Quatre Bras
- My Own Worst Enemy goes back to The Great Crisis of Frederick II
- Is Robin Hood a wargame? Sure!
- Brant’s playthrough of The White Tribe hits episode #4.
- Mentioned in Dispatches welcomed 2 new guests to discuss the nuts & bolts of online conventions.
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe digs into No Motherland Without.
- Ardwulf had a counter-clipping stream talking about whether or not we should continue to republish old games.
- RMN spends some time with the boys playing the new Back to the Future boardgame.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Dr Yuna Wong managed to get a discussion of wargaming on TV! The Government Matters television show in the NOVA/DC area interviewed her about the recent piece in War On The Rocks she co-authored.
- This week, GUWS has a discussion of Counterfire, a simple game that was developed by 1ID(M) DIVARTY. Next week, it’s Dr Ellie Bartels talking about social sciences in wargaming. Oh, and they just added one this summer about Wakanda!
- It’s an older article, but somehow we missed this column on “Wargaming the Role of Law in War”
